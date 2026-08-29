I Studied the Fall 2026 Runways—9 Fresh Styling Ideas I Can't Wait to Try

From Copenhagen to Paris.

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Published In Features
Collage of Prada, Miu Miu, Toteme, Paloma Wool, and Kallmeyer fall/winter 2026 models.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)
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With fall right around the corner, I decided to revisit the fall/winter 2026 runways. Whenever I go through a show, I'm always searching for styling inspiration to help inform how I think about shopping for the season ahead.

During Copenhagen Fashion Week, Baum und Pferdgarten styled a statement faux-fur coat with white tights (a micro-trend for fall 2026), and Caro Editions inspired me to wear a monochromatic white dress-and-shoe combination. At New York Fashion Week, Kallmeyer had one of the chicest looks of the season: an argyle sweater with a tailored miniskirt and sheer black tights.

In Milan, Simone Bellotti's designs for Jil Sander included a stunning high-neck wool coat—the perfect fall outerwear reference where the coat is the outfit. And Prada pushed me to rethink color pairings by mixing unlikely hues: a red wool scarf and an orange zip-up cardigan over a '50s-inspired baby-blue silk fit-and-flare dress.

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Across the fashion month calendar, Paris is always my favorite, along with London Fashion Week. This time, Miu Miu was one of my most-loved collections, specifically dreamy knee-high boots with a poplin shirt and pencil skirt, referencing the house's late-'90s and early-2000s archives. Paloma Wool, typically known for muted palettes, surprised me with pops of bright color, such as a vibrant hot-pink sweater. The Row left me wanting to try a taupe trench coat with neutral tights and pointed-toe pumps, and Toteme showed another way to style a statement coat, with opaque black tights and tiger-print flats.

Ahead, see all of these runway looks and how to shop each one for less.

My Favorite Fall 2026 Runway Looks

Baum und Pferdgarten

Baum und Pferdgarten fall/winter 2026 model on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Styling formula: Faux-fur coat + white tights

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Caro Editions

Caro Editions fall/winter 2026 model on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Styling formula: White dress + white shoes

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Jil Sander

Jil Sander fall/winter 2026 model on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Styling formula: High-neck wool coat

Shop the look:

Kallmeyer

Kallmeyer fall/winter 2026 model on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Styling formula: Argyle sweater + tailored miniskirt + sheer black tights

Shop the look:

Miu Miu

Miu Miu fall/winter 2026 model on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Styling formula: Poplin shirt + pencil skirt + knee-high boots

Shop the look:

Paloma Wool

Paloma Wool fall/winter 2026 model on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Styling formula: Hot-pink sweater + knee-length skirt

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Prada

Prada fall/winter 2026 model on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Styling formula: Red scarf + orange zip-up cardigan + baby-blue skirt

Shop the look:

The Row

The Row fall/winter 2026 model on the runway.

(Image credit: The Row)

Styling formula: Neutral trench coat + neutral-toned tights + pointed-toe pumps

Shop the look:

Toteme

Toteme fall/winter 2026 model on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Styling formula: Faux-fur coat + opaque black tights + tiger-print flats

Shop the look:

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, OfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.