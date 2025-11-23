The Simple 2-Piece Outfit Every Stylish French Woman Relies on in Winter

If there's one outfit formula I think French women have mastered better than anyone, it's knitwear and denim. On paper, it couldn't be simpler, but in practice, French women always seem to make this combination look polished, considered, and of course, unmistakably French.

As someone who studies fashion for a living, I've learnt exactly how they get it so right. The magic lies in the details; the right knit, the perfect cut and wash of denim, a considered colour palette and accessories that are timeless.

This season, as the temperatures drop, the streets of Paris are lined with chic jumper and jeans outfits, from thick cable knits and indigo denim to cashmere and wide-legs. What's notable is how versatile it all feels. This look can be weekend casual, office-appropriate or even chic enough for an evening out.

So if you're looking to refresh your winter wardrobe without overhauling it completely, consider this your inspiration. Ahead, I've rounded up the best jumper and jeans looks the French have to offer. Take note.

5 Ways the French Elevate the Jumper and Jeans Look:

1. Roll Neck Jumper + Wide-Leg Jeans + Knitted Hood

Influencer Lena Farl wearing a grey jumper, wide leg jeans and knitted hood.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

STYLE NOTES: A thin knit such as a cashmere roll neck means you can pile on the layers without loosing your silhouette, and that's exactly what Lena Farl has done here. By adding another jumper wrapped around her shoulders, and a knitted hood in a contrasting neutral tone, she has created texture and dimension. Balance the look with a pair of wide-leg jeans, to prevent the outfit from looking top heavy.

2. Red Jumper + Straight Jeans + Heeled Loafers

Influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri wearing a red jumper, straight jeans and heeled loafers.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

STYLE NOTES: The French know their way around the colour red, and Julie Sergent Ferreri shows how impactful it can be, even in the simplest of looks. By keeping the jeans simple in a straight cut and contrasting light wash, and pairing with pared-back black accessories, the red jumper really is the centre piece.

3. Hooded Jumper + Barrel Jeans + Fringed Jacket

Influencer Fran Fynne wearing a grey hooded jumper, suede fringed jacket and indigo jeans.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

STYLE NOTES: Fran Fynne gives us a textural masterclass with this look, by pairing a hooded jumper with a suede fringed jacket and finishing it off with barrel leg jeans. The silhouette is fresh and modern and the layering is a feast for the eyes. It just proves that you can mix style genres when you keep the tones neutral.

4. V-Neck Jumper + White Jeans + Pointed Heels

Influencer Sarah Rose Palm wearing a v-neck jumper, white jeans and pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @sarahrosepalm)

STYLE NOTES: A v-neck jumper layered over the top of a white t-shirt is a classic ensemle for a reason. It's laid-back with extra style points, and can be both dressed up and down. Here Sarah Rose Palm dresses up the look slightly with white jeans and a chic pair of pointed-toe heels.

5. Cable Knit Jumper + Slim Jeans + Slingbacks

Influencer Sabina Socol wearing a cable knit jumper, slim cut jeans and slingback heels.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

STYLE NOTES: Cable knit jumpers are a very easy way to bring some texture to a jumper and jeans look. It has ties to preppy style, so it helps to lean into that to create a cohesive look, like Sabrina Socol has done here. Pair with slim cut jeans in a dark wash to keep the look smart, and add slingbacks for some polish.

