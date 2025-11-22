From Zebra to Deer Print, Fashion People Can’t Stop Wearing Animal Print Shoes

In case you missed it, animal print is having a moment. I know what you’re thinking, isn’t animal print always having a moment? It’s true, patterns inspired by animal kingdom do tend to dip in and out of trend cycles fairly regularly. But this season, it feels a little different. Firstly, the most popular iteration (leopard print), certainly isn’t the only one we’ve noticed in recent collections. I’ve seen cheetah, python, zebra and even Sofia Richie was just wearing a deer print coat just a few weeks ago. What’s more, is that we’re not just seeing it across clothing, but accessories and footwear too. In fact, “animal print shoes for women” has been an increasing search term on google trends this month.
And I can see why. Because why have a pair of boring black or beige boots when you could have a pair of zebra printed boots instead? And it’s not just boots that are coming in these statement prints. Loafers, ballet flats and of course trainers (let’s not forget the Wales Bonner x adidas Sambas in leopard print) are all getting the animal treatment. The category of shoes I’m perhaps most excited to wear myself, are heels.
The slingback heels from the Jimmy Choo collaboration with designer Connor Ives really do live in my mind rent free. Coming in both brown and black as well as black and white zebra, they’re the perfect blend of cool and chic, and possibly the most perfect pair for party season. Jimmy Choo aren’t the only designers inspired by animal print. Dries van Noten’s snakeskin heels are a slightly more cult option, with its platform sole and slightly square toe.
Have I persuaded you to consider something other than patent, plain leather, mesh or any other fabric when it comes to footwear? If so, see the best animal print shoes for women below.
The Best Animal Print Shoes
1. Loafers
Style Notes: As a big (huge!) loafer lover, they're a pair of shoes I will wear all year. In summer it's with bare legs and little socks, then pointing out of long trousers and jeans in the winter months. As such, black can feel a little heavy in summer, and obvious in winter, so I've really loved seeing such a fun trend liven up a capsule wardrobe shoe staple. Whilst Acne Studios' cow print styles like Rebecca Ferazwyatt has here may be sold out, there are multiple other options on offer, and not just in cow hide! For a more structured pair, look to ASOS, who have many chunky styles in different prints. For something a little more slender, I love the Tod's fluffy driving shoes, as well as Zara's sleek zebra slip-ons.
TOD'S
Gommino Leopard-Print Pony Hair Loafers
The grip on the sole will come in handy when it's icy.
ZARA
Animal Print Leather Loafers
Sleek, slender and CHIC.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Myrtle Square Toe Loafers in Cow Pony
A great dupe for the Acne Studios pair from last year.
Boden
Nya Penny Loafers-Brown/ivory
Boden have smashed it with these Penny loafers.
& Other Stories
Cow-Print Loafers
I've tried these on and they're really comfortable.
2. Boots
Style Notes: Boots are a staple in any winter wardrobe, and whether you're on the look out for a flat or heeled pair, square toed or round, there are so many elegant styles in different leopard prints. On the luxury side, I've been saving leopard print iterations from Khaite and Toteme, but Paris Texas' Dalmatian-spotted boots with a sculptural heel offer something just a little different. Similarly, Stradvarius' knee-high pointed pair with a kitten heel offer a less dramatic print in this soft sandy beige hue, and are probably my favourite pair on the high street right now. But if you're looking for an ankle boot, then Anthropologie and Ayede's are strong contenders.
AEYDE
Zoe Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots
This python print!
Paris Texas
Boots in White and Dark Brown Printed Cowhide
I love the heel on these.
Anthropologie
Flattered Xena Leather Hair Boots
I love the silhouette on these too.
Stradivarius
Stradivarius Heeled Fur Animal Print Knee-High Boots in Combined
As mentioned, these are my favourite boots on the high street right now.
Clarks
Edina Up
These will look great with jeans, and very French!
3. Trainers
Style Notes: If you loved the adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas in leopard print, then you'll love these other animal printed trainers. Deer print is set to be the next big trend The Puma Speedcats are one of the most-loved sneakers of the year, and this print gives them a fresh feel. If you're more of a monochromatic black and white person, as opposed to someone loving brown and taupe shades, then Puma's Arizona style in zebra is for you. But if you just want a standard leopard print, then go for Gola!
Anthropologie
Gola X Anthropologie Elan Leopard Trainers
PUMA
Puma Speedcat in Print
PUMA
Arizona Zebra Sneakers Women
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Dive Premium Leather Lace Up Trainers in Deer Print
4. Heels
Style Notes: Party season is around the corner, and in case you forget, you're meant to have fun with your party ensembles. Is there anything more fun than zebra pump? Amina Muaddi's classic Lupita silhouette feels fresh with in this leopard print, and the aforementioned Connor Ives x Jimmy Choo's had to make an appearance too. For more pared back styles that will see you beyond party season and could even be worn in professional settings, look to Toteme and Dries van Noten's wedge heels.
TOTEME
Leopard-Print Calf Hair Wedge Slingback Pumps
These are super comfortable for heels.
Jimmy Choo
Jimmy Choo X Conner Ives Gloria Zebra Mules 85
Carrie Bradshaw would definitely own a pair of these!
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Python-Effect Leather Wedge Pumps
For something a little more avant-garde.
AMINA MUADDI
Lupita Leopard-Print Suede Mules
For the true party person...
5. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Ballet flats have been enjoying a resurgence for some time now, but usually in more simple (and boring) hues like plain black and brown. Parfois' deer print style, I think, is very chic and expensive-looking. So too are Whistles' cow print version. The Gucci red flats with the leather strap are a true fashion-person's ballet flat—I love that they're red! But if you want a designer pair in a more neutral palette, then look to these Valentino Garavini's—I like that they have the small heel.
Parfois
Animal Print Leather Ballet Flats
Don't they look more expensive than they are?
GUCCI
Horsebit Ballerina Zebra-Print Calf Hair Flats
As said, I love that they're a deep red instead of black.
Rebecca Rhys-Evans is a London-based fashion and beauty editor with a decade of editorial experience. She started working at Who What Wear UK in the summer of 2022, where she was hired to lead all branded content for the UK site. Be it styling the latest designer collections, or reviewing the most recent beauty skincare products, Rebecca is the voice (and often face) for Who What Wear UK’s commercial partnerships. A self-confessed internet obsessive, she loves all facets of content creation—be it writing, filming, art directing or styling—and revels in collaborating with brands to help harness their product and tell their story. Before Who What Wear, Rebecca contributed to FLANNELS.com, BURO., Polyester, Screenshot, Marie Claire, Refinery29 and Culture Trip, reporting on everything from internet culture, sustainability and trends.