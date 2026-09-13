This Elegant Closed-Toe Shoe Colour Trend Makes Blue Jeans Look Chicest

Elsa Hosk and I agree: If you want to make your favourite jeans feel fresh, pair them with this autumn shoe colour trend.

Natalie Munro&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Model Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing mid-wash bootcut jeans with brown loafers and a cream, printed cardigan.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
Jump to category:

With autumn finally in full swing, I've at last been reacquainted with my wardrobe's strongest asset: my jeans collection. After months of sidestepping denim in favour of lighter, more seasonally appropriate styles, the recent drop in temperatures has sent me straight back into the depths of my wardrobe. Naturally, though, a new season calls for a few fresh ways to style my favourite pairs, and today, courtesy of Elsa Hosk, I've discovered a shoe silhouette and shade that make blue jeans look chicest.

Swapping black loafers for a softer shade of brown, Elsa paired her elegant flats with a longline, bootcut pair of mid-wash blue jeans. Puddling around the ankle, the sweeping denim concealed much of her shoes, leaving just the light-brown pointed toes of her loafers peeking out from underneath.

Model Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing mid-wash bootcut jeans with brown loafers and a cream, printed cardigan.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

In my opinion, black loafers against pale blue denim that can sometimes feel a little stark. Cognac brown, on the other hand, feels softer and more harmonious against the paler tones of blue denim. Whilst Elsa has inspired me to embrace the shade in an autumn-ready loafer, the colour trend would work just as well in the form of a heeled boot, sleek ballet flat or pointed-toe pump.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Whilst I especially love the way cognac brown looks with a mid-wash pair of jeans, I can see it working just as well with bright white denim or a darker wash. Opting for a lighter shade of brown also retains a lightness, making it an easy choice for these early-autumn days.

So, if you're back in the swing of wearing jeans but are looking for a fresh shoe trend to give your favourite pairs a seasonal update, read on to discover the light-brown loafers I'm eyeing now.

Shop Brown Loafers:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.