Gen Z Is Over Ballet Flats—in 2026, *This* Is the Shoe Trend Cool Girls in Their 20s Are Wearing

A little elevated but still fun.

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Iris Law slingbacks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Iris Law wears outfits in ways I would never think to wear them. She is a true maximalist who doesn't follow any rules. She mixes patterns and prints. She creates color combinations that are truly out of the box. Her style feels definitively Gen Z in that it's heavy on the personality, but she also doesn't surrender to any trends. Case in point: her recent look featuring sharp slingbacks.

Iris Law's Outfit

Iris Law wearing Louis Vuitton outfit at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2027 show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Iris Law: Louis Vuitton

Almost everyone, Gen Z and millennial alike, is wearing ballet flats on repeat. But recently, it seems the younger fashion set seems to be gravitating toward sharp slingbacks. It's not that they've given up on the comfortable coquette flat but more so that they've added something sleeker and more elevated into the rotation.

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More Cute Slingback Outfits

Lila Moss in burberry slingbacks,

Lila Moss wearing Burberry slingbacks

(Image credit: Courtesy of @lilamoss)

Gracie Abrams in a pair of Chanel slingbacks

Gracie Abrams wearing Chanel slingbacks

(Image credit: Courtesy of @gracieabrams)

Heels in general are a major 2026 trend, but not the kind that'll blister your feet or be impossible to walk in. Gen Z still prioritizes looks that you can actually live in, which would explain the recent proclivity to slingbacks. They're a great heeled option because they add height without sacrificing comfort and, as Law demonstrates, look just as cute as any ballerina alternative.

Shop the shoe trend below

Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez
Senior Fashion & Social Editor

Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend d