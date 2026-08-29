I Studied the Fall 2026 Runways—9 Fresh Styling Ideas I Can't Wait to Try

With fall right around the corner, I decided to revisit the fall/winter 2026 runways. Whenever I go through a show, I'm always searching for styling inspiration to help inform how I think about shopping for the season ahead.
Across the fashion month calendar, Paris is always my favorite, along with London Fashion Week. This time, Miu Miu was one of my most-loved collections, specifically dreamy knee-high boots with a poplin shirt and pencil skirt, referencing the house's late-'90s and early-2000s archives. Paloma Wool, typically known for muted palettes, surprised me with pops of bright color, such as a vibrant hot-pink sweater. The Row left me wanting to try a taupe trench coat with neutral tights and pointed-toe pumps, and Toteme showed another way to style a statement coat, with opaque black tights and tiger-print flats.
Ahead, see all of these runway looks and how to shop each one for less.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.