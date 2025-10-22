News Just In: These Are the Winter 2025 Fashion Trends I've Already Spotted French Women Wearing

From sleek minimalist coats to snug fairisle knits, these are the French-approved trends that make cold-weather dressing look easy.

FRENCH WINTER TRENDS 2025
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

Dressing for winter is always a balancing act. Coats get bulkier, layers pile up and suddenly looking stylish feels slightly less effortless than it did in September. Staying warm is essential, but so is feeling put-together—and that sweet spot can sometimes be hard to find.

Whenever I feel in need of cold-weather outfit clarity, I look to French women. Their winter style is built on pieces that are timeless, practical and quietly elegant—no overstyling, no fast fashion chaos, just smart wardrobe choices that work year after year. Parisian dressing may be rooted in simplicity, but that’s exactly why it translates so well into everyday winter outfits.

Winter French Fashion Trends

(Image credit: @alicepilate)

After a few weeks of scrolling, saving and studying the looks coming out of Paris, five key trends kept appearing. They’re wearable, investment-worthy and incredibly chic — exactly what I want from my winter wardrobe. And happily, most of them utilise winter wardrobe staples you likely already own.

Below is my edit of the top winter trends to know this season, as inspired by my favourite French fashion influencers. And should you find yourself in the mood to shop, I've cherry-picked pieces that will help you embrace each trend, whatever your budget.

1. Minimalist Coats

Winter French Fashion Trends - Minimalist Coats

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Minimalist coats are the backbone of French winter style. Clean lines, zero fuss, and a structured silhouette make this trend feel timeless and elevated. In true Parisian fashion, the coat does all the talking.

Shop the Trend:

2: Fairisle Knits

Winter French Fashion Trends - Fairisle Knits

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: I love all the trends in this round-up, but if I had to pick a favourite, it would be the humble fairisle knit. There's something so nostalgic and comforting about the print that makes it hard not to smile whenever I don one. Brands are clearly catching on — there's so many to pick from at the minute.

Shop the Trend:

3: Burgundy

Winter French Fashion Trends - Burgundy

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Burgundy is one of the standout shades of the French winter palette, and this outfit shows exactly why. There's something about the richness of burgundy that just feels sophisticated, every single time.

Shop the Trend:

4: Leather Bombers

Winter French Fashion Trends -

(Image credit: @frannyfyne)

Style Notes: Leather minimalism is gaining momentum in Paris, with bombers taking centre stage over traditional biker jackets. They're proof that winter dressing can still look cool.

Shop the Trend:

5: Plaid

Winter French Fashion Trends - Plaid

(Image credit: @alicepilate)

Style Notes: Plaid is having a major French-girl revival, and this look is proof that it can be wearable, toned down, and cosy. I'd also pair plaid outwear with simple denim for an effortless winter look.

Shop the Trend:

Explore More:
Katie Sims

Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.

Latest
You might also like