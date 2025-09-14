Light Jacket Season Is Here—5 Trending Styles Zara Has Perfected

Jacket season has officially arrived, and I've rounded up 5 sleek jacket trends that Zara is backing for autumn 2025.

Woman wears leather jacket and pleated skirt; woman wears trench coat and blue jeans; woman wears suede jacket and blue jeans
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

Whilst some rely on the equinox to declare the arrival of autumn, the fast-moving shifts between bright sunshine and soft rain have kick-started my autumn wardrobe reset. The shift in weather has prompted our wardrobes to shift into the new season, and confirmed that the one item we need to think about first is a light jacket. As a key element for the coming season, it can be hard to decide where to start when searching for the one, but that's where Zara comes in. This season, the brand has honed in on 5 jacket trends that will not only bring a chic edge to any look, but also stand the test of time.

As a brand, Zara is known to put its best foot forward every season, but I find myself most impressed in the cooler months. Along with an excellent selection of knitwear, the high street brand has a way of creating expensive-looking jackets that have both a timeless and contemporary feel to them, and often kickstarts the new season with a viral buy (or two).

For autumn 2025, Zara has put emphasis on the most classic and versatile jacket trends. Every autumn, we note the textural updates that mark the shift from warm weather into cool in the form of suede, leather and denim, and this season the brand has a variety of sleek styles in all of these key fabrics. Whether you're looking for a more structured blazer to bring polish to your looks, or want something a little soft and oversized that will be a comfortable go-to over the coming months, each comes with a timeless colourway and sweet design details to ensure an elevated look.

As a brand known for selling out its best styles in record time, let's get straight into it. Keep scrolling to shop the 5 best jacket trends at Zara right now.

1. Suede Jackets

Style Notes: Suede comes into its own in the cooler months, and Zara's autumn/winter 2025 collection has a sleek lineup of 100% leather and faux suede options to choose from.

Shop Suede Jackets:

2. Short Trench Coats

Style Notes: Trench coats are synonymous with autumn, and this season its the cropped trench that is getting all the attention. Look out for classic details, elevated shades and timeless cuts.

Shop Short Trench Caots:

3. Bomber Jackets

Style Notes: One jacket trend that Zara has already sold out this season is the bomber jacket. The relaxed look makes this jacket so easy to style, instantly bringing your simplest looks into the new season.

Shop Bomber Jackets:

4. Leather Jackets

Style Notes: Leather jackets are a timeless buy, and this season Zara is offering both classic designs and more modern interpretations. From streamlined minimalist styles to bolder biker looks, there's something for everyone.

Shop Leather Jackets:

5. Denim Jackets

Style Notes: No matter the year, no matter the season, the denim jacket remains a staple in every fashion person's wardrobe. This season, both timeless styles and modern updates feature in Zara's new collection.

Shop Denim Jackets:

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸