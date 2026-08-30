Hold the Biker—This Timeless Jacket Looks Far Chicer When Styled Like This

As the end of August approaches, the bout of grey weather would suggest that autumn is just around the corner. As a perpetually cold fashion editor, the seasonal shift can mean only one thing—we’re almost in jacket season; more specifically, suede jacket territory. While many lament the arrival of this period of transitional dressing, autumn has long been my favourite season for precisely this reason. In December, all of my outfits have to be practical layers of cashmere jumpers and thick thermals, and summer is simply too hot for anything but lightweight linen; but these months, by contrast, offer the perfect opportunity to really style our wardrobes. And what, pray tell, could be more appropriate than a suede jacket?
Sitting perfectly between an easy layer and more substantial than denim, suede is no longer reserved for the country-western-coded halls of Yellowstone. Over the last few years, it has quietly transitioned into the autumn staple we automatically reach for as soon as the weather dips. Early this year, we waxed lyrical about Rise & Fall’s full-length trench coat, while Saint Laurent Loafers have become a firm favourite amongst stylish dressers. But there's something about the cosy warmth of softened leather that makes suede jackets feel incredibly elegant. Better still, they work with just about every trend doing the rounds right now.
So, whether your style leans Gen Z or Millennial, boho chic or country Western, I have a suede jacket outfit perfect for you this autumn. Scroll to see how fashion insiders are making this timeless style feel fresh for autumn 2026.
How To Style a Suede Jacket This Autumn:
1. Maximalist Clashing
Style Notes: Known for their love of eccentric prints, textures and bold colour ways, even maximalists can’t resist a suede jacket. Whether it's a sculptural silhouette or a generous helping of country-western fringing (more on that later), there's plenty of ways to make yours feel fresh and cool this autumn.
No one is quite as carefree as Carol Morais (pictured above). who adds a dopamine-inducing burst of colour in the form of a preppy striped polo to embraced the aesthetic's ‘more-is-more’ ethos. Adding another point of interest in the form of ruby lace tights paired with extravagant square-toe mules makes this a masterclass in modern maximalism.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Shop the Look:
Free People
Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket
Free People have some killer fringe jackets in stock right now.
The Upside
Wonder striped cotton polo sweater
No need to size up, this The Upside iteration as it has a naturally oversized fit.
ASOS DESIGN
Denim Bermuda Short
This is your sign to not pack away your Bermuda shorts just yet.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Ellis Shoes
I'll be swapping Carol's 'freaky footwear' for this more wearable pair.
Free People x Swedish Stockings
Lena Lace Tights
Whats not to love about a pair of red lace tights?
2. Pared-Back Minimalist
Style Notes: As I mentioned earlier, an influx of suede trench coats hit the market at the start of the year, and as we turn the corner into autumn 2026, the trend shows no signs of slowing down. Rich in texture, high on impact, longline silhouettes have an uncanny ability to instantly elevate even your most pared-back outfit, adding an expensive, luxurious air without having to look like you tried too hard.
Better still, they work just as well on warmer days too. A case in point—Borislava Sekova's outfit [pictured above]. A fitted T-shirt and lace-trim shorts both worked hard this summer, but the addition of a chocolate-hued boat shoe and ankle-grazing jacket instantly took this look through to autumn too.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Leather Trench Coat
Massimo Dutti has some beautiful suede pieces in right now.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
A Who What Wear UK editors favourite.
Reformation
Fern Satin Short
Reformation's Fern Satin Shorts also come in a plus size range.
Miu Miu
Bleached Leather Deck Shoes
Even years after their release, I can't get Miu Miu's cool-girl boat shoes out of my head.
CHIMI
Code
If they're good enough for Kendall Jenner.
3. '90s Styling
Style Notes: Thanks to Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, we’ve all fallen for '90s workwear once more. While fashion's forever muse CBK may have favoured a fitted crop, the same streamlined silhouettes that defined her capsule wardrobe will be everywhere on the style set this autumn. Think pairing a structured maxi skirt with her signature roll-neck jumper, a classic look that made Carolyn instantly recognisable.
Shop the Look:
Rise & Fall
Suede Trench Coat
If you missed out on last years viral trench coat, I'm happy to report its back in a full size range.
Lands End
Cotton-Modal Roll Neck Top
This cotton blend roll neck is perfect for transitional days.
Nour Hammour
Alana
This skirt looks almost identical to Nnenna's own.
The White Company
Leather Heel Ankle Boots
These would look just as stylish with straight-leg jeans.
Mulberry
Small Soft Bayswater
In case you missed it, Mulberry's Bayswater is a fashion person's favourite style once again. The small grained iteration happens to be my personal favourite.
4. Country-Western
Style Notes: The easiest way to wear a suede jacket is by channelling 2026 Bella Hadid and sticking to its Western roots. But this autumn, this look is a little more than just cowboy boots and Medallion belts. Take Olivia's look [pictured above] for example. From the caramel fringing to her washed blue jeans, this wouldn’t look out of place at a rodeo, but it's the animal-print pair thong sandals that make this ensemble inherently more modern.
Shop the Look:
Zadig&Voltaire
Jacket Lala Suede
Shop Olivia's exact jacket.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
A best-selling pair.
AMINA MUADDI
Juliette Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
On my wish list.
M&S
Knot Button Detail Puff Sleeve Top
How chic would this blouse look styled with tapered trousers and loafers?
Liffner
Mega Sprout Suede Tote
I've been looking for a new work bag and this Liffner tote just shot to the top of my list.
5. Y2K Energy
Style Notes: If you’re an avid Who What Wear UK reader, I’m sure you're already aware that Y2K is back in a big way. And, I’m happy to report that suede jackets still fit firmly within the remit of this aesthetic too. Slightly Lizzie McGuire in all the best ways, Olivia Grace Herring’s coat has all the makings of a great noughties outfit (pictured above). All elements, from the shearling-trimmed jacket and floral headscarf to her straight-leg distressed jeans feel wonderfully nostalgic without veering into costume territory.
Shop the Look:
Rixo
Cienna Embroidered Suede Coat in Brown Camel
Whilst her Charlotte Simone jacket can now only be found on Vinted, Rixo have a very similar version in store right now.
ZARA
Trf Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
If you're in between sizes, I'd always advise you size up in Zara denim as they have a snug fit.
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
Don't forget your crep protect.
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Shop Olivia's exact Coach bag.
Alemais
Ace Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
Tie this around your bag strap for a dose of colour.
6. Boho Calling
Style Notes: Now, my favourite way to wear a suede jacket in autumn has to be by leaning all the way into a boho look. And Maddie Hagen (pictured above) presents one of the chicest takes I’ve seen in a while. Freshening her fringed jacket with summer whites, she also embraces oversized proportions and larger-than-life accessories to make a stylist statement, and honestly, I’m obsessed. I mean, like the age-old saying goes, if it's good enough for Sienna Miller…
Shop the Look:
Friends Like These
Tan Brown Fringe Faux Suede Jacket
If you find relaxed fits overpowering, you need to see this cropped fringed jacket.
Still Here
Everyday Straight-Leg Jeans
Everyone on my FYP raves about how great the fit of these Still Here NYC jeans is.
Uniqlo
Seamless Crew Neck Volume Sleeve Jumper
Such a good price for a cosy jumper.
Ralph Lauren
Polka Dot Silk Twill Square Scarf
Simple, yet oh so stylish.
Jimmy Fairly
The Luz
These have just jumped to the top of my sunglass wishlist.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.