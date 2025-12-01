5 Fall and Winter Trends I’m Plagiarizing From Lucy Williams, Aimee Song, and Camille Charrière

(Image credit: @aimeesong)
I'm a creature of habit: Each fall, I tend to ~fall~ back into my black and gray and brown and cream comfort zone. I'm not mad about it, but sometimes a girl wants a little variety, which is why I'm turning to the pros for help. I did a little Instagram stalking of some of my fave fashion content creators and chose five of their outfits for fall/winter that I can easily recreate at home.

These outfits from Aimee Song in Los Angeles, Lucy Williams in London, and Camille Charrière in Paris provide plenty of inspiration, no matter where you live. (But if you happen to be traveling to any of these cities over the holidays, consider this your suitcase checklist!) These looks are sophisticated without being inaccessible, and easy to emulate without being bland. If you feel like copying them too, I've found a ton of clothes and accessories for you to shop. Don't worry: We won't cite you for plagiarism. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.

High-Low

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

This is my kind of outfit. You get to wear your comfy-yet-cool clothes, then add on some designer accessories to round it off. Lucy Williams pulls this off like nobody's business, but I also think so can many of us.

OTT Airport Style

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

I'm calling this the "over-the-top" vibe, as in wear your regularly scheduled comfies, then throw on a loud, fashiony coat over the top. Finish it off with cool sunnies and luxe luggage.

Bright Touches

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Many content creators are aspirational but not emulatable. As for Lucy Williams, she's both aspirational and deeply mimicable—at least when it comes to her vibe. Look, can't you just picture yourself taking your dog to the farmer's market in a casual weekend outfit, brightened up with a cornflower blue sweater and some yellow Adidas? Even if you don't have access to her designer wardrobe, it's easy to copy her cool aesthetic.