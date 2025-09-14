Light Jacket Season Is Here—5 Trending Styles Zara Has Perfected

Whilst some rely on the equinox to declare the arrival of autumn, the fast-moving shifts between bright sunshine and soft rain have kick-started my autumn wardrobe reset. The shift in weather has prompted our wardrobes to shift into the new season, and confirmed that the one item we need to think about first is a light jacket. As a key element for the coming season, it can be hard to decide where to start when searching for the one, but that's where Zara comes in. This season, the brand has honed in on 5 jacket trends that will not only bring a chic edge to any look, but also stand the test of time.
As a brand, Zara is known to put its best foot forward every season, but I find myself most impressed in the cooler months. Along with an excellent selection of knitwear, the high street brand has a way of creating expensive-looking jackets that have both a timeless and contemporary feel to them, and often kickstarts the new season with a viral buy (or two).
For autumn 2025, Zara has put emphasis on the most classic and versatile jacket trends. Every autumn, we note the textural updates that mark the shift from warm weather into cool in the form of suede, leather and denim, and this season the brand has a variety of sleek styles in all of these key fabrics. Whether you're looking for a more structured blazer to bring polish to your looks, or want something a little soft and oversized that will be a comfortable go-to over the coming months, each comes with a timeless colourway and sweet design details to ensure an elevated look.
As a brand known for selling out its best styles in record time, let's get straight into it. Keep scrolling to shop the 5 best jacket trends at Zara right now.
1. Suede Jackets
Style Notes: Suede comes into its own in the cooler months, and Zara's autumn/winter 2025 collection has a sleek lineup of 100% leather and faux suede options to choose from.
Shop Suede Jackets:
100% Leather Long Jacket
I tried this on in store and can confirm the suede is even better in person.
Faux Suede Cropped Jacket
Even the faux suede options are incredibly chic.
100% Leather Short Jacket
Minimalists will love the classic silhouette of this style.
Suede Leather Jacket Zw Collection Limited Edition
2. Short Trench Coats
Style Notes: Trench coats are synonymous with autumn, and this season its the cropped trench that is getting all the attention. Look out for classic details, elevated shades and timeless cuts.
Shop Short Trench Caots:
Short Water-Repellent Trench Zw Collection
Another style that I've personally tried on and adore.
Zw Collection Minimal Short Trench Coat
Is there anything more synonymous with autumn than a trench coat?
Zw Collection Leather Collar Short Trench Coat
This checked style is so unique.
Pleated Jacket With Tabs Zw Collection
The soft pleats bring a contemporary update to the classic trench.
3. Bomber Jackets
Style Notes: One jacket trend that Zara has already sold out this season is the bomber jacket. The relaxed look makes this jacket so easy to style, instantly bringing your simplest looks into the new season.
Shop Bomber Jackets:
I'm planning to recreate this whole look.
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Dark brown is a key shade in my autumn palette.
Leather Bomber Jacket Zw Collection Limited Edition
For those looking to invest, this is one to consider. The high collar and textured leather set this one apart.
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Bring an off-duty edge to any look with this cool faux leather bomber jacket.
4. Leather Jackets
Style Notes: Leather jackets are a timeless buy, and this season Zara is offering both classic designs and more modern interpretations. From streamlined minimalist styles to bolder biker looks, there's something for everyone.
Shop Leather Jackets:
Short Faux Leather Jacket
The refined nature of this jacket could convince anyone it was real leather.
You'll reach for this year after year.
Faux Leather Jacket With Pockets
The bold pockets and shoulder tabs are such a nice touch.
Faux Leather Biker Jacket
A biker jacket is truly timeless.
5. Denim Jackets
Style Notes: No matter the year, no matter the season, the denim jacket remains a staple in every fashion person's wardrobe. This season, both timeless styles and modern updates feature in Zara's new collection.
Shop Denim Jackets:
A fresh take on the denim jacket.
Bring a relaxed edge to tailoring and dresses with a blue denim jacket.
Trf Batwing Sleeve Denim Jacket