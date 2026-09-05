It's True: The Chicest Over 50s Adore This Timeless Jeans Trend

Not barrel, not cropped—the chicest over-50s are wearing this enduring jeans trend with shirts and heels instead.

Natalie Munro&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Cindy Crawford walks down the street in L.A. wearing blue straight-leg jeans with a blue shirt, tan heels and a tan belt.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

Were I to build my autumn wardrobe from scratch, there’s no way I’d be reaching for the season’s favourite cropped jeans or last year’s barrel-leg pairs. Instead, I’d be taking my wardrobe cues from one of the industry’s chicest and investing in a timeless pair of straight-leg jeans.

Proving that this enduring denim favourite isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, I spotted Cindy Crawford taking a mid-wash blue pair out for a spin this week. Wearing hers with a pale blue shirt, Cindy anchored the look with cognac-brown accessories, creating a chic, coordinated ensemble I’d gladly emulate throughout the autumn months.

Cindy Crawford walks down the street in L.A. wearing blue straight-leg jeans with a blue shirt, tan heels and a tan belt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

With a sleek, leg-skimming shape that’s importantly not too clingy, straight-leg jeans bring a polished energy to an outfit that few other denim silhouettes can quite achieve. Evocative of the denim styles that dominated throughout the '90s, it’s no surprise that Cindy has kept the enduring cut in her styling arsenal all these years.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

A perfect base for almost every blouse and knitwear trend, straight-leg jeans also work with virtually every shoe in your wardrobe too. Whilst I’ll have Cindy’s brown strappy sandals in mind for those warmer autumn days, the silhouette works just as well with a pointed-toe boot or leather loafer as the weather continues to cool.

An elevated denim staple that’s always deserving of a place in your rotation, read on to shop the straight-leg jeans I recommend below.

Shop Straight-Leg Jeans:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.