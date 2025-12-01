I'm a creature of habit: Each fall, I tend to ~fall~ back into my black and gray and brown and cream comfort zone. I'm not mad about it, but sometimes a girl wants a little variety, which is why I'm turning to the pros for help. I did a little Instagram stalking of some of my fave fashion content creators and chose five of their outfits for fall/winter that I can easily recreate at home.
These outfits from Aimee Song in Los Angeles, Lucy Williams in London, and Camille Charrière in Paris provide plenty of inspiration, no matter where you live. (But if you happen to be traveling to any of these cities over the holidays, consider this your suitcase checklist!) These looks are sophisticated without being inaccessible, and easy to emulate without being bland. If you feel like copying them too, I've found a ton of clothes and accessories for you to shop. Don't worry: We won't cite you for plagiarism. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.
High-Low
This is my kind of outfit. You get to wear your comfy-yet-cool clothes, then add on some designer accessories to round it off. Lucy Williams pulls this off like nobody's business, but I also think so can many of us.
Cubitts
Delancey
Saint Laurent
Recycled Acetate Round Sunglasses
DAYDREAMER
No Doubt Tragic Kingdom Tour Merch Long Sleeve
DAYDREAMER
Fleetwood Mac 1990 Dove BF Sweatshirt
Quince
Flowknit Breeze Long Sleeve Top in Heather Cobalt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Essential Polished Body-Skimming Tee
Uniqlo
Jersey Barrel Pants
Banana Republic Factory
Hayden Wide-Leg Pants
Dior
Small Dior Book Tote
CHLOÉ
The 99 Embellished Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Valentino Garavani
Viva Superstar Medium Leather and Canvas Shoulder Bag
Gola x Anthropologie
Stadium Sneakers
Adidas X Wales Bonner
Japan Sneakers
OTT Airport Style
I'm calling this the "over-the-top" vibe, as in wear your regularly scheduled comfies, then throw on a loud, fashiony coat over the top. Finish it off with cool sunnies and luxe luggage.
Urban Outfitters
UO Scottie Oversized Long Faux Fur Coat
Reclaimed Vintage
Leather Look Trench Coat With Faux Fur Collar and Cuffs in Brown
Heaven Mayhem
Esme Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Acetate Oval Sunglasses
Topshop
Long Sleeve Everyday Tee in Black
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pants
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Caught in the Midi High Waisted Legging
MANGO
Ribbed Wool Blend Socks
Celine
Women’s Heel Pumps
TOTEME
Minimalist Suede Ballet Flats
Gucci
GG Supreme Weekender Bag Vintage
Away
Carry-On Luggage
Quince
Italian Leather Triple Compartment Weekender in Golden Tan
Bright Touches
Many content creators are aspirational but not emulatable. As for Lucy Williams, she's both aspirational and deeply mimicable—at least when it comes to her vibe. Look, can't you just picture yourself taking your dog to the farmer's market in a casual weekend outfit, brightened up with a cornflower blue sweater and some yellow Adidas? Even if you don't have access to her designer wardrobe, it's easy to copy her cool aesthetic.