Hold the Biker—This Timeless Jacket Looks Far Chicer When Styled Like This

Suede jackets are of the hardest working pieces in your transitional wardrobe, Scroll to see how fashion insiders are styling theirs in 2026.

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how to style a suede jacket autumn 2026.
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As the end of August approaches, the bout of grey weather would suggest that autumn is just around the corner. As a perpetually cold fashion editor, the seasonal shift can mean only one thing—we’re almost in jacket season; more specifically, suede jacket territory. While many lament the arrival of this period of transitional dressing, autumn has long been my favourite season for precisely this reason. In December, all of my outfits have to be practical layers of cashmere jumpers and thick thermals, and summer is simply too hot for anything but lightweight linen; but these months, by contrast, offer the perfect opportunity to really style our wardrobes. And what, pray tell, could be more appropriate than a suede jacket?

cazevedor

(Image credit: @cazevedor)

Sitting perfectly between an easy layer and more substantial than denim, suede is no longer reserved for the country-western-coded halls of Yellowstone. Over the last few years, it has quietly transitioned into the autumn staple we automatically reach for as soon as the weather dips. Early this year, we waxed lyrical about Rise & Fall’s full-length trench coat, while Saint Laurent Loafers have become a firm favourite amongst stylish dressers. But there's something about the cosy warmth of softened leather that makes suede jackets feel incredibly elegant. Better still, they work with just about every trend doing the rounds right now.

So, whether your style leans Gen Z or Millennial, boho chic or country Western, I have a suede jacket outfit perfect for you this autumn. Scroll to see how fashion insiders are making this timeless style feel fresh for autumn 2026.

How To Style a Suede Jacket This Autumn:

1. Maximalist Clashing

cazevedor

(Image credit: @cazevedor)

Style Notes: Known for their love of eccentric prints, textures and bold colour ways, even maximalists can’t resist a suede jacket. Whether it's a sculptural silhouette or a generous helping of country-western fringing (more on that later), there's plenty of ways to make yours feel fresh and cool this autumn.

No one is quite as carefree as Carol Morais (pictured above). who adds a dopamine-inducing burst of colour in the form of a preppy striped polo to embraced the aesthetic's ‘more-is-more’ ethos. Adding another point of interest in the form of ruby lace tights paired with extravagant square-toe mules makes this a masterclass in modern maximalism.

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2. Pared-Back Minimalist

borislavasekova

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Style Notes: As I mentioned earlier, an influx of suede trench coats hit the market at the start of the year, and as we turn the corner into autumn 2026, the trend shows no signs of slowing down. Rich in texture, high on impact, longline silhouettes have an uncanny ability to instantly elevate even your most pared-back outfit, adding an expensive, luxurious air without having to look like you tried too hard.

Better still, they work just as well on warmer days too. A case in point—Borislava Sekova's outfit [pictured above]. A fitted T-shirt and lace-trim shorts both worked hard this summer, but the addition of a chocolate-hued boat shoe and ankle-grazing jacket instantly took this look through to autumn too.

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3. '90s Styling

nnennaechem

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Thanks to Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, we’ve all fallen for '90s workwear once more. While fashion's forever muse CBK may have favoured a fitted crop, the same streamlined silhouettes that defined her capsule wardrobe will be everywhere on the style set this autumn. Think pairing a structured maxi skirt with her signature roll-neck jumper, a classic look that made Carolyn instantly recognisable.

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4. Country-Western

@oliviatps

(Image credit: @oliviatps)

Style Notes: The easiest way to wear a suede jacket is by channelling 2026 Bella Hadid and sticking to its Western roots. But this autumn, this look is a little more than just cowboy boots and Medallion belts. Take Olivia's look [pictured above] for example. From the caramel fringing to her washed blue jeans, this wouldn’t look out of place at a rodeo, but it's the animal-print pair thong sandals that make this ensemble inherently more modern.

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5. Y2K Energy

olivia grace herring

(Image credit: @oliviagraceherring)

Style Notes: If you’re an avid Who What Wear UK reader, I’m sure you're already aware that Y2K is back in a big way. And, I’m happy to report that suede jackets still fit firmly within the remit of this aesthetic too. Slightly Lizzie McGuire in all the best ways, Olivia Grace Herring’s coat has all the makings of a great noughties outfit (pictured above). All elements, from the shearling-trimmed jacket and floral headscarf to her straight-leg distressed jeans feel wonderfully nostalgic without veering into costume territory.

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6. Boho Calling

maddiehagen

(Image credit: @maddiehagen)

Style Notes: Now, my favourite way to wear a suede jacket in autumn has to be by leaning all the way into a boho look. And Maddie Hagen (pictured above) presents one of the chicest takes I’ve seen in a while. Freshening her fringed jacket with summer whites, she also embraces oversized proportions and larger-than-life accessories to make a stylist statement, and honestly, I’m obsessed. I mean, like the age-old saying goes, if it's good enough for Sienna Miller

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.