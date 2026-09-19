Indigo Jeans Are Trending This Autumn—These Are the 5 Shoes I'd Recommend Styling With Them

Indigo jeans are a timeless classic and a favourite amongst fashion editors. In my expert opinion, these are the shoes that work best with them.

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Influencers Emma Milton, YOYO CAO and Aude-Julie ALINGUE wearing indigo jeans.
(Image credit: @emmamilton @aude_julie @yoyokulala)
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I've always been a jeans over trousers person, but if there's one style that's got me completely captivated, it's indigo jeans.

When the trend began last year, it felt like a refreshing disruption of the lighter denims that had previously dominated. They brought a deeper, richer wash into our wardrobes, and I've been obsessed with them ever since. They feel subversive, no matter how they are styled; worn smartly they feel bold, worn casually they feel edgy, worn simply they feel vintage.

But like any new trend, there is a trial period of figuring out how to style it, and with jeans it's usually always shoes that become the sticking point. During summer we either didn't wear jeans at all, or if we did we were saved from any styling stress because flip-flops go with absolutely everything! Now autumn is here we find ourselves faced with a myriad of shoe styles from boots and loafers to trainers and ballet flats.

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When it comes to finding the perfect shoe pairing for indigo jeans, I think the key is texture. What makes these jeans so versatile and striking is the flat severity of the wash, meaning texture compliments and adds depth. So whether it's a woven flat, a shoe with lots of detailing like boat shoes, or a minimal style in suede rather than leather, prioritising texture is a reliable rule for the dream jean and shoe combo.

Below, I've compiled an edit of the five autumn shoe styles I rely on when styling my indigo jeans, and they haven't let me down. Read on to find out more.

5 Shoes to Wear with Indigo Jeans for Autumn 2026

1. Suede Boots

Influencer Emma Milton wearing indigo jeans with tan suede boots.

(Image credit: @emmamilton)

Style Notes: It should be no surprise by now that the beginning of autumn comes with a resurgence of our love of suede. It's a versatile and impactful texture but I feel there's skill in wearing it in a way that feels styled, and pairing it with indigo jeans is one of those ways. Suede boots are an obvious companion, and what you're looking for is contrast on as many levels as possible. You already have a texture contrast, so you just need to juxtapose silhouettes. If wearing a wide or barrel-leg look for a pointed boot. If wearing structured culottes opt for a slouchy pair. If wearing straight go for a square toe, and if wearing slim or skinny then try tucking them into a pair of knee-high rounded-toe suede boots for an equestrian feel.

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2. Slingback Kitten Heels

Influencer Sylvie Mus wearing indigo jeans and slingback kitten heels.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: There is a smartness to indigo denim that allows for dressier pairings, with the jeans adding to the elegance rather than subverting it. So a pair of dainty slingbacks will never fail to elevate. If you want the look to feel minimal and feminine then keep the jeans streamlined, either a straight or slim. For a subtle edge, look for cuts that feature a hint of barrel-leg.

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3. Boat Shoes

Influencer Aude-Julie ALINGUE wearing indigo jeans and boat shoes.

(Image credit: @aude_julie)

Style Notes: Lean into the traditional workwear vibe of indigo denim with a more rustic shoe pairing. Boat shoes carry a masculine energy and feature textural details that work nicely with the starkness of the wash, and you can go one step further and marry them together with jeans that feature a contrast stitching.

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4. Woven Flats

Influencer Amy Claire Peden wearing indigo jeans and mesh flats.

(Image credit: @maimy_pea)

Style Notes: Despite their impracticality at this time of year, ballet flats have become a core part of our capsule wardrobe, and our obsession with woven styles can be carried over into autumn if you're willing to check the weather ahead of getting dressed. They're a sleek addition to indigo jeans and a minimalist way of injecting some texture. A great styling hack is to add a sock. It's added practicality but also texture and even colour if you're feeling daring.

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5. Suede Trainers

Influencer YOYO CAO wearing indigo jeans and navy suede trainers.

(Image credit: @yoyokulala)

Style Notes: If there's one trainer trend to invest in for autumn/winter 2026 it's definitely a suede pair. Not only is there the usual comfort, but they're smart enough to work outside of your casual wardrobe. They're streamlined and textured in a way that feels polished, smartening indigo jeans for the office and evening. To give your suede footwear an extra layer of practicality, a suede protector shoe spray will ensure you won't have to worry about unexpected showers.

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