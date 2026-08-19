Fall's Around the Corner—These 7 Highly Specific It Items Will Be on Every Fashion Person Next Season

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Collage of early fall 2026 luxury It buys.
(Image credit: Celine; Launchmetrics/Spotlight; H&M; Underwater Basket Weaving; @andrea___ricci; @thepouf)
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Every August, there's a point when I mentally check out of summer. The linen dresses I couldn't get enough of in June suddenly feel a little tired, sandals have lost their appeal, and I find myself thinking almost exclusively about what I'll wear once the temperature finally drops. Fall fashion has that effect on me. Maybe it's the return of actual layering or the promise of a really great coat, but no season makes me want to shop quite like this one.

This year, though, I'm less interested in the broad-stroke trends we've been talking about since the fall/winter collections first came down the runways. I already know the overarching mood of the season. What I want to know now is far more specific: Which exact pieces are about to become the pieces?

Woman wearing black pants, grey blazer, white turtleneck, and white jazz shoes.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

You know the ones. They're not necessarily the loudest thing on the runway, nor are they attached to the biggest logo. Instead, they start quietly appearing in the wardrobes of the people whose style I pay closest attention to—the editors, buyers, stylists, and industry insiders who somehow manage to get six months ahead of everyone else.

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After months of looking at the fall/winter 2026 collections, keeping tabs on new-season arrivals, and taking mental notes on what fashion people are already gravitating toward, I have a pretty good idea of which pieces are headed in that direction. Some are fresh arrivals from fashion's biggest luxury houses; others are hyperspecific interpretations of trends that feel poised to eclipse the category altogether. Either way, these aren't simply things I think will be popular. They're the seven items I suspect we'll look back on as the pieces that defined fall 2026, and if my instincts are right, you're about to see them everywhere.

Khaite Croc-Embossed Leather Jacket

Model from the Khaite fall/winter 2026 show wearing a croc-embossed black leather jacket.

Leave it to Khaite to make me rethink the leather jacket. The croc-embossed style from its F/W 26 runway feels glossy, expensive, and just unusual enough to become the season's ultimate investment piece.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight; Pictured: Khaite Fall/Winter 2026)

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Tory Burch Beaded Pumps

Tory Burch spring/summer 2026 model wearing beaded shoes.

Fashion people have been obsessing over Tory Burch's beaded pumps since they first appeared on the S/S 26 runway, and now, they're finally available to buy. They're quirky, pretty, and exactly the kind of offbeat shoes that the brand does so well.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight; Pictured: Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2026)

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Underwater Weaving Studio Basket Bag

Woman wearing black dress and Underwater Weaving Studio basket bag.

If Jane Birkin were carrying a basket bag in 2026, I'd like to think it would be this one. Underwater Weaving Studio is still decidedly under the radar, which only makes its beautifully handmade-looking bags feel cooler.

(Image credit: @thepouf)

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Celine Jazz Flats

A model wearing white Celine jazz flat shoes.

Jazz flats are everywhere right now, but Celine's white pair might be my favorite interpretation yet. They're sleek and unexpected and make the ballet flats we've been wearing for years suddenly feel a little too obvious.

(Image credit: Celine)

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Atelier Jéa Tassel Cummerbund

Woman wearing black satin cummerbund belt.

Sometimes, all an outfit needs is one strange styling piece, and Atelier Jéa's tassel cummerbund is exactly that. Throw it over a simple dress, blazer, or button-down, and suddenly, the entire look feels infinitely more considered.

(Image credit: @andrea___ricci)

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Gia Borghini Opera Pumps

Woman wearing black satin opera heeled pumps.

GiaBorghini's opera pumps have an old-world, almost Venetian romance to them that feels refreshing right now. They're whimsical without being overly sweet—the kind of shoes that make even a very simple outfit interesting.

(Image credit: @thepouf; @giaborghini)

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Evening Pouch

Woman wearing black evening pouch bag.

The coolest bag for fall might not have a recognizable shape or even a handle. Silk, satin, and velvet evening pouches, with or without a dramatic tassel, have that quiet, slightly eccentric elegance that makes them feel far chicer than another structured It bag.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

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Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.