Were I to build my autumn wardrobe from scratch, there’s no way I’d be reaching for the season’s favourite cropped jeans or last year’s barrel-leg pairs. Instead, I’d be taking my wardrobe cues from one of the industry’s chicest and investing in a timeless pair of straight-leg jeans.
Proving that this enduring denim favourite isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, I spotted Cindy Crawford taking a mid-wash blue pair out for a spin this week. Wearing hers with a pale blue shirt, Cindy anchored the look with cognac-brown accessories, creating a chic, coordinated ensemble I’d gladly emulate throughout the autumn months.
With a sleek, leg-skimming shape that’s importantly not too clingy, straight-leg jeans bring a polished energy to an outfit that few other denim silhouettes can quite achieve. Evocative of the denim styles that dominated throughout the '90s, it’s no surprise that Cindy has kept the enduring cut in her styling arsenal all these years.
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A perfect base for almost every blouse and knitwear trend, straight-leg jeans also work with virtually every shoe in your wardrobe too. Whilst I’ll have Cindy’s brown strappy sandals in mind for those warmer autumn days, the silhouette works just as well with a pointed-toe boot or leather loafer as the weather continues to cool.
An elevated denim staple that’s always deserving of a place in your rotation, read on to shop the straight-leg jeans I recommend below.
Shop Straight-Leg Jeans:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans will always be a fashion person's favourites.
hm
Straight High Waist Ankle Jeans
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
Agolde
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Whilst I love these in the mid-blue, they also come in three other washes.
Jigsaw
Winchester Straight Leg Jean
IMO, high-rise, straight-leg jeans will never go out of style.
Mango
High Waist Straight Jeans
Every great wardrobe begins with a pair of straight-leg jeans.
Marks & Spencer
Mid Rise Straight Leg Ankle Length Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
In my opinion, COS's jeans are seriously underrated.
Sezane
Iconique Straight Leg Jeans
These come in sizes 22—38, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.