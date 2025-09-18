11 Simple Outfits Fashion People Will Wear With Their Favourite Boots This Season

Autumn's most versatile footwear has regained its place in our wardrobes. Scroll on to see the seven outfits with boots I'm set to recreate this season and beyond.

Three stylish women wearing outfits with boots
(Image credit: @anoukyve, @nlmarilyn, @_livmadeline)
We’re well and truly in the midst of transitional weather. Sunny days are few and far between, with grey clouds and rain showers now far outweighing glimpses of blue sky. While I’m not a cold-weather person by any stretch, there is one thing I genuinely look forward to: the new season wardrobe.

There’s a certain thrill in the wardrobe switchover—packing away summer dresses and sandals to make room for knits, layering pieces and light jackets. But the item I’m most excited to bring back? Boots. For me, they’re the cornerstone of any autumn/winter capsule wardrobe.

What I love most about boots is their ability to completely transform an outfit. Whether styled with miniskirts, tailored trousers, jeans, or knitted dresses, boots instantly elevate an outfit, making it feel much more polished and put-together.

While fashion can be a fickle beast at times, there are certain things that have cemented themselves as core, capsule pieces that are an essential for every wardrobe and it’s safe to say boots have earned that title. There’s no one-size-fits-all silhouette either. Whether you gravitate towards a pointed croc-effect knee-high, a square-toe flat biker boot, or a classic rounded-toe leather pair, the options are endless and entirely personal.

With that in mind, I’ve pulled together seven outfit ideas featuring boots to inspire your autumn fashion refresh and to celebrate their well-deserved return to our wardrobes.

7 Outfits with Boots for Autumn 2025:

1. Pointed Coloured Boots + Lace Trim Skirt + Light Knit

Stylish women wearing outfits with boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Marilyn has ticked off so many trends with one single outfit and done it in a way that doesn’t look OTT. Pairing a black lace trimmed midi skirt with a butter yellow knit and basic white tee is so seamless, and adding the element of the pointed coloured boots ties it altogether.

Shop the Look:

2. Black Ankle Boots + Jeans + Long Coat

Stylish women wearing outfits with boots

(Image credit: @samreid__)

Style Notes: Blue jeans paired with a chunky knit and a basic boot is one of my absolute go-to outfits in autumn. It’s an easy one to throw on and be able to walk out the door with minimal effort but without compromising on style.

Shop the Look:

3. Black Knee-High Leather Boots + Mini Dress + Shearling Jacket

Stylish women wearing outfits with boots

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Mini dresses don’t have to be reserved for summer. A statement shearling jacket ensures it can easily be transitioned into autumn and adding a classic black knee-high boot makes this such a wearable outfit that can go from day to night.

Shop the Look:

4. Chocolate Brown Boots + Sheer Skirt + Suede Jacket

Stylish women wearing outfits with boots

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style notes: Chocolate brown is so on trend right now, but is also such a versatile colour for boots that ensures they can be styled with so many different outfits. Chloe’s tonal outfit is an elevated look and shows a sheer skirt can be worn for an everyday outfit.

Shop the Look:

5. Wedge Boots + Ripped Jeans + Fairisle Jumper

Stylish women wearing outfits with boots

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style notes: Sarah has proved to us that tucking your jeans into your boots can still look cool. Opting for a ripped jean gives it that more laidback casual feel and a wedge boot instead of a heel ensures you won’t have feet that hurt by the end of the day.

Shop the Look:

6. Pointed Patent Boots + Knitted Dress

Stylish women wearing outfits with boots

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style notes: A knitted dress is one of my most worn pieces in my autumn winter wardrobes. Pairing it with a pointed knee-high boot instantly elevates it and gives the impression much more thought has gone into your outfit than it has. Opting for matching coloured boots and handbag is such a sleek finishing touch.

Shop the Look:

7. Chunky Flat Boots + Black Jeans + Basic T-Shirt

Stylish women wearing outfits with boots

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style notes: There is just something about a monochrome outfit that is so timeless. A chunky flat boot paired with black jeans and a basic white tee is such a classic look and is a failsafe option on those days where you don’t know what to wear but want to look put-together.

Shop the Look:

