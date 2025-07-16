It's Settled: Fashion People in NYC Are Obsessed With This Non-Denim Skirt Trend

Not too hot, not too cold. Just right. That's what we think of Ciara's matching olive green skirt-and-shirt ensemble, which she wore on one of the hottest days of summer so far in New York City. Spotted leaving The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 30 Rockefeller Center following husband Russell Wilson's appearance, Ciara's head-to-toe look by AnOnlyChild was polished to perfection with black patent leather pumps and a matching petite Hermès Birkin bag. Although it's a casual, neutral hue, the two-piece set is elevated by precise tailoring and perfect pleats.
If you're ready to give your denim skirts a break, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to shop Ciara's exact outfit from AnOnlyChild, plus a selection of similar pleated olive green skirts in breathable fabrics. Go ahead and level up your summer look.
