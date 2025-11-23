The Simple 2-Piece Outfit Every Stylish French Woman Relies on in Winter

If there's one outfit formula I think French women have mastered better than anyone, it's knitwear and denim. On paper, it couldn't be simpler, but in practice, French women always seem to make this combination look polished, considered, and of course, unmistakably French.
As someone who studies fashion for a living, I've learnt exactly how they get it so right. The magic lies in the details; the right knit, the perfect cut and wash of denim, a considered colour palette and accessories that are timeless.
This season, as the temperatures drop, the streets of Paris are lined with chic jumper and jeans outfits, from thick cable knits and indigo denim to cashmere and wide-legs. What's notable is how versatile it all feels. This look can be weekend casual, office-appropriate or even chic enough for an evening out.
So if you're looking to refresh your winter wardrobe without overhauling it completely, consider this your inspiration. Ahead, I've rounded up the best jumper and jeans looks the French have to offer. Take note.
5 Ways the French Elevate the Jumper and Jeans Look:
1. Roll Neck Jumper + Wide-Leg Jeans + Knitted Hood
STYLE NOTES: A thin knit such as a cashmere roll neck means you can pile on the layers without loosing your silhouette, and that's exactly what Lena Farl has done here. By adding another jumper wrapped around her shoulders, and a knitted hood in a contrasting neutral tone, she has created texture and dimension. Balance the look with a pair of wide-leg jeans, to prevent the outfit from looking top heavy.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
Great for layering.
ME+EM
Tapered Puddle Jean
The perfect slouch.
TBCo
Merino Hood
Protects you from the wind, and looks good doing it.
Topshop
Narla Premium Real Leather High Pin Heeled Ankle Boots
The square toe is very on-trend.
Elleme
Mini Boomerang Leather Black
A top-handle with a twist.
2. Red Jumper + Straight Jeans + Heeled Loafers
STYLE NOTES: The French know their way around the colour red, and Julie Sergent Ferreri shows how impactful it can be, even in the simplest of looks. By keeping the jeans simple in a straight cut and contrasting light wash, and pairing with pared-back black accessories, the red jumper really is the centre piece.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall Jumper
100% wool.
H&M
Straight Jeans
Pale washes aren't just for summer.
Gucci
Loafer Pump With Horsebit
For a preppy touch.
Liffner
Pillow Buckled Suede Shoulder Bag
A day-to-night bag.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Triple Stone Chunky Ring
18ct gold plated.
3. Hooded Jumper + Barrel Jeans + Fringed Jacket
STYLE NOTES: Fran Fynne gives us a textural masterclass with this look, by pairing a hooded jumper with a suede fringed jacket and finishing it off with barrel leg jeans. The silhouette is fresh and modern and the layering is a feast for the eyes. It just proves that you can mix style genres when you keep the tones neutral.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Grey Cashmere Hoodie
A smarter take on the hoodie.
COS
Twist Barrel-Leg Jeans
With a twisted side-seam for added drama.
Free People
Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket
For a bohemian touch.
STAUD
Western Wally Suede Ankle Boots
Look to taupe for a versatile neutral with cool tones.
MANGO
Chain-Print Scarf
The accessory that keeps on giving.
4. V-Neck Jumper + White Jeans + Pointed Heels
STYLE NOTES: A v-neck jumper layered over the top of a white t-shirt is a classic ensemle for a reason. It's laid-back with extra style points, and can be both dressed up and down. Here Sarah Rose Palm dresses up the look slightly with white jeans and a chic pair of pointed-toe heels.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
95% recycled cashmere.
ARKET
Lupine Flared Jeans
Slightly flared for a slouchy fit.
Uniqlo
Airism Cotton T-Shirt
The fashion set's favourite t-shirt.
Massimo Dutti
Leather High-Heel Mules
The pointier the better.
Manu Atelier
Cylinder Deep Brown Suede
A gorgeous Turkish brand.
5. Cable Knit Jumper + Slim Jeans + Slingbacks
STYLE NOTES: Cable knit jumpers are a very easy way to bring some texture to a jumper and jeans look. It has ties to preppy style, so it helps to lean into that to create a cohesive look, like Sabrina Socol has done here. Pair with slim cut jeans in a dark wash to keep the look smart, and add slingbacks for some polish.