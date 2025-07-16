It's Settled: Fashion People in NYC Are Obsessed With This Non-Denim Skirt Trend

Not too hot, not too cold. Just right. That's what we think of Ciara's matching olive green skirt-and-shirt ensemble, which she wore on one of the hottest days of summer so far in New York City. Spotted leaving The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 30 Rockefeller Center following husband Russell Wilson's appearance, Ciara's head-to-toe look by AnOnlyChild was polished to perfection with black patent leather pumps and a matching petite Hermès Birkin bag. Although it's a casual, neutral hue, the two-piece set is elevated by precise tailoring and perfect pleats.

If you're ready to give your denim skirts a break, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to shop Ciara's exact outfit from AnOnlyChild, plus a selection of similar pleated olive green skirts in breathable fabrics. Go ahead and level up your summer look.

Ciara and Russell Wilson step out after his Tonight Show appearance in New York

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Ciara: AnOnlyChild shirt and skirt; Hermès bag

Shop Ciara's Exact Look

Burns Shirt
AnOnlyChild
Burns Shirt

I can't resist a matching set.

Ellis Skirt
AnOnlyChild
Ellis Skirt

A Ciara-approved skirt is bound to sell out.

Shop Similar Pleated Miniskirts for Summer

Pocketed Wrap Pleated Skirt
COMMENSE
Pocketed Wrap Pleated Skirt

We love an unexpected clasp detail.

X Revolve Brixton Skirt
BY.DYLN
Brixton Skirt

Complete the set with the matching corset top.

Asos Design Pleated Jersey Twill Mini Skirt in Khaki
ASOS
Pleated Jersey Twill Mini Skirt

Try the trend at an affordable price.

Pleated Gabardine Leather Belted Mini Skirt
Prada
Pleated Gabardine Leather Belted Mini Skirt

I'm obsessed with this Prada buckle.

Opening Image: Getty Images

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

