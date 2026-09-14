It Girls in New York Are Wearing These 3 Jeans Trends Right Now

Suddenly, It girls in New York are obsessed with jeans all over again. These are the three styles they're wearing now.

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New York Fashion Week Jeans trends.
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New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and as such, I've been able to top up my moodboard with a fresh dose of styling inspiration. With the city's chicest flocking to Manhattan for a flurry of fashion week events, my attention is on the street style happening right outside the shows, and the many ways the fashion set are rising to the demands of fashion week dressing. Whilst I love the higher-octane glamour that comes with fashion month, I can't help but gravitate towards the more wearable looks for the lion's share of my outfit inspiration. And, in doing so, I've spotted a number of chic jeans trends that stylish New Yorkers are reaching for this season.

From the "dated" trend making its comeback to the style I genuinely didn't see coming, read on to discover the three jeans trends taking off in New York this week.

3 Jeans Trends New Yorkers Are Wearing Now

1. Bootcut Jeans

New York Fashion Week Jeans trends

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Style Notes: Back with a vengeance for autumn/winter 2026, bootcut jeans are finally re-emerging as the season's favourite silhouette. Worn longline with a subtle flare, Elsa Hosk styled hers sans boots, instead opting for a classic pointed-toe heel that made her legs go on and on. A little dressier than your average straight-leg pair, I'm so glad these once-forgotten jeans are getting their moment in the spotlight once again.

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2. Unfastened Jeans

New York Fashion Week Jeans trends

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Style Notes: While I expected to see baggy jeans, and even skinny styles, out in New York this week, what I didn't expect to catch sight of was the unbuttoned jeans trend. Yes, that's right—I'm talking about your regular jeans worn without fastening the final button. Taking the "undone" styling trend to a whole new level, wearing your jeans this way gives you an effortless energy I truly believe no styling trick could quite match. Cool and unfussy in a very New York kind of way, I can see the coolest city dwellers across the pond catching on to this soon.

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3. Mid-Rise Straight Leg

New York Fashion Week Jeans trends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If you're ever stuck on what to wear, I don't think I'll ever stop suggesting mid-rise straight-leg jeans—and New York's chicest clearly agree that this denim trend will always land. Wearing hers with a matching button-down jacket, Tate McRae opted for a longline pair that puddled at the floor, creating an easy outfit that still met all the demands of dressing for the city.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.