I Just Got Back From Paris—This is the Jacket, Jeans and Shoe Formula I Saw on Every Corner

I’ve just returned from a weekend in Paris, and while I could happily wax lyrical about the croissants and madeleines that changed my life, I came home with as much style inspiration as I did pastry-induced joy—that’s to say, a lot.
Each time I visit, I’m reminded of the French talent for easy elegance. Seemingly flowing through the wardrobes of every Parisian, they have that enviable knack for looking refined in an unfussy kind of way. Filling me to the brim with styling ideas, I couldn’t help but notice one particular outfit formula everywhere I went—a three-piece look that I can't stop thinking about.
From the Le Marais to Montmartre, Parisian women were styling cropped jackets with jeans and flats. It seems the city’s most stylish have set aside their faithful blazers in favour of the cropped jacket. Sharp and structured, the silhouette feels modern and impeccably neat, a relaxed, elegant, but easy.
And then, of course, the shoes. Not yet ready for boots, nor are they entertaining heels; every chic dresser I spotted had opted for flats instead. Think refined black ballet flats, preppy Mary Janes, or classic leather loafers—the common thread was clear: comfortable sophistication with zero fuss.
Moving on from the blazers, white tees, and cropped trousers that we've long associated with the French-girl's uniform, this fresh iteration feels primed for the new season. To keep it in your rotation and feeling fresh, simply swap cropped tweed for a short suede jacket, trade your wide-leg jeans for straighter cuts, and rotate between loafers and ballet flats. The formula remains elegant every time.
Ever inspired by the French and their inimitable style, I’ve pulled together my edit of the best cropped jackets, jeans, and flats to recreate the look. Read on to discover my edit below.
Shop Cropped Jackets
House of Sunny
Collarless Leopard Print Faux Fur Jacket
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Short Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Before long coat season begins, a cropped trench is the perfect way to ease you way in.
Mango
Houndstooth Wool Jacket
Like clockwork, I gravitate towards houndstooth prints once autumn rolls around.
Zara
Soft Bomber Jacket
While I love this in the light cream, it also comes in grey and black.
Shop Jeans
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Pintuck Wide Leg Jeans
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
While I love these in the classic blue, they also come in three other shades.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—26.
Arket
Coral Wide Jeans
These dark wash jeans are so easy to slot into a winter capsule wardrobe.
Shop Flats:
H&M
Mary Janes
Style these with tall white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
Marks & Spencer
Patent Flat Penny Loafers
These rich burgundy loafers are an easy way to weave some colour into your winter rotation.
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats
My black leather ballet flats are without a doubt my most-worn shoes.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Ballet Flats With Buckle
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.