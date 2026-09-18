It Girls Agree: These 5 Colors Look Incredibly Chic With Royal Purple

Well, it seems the fashion industry has already declared fall's color du jour: royal purple. The deep shade has trickled down from the runways to the streets—and everywhere in between. Take one scroll on Instagram, and you're bound to see all your favorite content creators taking a stab at styling royal purple. And while the hue may seem daunting to wear, it's actually quite versatile, pairing well with a wide range of colors.
Indeed, influencers have made the case for some unexpected purple color mash-ups as of late. For instance, some are contrasting the rich shade with vibrant hues, such as sea green and fiery red. Others, meanwhile, are proving the power of complementary colors, wearing royal purple with bright yellow—the two sit across from one another on the color wheel. Of course, these duos aren't for the faint of heart, so for something more subdued, a neutral shade perfectly grounds royal purple.
Below, find a full rundown of the five colors fashion girls are pairing with royal purple this season.
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Sea Green
Styling royal purple with sea green may not initially come to mind, but as exhibited above, it's a color combo worth taking for a spin. Opt for the two shades in a top and bottoms, or ease into the look with colorful accessories. Either way, the combination is sure to catch some eyes.
Shop Sea Green Pieces
Susmies
Isolde Dua Top
STAUD
Blake Mule
Aqua
Satin Off the Shoulder Dress
Kurt Geiger
Kensington Frame Bag
Citrus Yellow
As mentioned, purple and yellow are complementary colors, meaning they naturally create a striking contrast when worn together. Take cues from the look above and lean into the bold pairing with a deep purple top and neon yellow skirt—or butter yellow, if you're still enamored with the color trend.
Shop Citrus Yellow Pieces
superdown
Kendall Mini Skirt
Tory Burch
Zip Viscose Sweater
FLORE FLORE
Car Baby Tee Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Shiny Drum Pebble Small Crossbody Bag
Classic Black
New Yorkers, this one's for you. There's no need to overcomplicate things—simply team royal purple with classic black. The understated neutral allows the vibrant purple shade to really pop.
Shop Classic Black Pieces
FRAME
Fine Rib-Knit Turtleneck
Reformation
Gisele Low Rise Pant
H&M
Wool Hat
By Anthropologie
Plunge-Neck Banded Top
Fiery Red
In case you haven't heard, royal purple and fiery red is the color combo backed by It girls this year. (Celine and Prada have doubled down on the trend on recent runways, too.) For a subtler take on the pairing, try a long-sleeve purple blouse with red ballet flats or heels.
Shop Fiery Red Pieces
ZARA
Leather Wedge Sandals
Éterne
Emma Skirt
SLOAN
Scarf Top
MANGO
Balloon Seam Jeans
Light Gray
It goes without saying that royal purple packs a bold punch—so just a hint of the hue is enough to wake up your whole outfit. If the shade still feels a bit too intense, light gray is a surefire way to tone it down.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.