If I could only wear one style of shoes for the rest of my life, I'd resolutely choose boots. Yes, I deeply adore trainers, have had plenty of love affairs with heels and enjoy the occasional flip-flop, but nothing completes my wardrobe quite like a great pair of boots. As much as I love wearing them, I also love bootwatching—i.e. my newly coined phrase for the hobby of observing the boots around you. London is one of the best places to do this, leading me to this succinct but powerfully stylish list of London boot trends that are already everywhere this winter.
Similar to birdwatching, spotting the best boots in London is delightfully fun and requires a little identification. Whilst I'm acutely aware of some styles, others require a little research. Take the flat boot trend that's everywhere in the capital. They aren't flat in the same way a riding boot is, and instead look more like a sock boot. Londoners are also making space for unique wedge shapes and curved heels on their shoe racks. What I enjoy most is that each of these boot trends works so well with other big winter trends this year. For instance, curved heel boots poking out from under maxi coats sounds divine, as does wedge boots paired with velvet attire for a retro spin. There is a lot of potential.
So, without further ado, here are the boot trends that I've observed and admired in London over my weekend visit—and have led me to buy a few new pairs for my own collection. Among all the things Londoners are good at, choosing a pair of boots is certainly one of them.
London Boot Trends Domi
1. High-Shine Boots
Style Notes: High shine has been a new favourite finish of mine—and of Londoners. It doesn't quite reach the plasticky shine of patent, but it's much more eye-catching than your usual matte leathers. It is this perfect balance that it strikes that I believe has led to its popularity. This isn't just beholden to black; although that is a popular choice. Just take it from Chloe, who paired her lustrous pair of brown boots with a leather blazer and plaid skirt.
Shop High-Shine Boots:
Vagabond Shoemakers
Freya Tall Boots
A glossy choice for fans of riding boots.
Reformation
Gaelle Knee Boot
These come in four gorgeous, high-shine hues.
Bobbies
Sienna Boots
These keep selling out, so grab your size when it's in stock.
Gucci
Women's Boot With Horsebit
Gucci's iconic horsebit hardware in boot form—it doesn't get better than this.
2. Modern Wedges
Style Notes: I'll be completely honest—I never thought I'd give wedges a second chance. That was until I started seeing the fashion set wearing modernised versions of wedge heels everywhere this winter, including Marilyn's fascinating wavy wedge heel. What used to be a dated shoe trend in my eyes, but now there are plenty of wedge outfits that feel fresh, even for the colder months, as proven by these boots.
Shop Wedge Boots:
& Other Stories
Wedge-Heel Knee-High Boots
A high street boot that feels incredible high fashion.
Massimo Dutti
Wedge Heeled Ankle Boots
An ankle-height variation that is so easy to pair with jeans.
Le Monde Béryl
Camille Boot
Easily one of the most unique styles of boots I've seen. They come in burgundy and brown too.
Miista
Ayleen Boots
Miista never fails to make my jaw drop with its fascinating silhouettes. Look at that heel!
3. Flat Sock Boots
Style Notes: Meet the next iteration of the sock boot, as Lucy as expertly styled. When I say flat, I don't mean that it has simply a flat heel—no, these flat shoes are truly flat from every angle. Featuring micro heels, skin-tight uppers and super thin soles, these boots are one of the more interesting shapes I've spotted on Londoners. I remember first seeing a similar silhouette from Toteme a couple of years ago, and they're back, in both leather and mesh formats.
Shop Flat Boots:
Dear Frances
Balla Bootie, Black Leather
Yes, these are the iconic mesh boot from Dear Frances but rendered in leather. (You can still buy the mesh ones, too.)
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Boot
A pointed toe for a slightly different silhouette.
H&M
Ankle-High Sock Boots
This pair is calling your name if you prefer a slight heel on your flat boots.
TOTEME
Stretch-Knit Ankle Boots
An ultra flat and very modern sock boot.
4. Croc-Embossed Boots
Style Notes: I completely understand why I frequently spot croc-embossed boots when I'm in London. Whereas animal prints (such as cow or leopard) can be chic from time to time, they exude the energy of a statement piece. When you opt for embossed, you get a boot that's just as versatile as your plain leather boots but has a little more intrigue. Just look at Taffy's ultra-sleek pair.
Shop Croc Boots:
H&M
Knee-High Boots
The chiseled square toe give these such a chic edge.
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots
A chic kitten heel that I'd pair with midi and mini skirts.
Bobbies
Dakota
These have Western flair. Wear with jeans or black leather trousers.
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain the Mid Heel Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
Ready to hit three trends in one? Meet the croc embossed, high-shine boot with a sock shaft.
5. Curved Heels
Style Notes: The shoe enthusiast in me gets excited about shoe trends that have more to do with the shape and construction of a shoe than the colour and print. Whilst I love both, it always thrills me to see a fresh toe shape or a unique heel. The latter is true for the styles of boots I've seen around London this winter—curved heels are in abundance. The best part is, it's such a subtle detail, but one that deeply impacts the overall aesthetic of the shoe. My favourite version of it is in kitten heel format (like what Danielle is wearing), but if you love a taller heel, those are all around too.
Shop Curved Heel Boots:
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
A classic boot colour and style with a trendy curved kitten heel.
Massimo Dutti
Embossed Leather High-Heel Ankle Boots
Love the croc look and curved heels? Why not get both?
SIMKHAI
Shadow Suede Ankle Boots
I'm obsessed with these and the fact that their cool heels turn out.
NA-KD
Suede Ankle Boots
The khaki green suede make these a very stylish statement boot.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.