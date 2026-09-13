This Elegant Closed-Toe Shoe Colour Trend Makes Blue Jeans Look Chicest

With autumn finally in full swing, I've at last been reacquainted with my wardrobe's strongest asset: my jeans collection. After months of sidestepping denim in favour of lighter, more seasonally appropriate styles, the recent drop in temperatures has sent me straight back into the depths of my wardrobe. Naturally, though, a new season calls for a few fresh ways to style my favourite pairs, and today, courtesy of Elsa Hosk, I've discovered a shoe silhouette and shade that make blue jeans look chicest.
Swapping black loafers for a softer shade of brown, Elsa paired her elegant flats with a longline, bootcut pair of mid-wash blue jeans. Puddling around the ankle, the sweeping denim concealed much of her shoes, leaving just the light-brown pointed toes of her loafers peeking out from underneath.
In my opinion, black loafers against pale blue denim that can sometimes feel a little stark. Cognac brown, on the other hand, feels softer and more harmonious against the paler tones of blue denim. Whilst Elsa has inspired me to embrace the shade in an autumn-ready loafer, the colour trend would work just as well in the form of a heeled boot, sleek ballet flat or pointed-toe pump.
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Whilst I especially love the way cognac brown looks with a mid-wash pair of jeans, I can see it working just as well with bright white denim or a darker wash. Opting for a lighter shade of brown also retains a lightness, making it an easy choice for these early-autumn days.
So, if you're back in the swing of wearing jeans but are looking for a fresh shoe trend to give your favourite pairs a seasonal update, read on to discover the light-brown loafers I'm eyeing now.
Shop Brown Loafers:
Mango
Leather Loafers
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Sezane
Adam Loafers
The suede composition gives these an elevated edge.
Ralph Lauren
Wynnie Leather Loafer
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Francine Loafer Mule
The backless loafer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
H&M
Split Suede Loaders
These come up slightly large, so consider sizing down.
Arket
Suede Loafers
Style these with bootcut jeans to get Elsa's look.
Dries Van Noten
Glossed Textured-Leather Penny Loafers
The cognac colour trends isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.