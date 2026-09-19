I've always been a jeans over trousers person, but if there's one style that's got me completely captivated, it's indigo jeans.
When the trend began last year, it felt like a refreshing disruption of the lighter denims that had previously dominated. They brought a deeper, richer wash into our wardrobes, and I've been obsessed with them ever since. They feel subversive, no matter how they are styled; worn smartly they feel bold, worn casually they feel edgy, worn simply they feel vintage.
But like any new trend, there is a trial period of figuring out how to style it, and with jeans it's usually always shoes that become the sticking point. During summer we either didn't wear jeans at all, or if we did we were saved from any styling stress because flip-flops go with absolutely everything! Now autumn is here we find ourselves faced with a myriad of shoe styles from boots and loafers to trainers and ballet flats.
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When it comes to finding the perfect shoe pairing for indigo jeans, I think the key is texture. What makes these jeans so versatile and striking is the flat severity of the wash, meaning texture compliments and adds depth. So whether it's a woven flat, a shoe with lots of detailing like boat shoes, or a minimal style in suede rather than leather, prioritising texture is a reliable rule for the dream jean and shoe combo.
Below, I've compiled an edit of the five autumn shoe styles I rely on when styling my indigo jeans, and they haven't let me down. Read on to find out more.
5 Shoes to Wear with Indigo Jeans for Autumn 2026
1. Suede Boots
Style Notes: It should be no surprise by now that the beginning of autumn comes with a resurgence of our love of suede. It's a versatile and impactful texture but I feel there's skill in wearing it in a way that feels styled, and pairing it with indigo jeans is one of those ways. Suede boots are an obvious companion, and what you're looking for is contrast on as many levels as possible. You already have a texture contrast, so you just need to juxtapose silhouettes. If wearing a wide or barrel-leg look for a pointed boot. If wearing structured culottes opt for a slouchy pair. If wearing straight go for a square toe, and if wearing slim or skinny then try tucking them into a pair of knee-high rounded-toe suede boots for an equestrian feel.
Shop Suede Boots:
H&M
Knee-High Split Suede Boots
Also available in chocolate brown.
ZARA
Split Suede Wedge Boots
The wedge heel is here to stay.
COS
Suede Riding Boots
Rounded toes look great with slouchy denim.
KHAITE
Nevada 40 Suede Ankle Boots
The pointier the better.
Reformation
Remy Flat Knee Boot
Style and comfort.
2. Slingback Kitten Heels
Style Notes: There is a smartness to indigo denim that allows for dressier pairings, with the jeans adding to the elegance rather than subverting it. So a pair of dainty slingbacks will never fail to elevate. If you want the look to feel minimal and feminine then keep the jeans streamlined, either a straight or slim. For a subtle edge, look for cuts that feature a hint of barrel-leg.
Shop Slingback Kitten Heels:
M&S
Mesh Kitten Heel Pointed Slingback Shoes
How to do mesh for autumn.
& Other Stories
Leather Slingback Pumps
A nod to Chanel.
MANGO
Metal-Beaded High-Heel Shoe
Embellished accessories will be huge this autumn.
Prada
Embellished satin slingback pumps
A striking addition to indigo denim.
Massimo Dutti
Slingback Heels
A classic.
3. Boat Shoes
Style Notes: Lean into the traditional workwear vibe of indigo denim with a more rustic shoe pairing. Boat shoes carry a masculine energy and feature textural details that work nicely with the starkness of the wash, and you can go one step further and marry them together with jeans that feature a contrast stitching.
Shop Boat Shoes:
Sézane
Caroline Loafers
A beautifully crafted pair.
YSL
Le Loafer Boat Shoes
A worthy investment.
Anthropologie
Bronx Sienna Boat Shoes
A light contrast for deep autumn neutrals.
Barbour
Darras Boat Shoes
A twist on a classic.
SPERRY
Sperry Kilty Lug Boat
All the versatility of a loafer, but with a bit more personality.
4. Woven Flats
Style Notes: Despite their impracticality at this time of year, ballet flats have become a core part of our capsule wardrobe, and our obsession with woven styles can be carried over into autumn if you're willing to check the weather ahead of getting dressed. They're a sleek addition to indigo jeans and a minimalist way of injecting some texture. A great styling hack is to add a sock. It's added practicality but also texture and even colour if you're feeling daring.
Shop Mesh Flats:
Loewe
Petal Anagram ballerina
The brand to go to for something unique.
Reiss
Raffia-Effect Stripe Ballet Flats
Bridging the gap between summer and autumn.
Free People
Shira Woven Flats
Also available in cream, red, brown and blue.
River Island
Mesh Loafers
A textured take on a smart staple.
Dune London
Homely
A grown-up take on the ballet flat.
5. Suede Trainers
Style Notes: If there's one trainer trend to invest in for autumn/winter 2026 it's definitely a suede pair. Not only is there the usual comfort, but they're smart enough to work outside of your casual wardrobe. They're streamlined and textured in a way that feels polished, smartening indigo jeans for the office and evening. To give your suede footwear an extra layer of practicality, a suede protector shoe spray will ensure you won't have to worry about unexpected showers.
Shop Suede Trainers:
ME+EM
Retro Runner Trainer
Perfect for a tonal autumn look.
Toteme
Flex Suede Sneakers
Love the attention to detail with the tonal stitching.
Gola Classics
Cleora Summit Mule
A throw-on-and-go pair.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
The brand nominating the trainer trends conversation right now.