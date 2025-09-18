11 Simple Outfits Fashion People Will Wear With Their Favourite Boots This Season

We’re well and truly in the midst of transitional weather. Sunny days are few and far between, with grey clouds and rain showers now far outweighing glimpses of blue sky. While I’m not a cold-weather person by any stretch, there is one thing I genuinely look forward to: the new season wardrobe.
What I love most about boots is their ability to completely transform an outfit. Whether styled with miniskirts, tailored trousers, jeans, or knitted dresses, boots instantly elevate an outfit, making it feel much more polished and put-together.
While fashion can be a fickle beast at times, there are certain things that have cemented themselves as core, capsule pieces that are an essential for every wardrobe and it’s safe to say boots have earned that title. There’s no one-size-fits-all silhouette either. Whether you gravitate towards a pointed croc-effect knee-high, a square-toe flat biker boot, or a classic rounded-toe leather pair, the options are endless and entirely personal.
With that in mind, I’ve pulled together seven outfit ideas featuring boots to inspire your autumn fashion refresh and to celebrate their well-deserved return to our wardrobes.
Style Notes: Marilyn has ticked off so many trends with one single outfit and done it in a way that doesn’t look OTT. Pairing a black lace trimmed midi skirt with a butter yellow knit and basic white tee is so seamless, and adding the element of the pointed coloured boots ties it altogether.
Toteme
Crew-Neck Wool Silk Knit Champagne
Butter yellow is so on trend and can easily be transitioned from summer to autumn.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
Lace trim pieces are so on trend right now and bring an element of femininity to an outfit.
The Row
Mesh and Leather Knee-High Boots
The Row know how to make an iconic piece.
ZARA
Pack of 3 Rigid Resin Stud Bracelets
Statement bangles bring a focal point to any look.
2. Black Ankle Boots + Jeans + Long Coat
Style Notes: Blue jeans paired with a chunky knit and a basic boot is one of my absolute go-to outfits in autumn. It’s an easy one to throw on and be able to walk out the door with minimal effort but without compromising on style.
RAILS
Nadine Sweater
A chic knit that will see you through autumn and winter.
hush
Saskia Straight Seamed Jeans
I love the slouchy straight-leg silhouette of these Hush jeans.
H&M
Heeled Sock Boots
Such a wearable, every day pair.
YVES SALOMON
Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
This looks so cosy.
3. Black Knee-High Leather Boots + Mini Dress + Shearling Jacket
Style Notes: Mini dresses don’t have to be reserved for summer. A statement shearling jacket ensures it can easily be transitioned into autumn and adding a classic black knee-high boot makes this such a wearable outfit that can go from day to night.
A shearling jacket is so chic and such a statement piece.
London Rebel
Isla Block Heeled Knee Boots
Such an affordable price for a knee-high boot.
Nobodys Child
Black Denim Pintuck Tillie Mini Dress
I tend to opt for long-sleeve mini dresses when it comes to the colder weather.
Massimo Dutti
Small Round Sunglasses
Sunglasses don't have to be reserved for summer.
4. Chocolate Brown Boots + Sheer Skirt + Suede Jacket
Style notes: Chocolate brown is so on trend right now, but is also such a versatile colour for boots that ensures they can be styled with so many different outfits. Chloe’s tonal outfit is an elevated look and shows a sheer skirt can be worn for an everyday outfit.
Sheer Midi Skirt
Sheer skirts have been so on trend as of late, they don't have to be reserved for a night out.
ZARA
100% Leather Long Jacket
The suede trend isn't going anywhere any time soon.
COS
Ribbed Scoop-Neck Tank Top
Simple yet chic.
ASOS DESIGN
Charmed Heeled Knee Boots in Chocolate
The deep, rich hue of this pair will go with so many different outfits.
5. Wedge Boots + Ripped Jeans + Fairisle Jumper
Style notes: Sarah has proved to us that tucking your jeans into your boots can still look cool. Opting for a ripped jean gives it that more laidback casual feel and a wedge boot instead of a heel ensures you won’t have feet that hurt by the end of the day.
M&S Collection
Bouclé Fair Isle Crew Neck Jumper
Who knew a fairisle jumper could look so stylish?
AGOLDE
'90s Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Agolde is one of my favourite brands for denim.
& Other Stories
Wedge-Heel Knee-High Boots
This is the perfect pair to be able to tuck jeans into.
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
One of Alaïa's signature bags.
6. Pointed Patent Boots + Knitted Dress
Style notes: A knitted dress is one of my most worn pieces in my autumn winter wardrobes. Pairing it with a pointed knee-high boot instantly elevates it and gives the impression much more thought has gone into your outfit than it has. Opting for matching coloured boots and handbag is such a sleek finishing touch.
H&M
Cable-Knit Midi Dress
I bought this dress last year and can't wait to bring it out again this year.
PARIS TEXAS
Stiletto Patent-Leather Knee Boots
So sophisticated.
THE ROW
Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag
I love the shape of this.
Missoma
Eny Puffy Cuff Bracelet
Silver jewellery is really having it's moment right now.
7. Chunky Flat Boots + Black Jeans + Basic T-Shirt
Style notes: There is just something about a monochrome outfit that is so timeless. A chunky flat boot paired with black jeans and a basic white tee is such a classic look and is a failsafe option on those days where you don’t know what to wear but want to look put-together.
The Row
Zipped Boot I in Leather
These are at the very top of my wishlist.
Uniqlo
Airism Cotton T-Shirt
Uniqlo is my go-to for quality basics at such a purse friendly price.
Toteme
Classic Cut Denim Full Length Faded Black
A staple jean for any wardrobe.
MANGO
Woollen Coat With Belt
Mango is my go-to brand every year for new outerwear.