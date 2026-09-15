If you're feeling reinvigorated by this autumn's shoe trends, it might be time to take a good, hard look at the existing options in your collection to trim down on the dated autumn shoe trends taking up space.
Shoes are often considered afterthoughts when you're rushing out the door or relegated to the category of accessories. Yet as a former founder of a shoe brand and utter footwear enthusiast, I'm obsessed with just how vital shoes are to your look. They're undoubtedly a make-or-break addition and are very often the culprit when something feels off (or when an outfit comes together impeccably well). They're pivotal to self-expression, whether you love a freaky little shoe like me or prefer classic shoe styles.
Whilst I'm a firm believer in personal style and not retiring a shoe simply because trends dictate it's "out", I've also had my fair share of moments when a pair I used to love suddenly feel uninspiring on my shoe rack or begins to date my outfits for the worse when I put them on. It happens, and thankfully there are multitudes of styles to serve as the solution.
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Consider this list of dated shoe alternatives as validation for your change of heart and a cheat sheet for finding the styles that will feel much more relevant within your wardrobe. As a tip, I always suggest keeping those shoes around anyway because trends rarely only show face once.
What you wear on your feet also starts to feel far more important when you can sense autumn in the air. Fluctuating temperatures, the potential for rain and the return of your autumn outfits require shoes that do more. Not only in a functional sense, but in a style sense, too. A lineup of shoes you love is just as key as having a great pair of jeans or the perfect autumn jacket.
So, although every person is different, these are the dated autumn shoe trends that might be ruining your flow state when you're getting dressed—and the alternatives that'll bring your wardrobe back around.
5 Dated Autumn Shoe Trends—And What to Wear Instead
1. Passing On: Stiletto Heels
1. Wearing Instead: Heeled Ballerinas
Style Notes: I've watched as over the last few years, heels have become shorter and sturdier. Long gone are the days of stilettos and platform skyscraper heels. In their place are micro wedges, kitten heels and now the celebrity-loved heeled ballet pumps, which are perfect for an autumn wardrobe. They're an excellent shoe choice for cardigan and jeans outfits and also look nice worn with midi skirts or ankle-length tailored trousers. Courtesy of the heel, they offer a level of sophistication that their flat counterparts don't always provide—and they look more current than ultra-high stilettos.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Inez Pump
These have a cool high vamp and square toe, plus they come in a variety of colours (including a unique Dalmatian print).
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Suede Pumps
Suede is always a good idea for autumn. Wear these with your favourite jeans.
Rouje
Prado Ballerinas
If you love a Mary-Jane silhouette, these cinched heels are great.
2. Passing On: Platform Loafers
2. Wearing Instead: Animal Print Loafers
Style Notes: No list of shoe trends or autumn basics curation is complete without a pair of loafers. You can expect the return of the clean-line uppers and rubber soles every single year. However, the type and appearance of the loafer often oscillates. We've seen an obsession with the gathered loafer, the penny loafer and suede loafers. Though platform loafers were a big trend a few years ago, they're stepping aside to make room for a more eye-catching trend—animal print loafers. Whether it's cow print, horsehair or leopard, the addition of an animal-inspired pattern infuses any neutral outfit with personality or just builds on more maximalist looks.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Ruches Printed Leather Loafers
These have an incredibly sleek silhouette, which plays nicely with the low-profile sneaker trend.
Isabel Marant
Fitza Loafers
Zebra is always a fun option. These loafers have a more moccasin-style look.
H&M
Leather Loafer Mules
Loafer mules are an excellent choice for early autumn and the cow print is a fun touch of colour.
3. Passing On: Round-Toe Heels
3. Wearing Instead: Lace-Up Heels
Style Notes: Round-toe heels have taken a noticeable backseat, and in their place are pointed-toe heels—whether fully pointed or a subtle square. But this autumn, another detail has emerged. Knotted elements and micro laces adorned the toes of pointed-toe heels and boots on the runways, giving them a vintage-inspired spin that still feels impressively modern. Peeking out from under indigo jeans or adding polish to a wool dress, this boot style is an elevated swap for rounded variations.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Blythe Laced Heels
The square toe and laces give these a '90s look.
Prada
Antiqued leather pumps
Intentionally antique-looking, these pumps bring a romantic spin to any outfit.
MARNI
Lace-Up Leather Slingback Pumps
Who knew that utilitarian work boot laces would combine so beautifully with a classic kitten heel? Sizes are selling out fast of these.
4. Passing On: Sandal Wedges
4. Wearing Instead: Suede Wedges
Style Notes:Wedge mules started appearing in the spring of 2025, then sculptural wedge sandals stole our hearts in summer 2026. Still, they're not the most seasonally appropriate look when temperatures start to dip. So, instead, opt for their autumnal counterpart: the wedge (closed-toe) mule. Whether in a warm brown suede or soft white rendition, suede wedges are exactly the kind of shoe you want to be wearing over the next few months when you're not yet ready for boots but are ready to retire your flip-flops for next year. They're more interesting than a ballet flat and your standard pair of heels, but still play into the updated wedge heel.
Shop the Trend:
Sézane
High Olivia Mules
Brown will undoubtedly be a big colour trend this autumn, too. These wedges are also available in a sleek black leather.
ZARA
Suede Wedge Slingback Shoes
These have the tiniest heel that feel chic but comfortable enough to walk around in for hours.
ALAÏA
75 Suede Point-Toe Wedge Mules
If you love the sculptural heels on wedge sandals, this is a stylish version you can wear now.
5. Passing On: Platform Boots
5. Wearing Instead: Kitten Heel Boots
Style Notes: Platform boots and thicker soles had their moment, but now more refined shapes are dominating this autumn's boot trends—more specifically, those with a kitten heel. Form-fitting silhouettes and calf-hugging leathers are a swing back toward minimalism, though only in shape, not necessarily when it comes to embellishments. The cleaner lines and lack of excess materials make these shoes a sleek addition to your collection, especially as we move into a season of layering and thick fabrics. Pair them with midi skirts, dresses, jeans or even tailored Bermudas and a jumper on warmer autumn days.
Shop the Trend:
Coach
Margot Boot
The buckle across the toe is so chic and a favourite of the fashion set this year.
NEOUS
Poera 40 Leather Ankle Boots
A well-balanced ankle boot that'll look timeless for years.
Reformation
Remy Stretch Knee Boot
You'll never have to worry about this knee-high stretch boot feeling dated. The straight kitten heel and micro square toe will work with everything.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.