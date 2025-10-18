I Just Got Back From Paris—This is the Jacket, Jeans and Shoe Formula I Saw on Every Corner

I’ve been street style spotting in Paris—this is the three-piece look I saw again and again.

Collage of French influencers wearing cropped jeans with jeans and flats
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_, @fakerstrom, @lenafarl)
I’ve just returned from a weekend in Paris, and while I could happily wax lyrical about the croissants and madeleines that changed my life, I came home with as much style inspiration as I did pastry-induced joy—that’s to say, a lot.

Each time I visit, I’m reminded of the French talent for easy elegance. Seemingly flowing through the wardrobes of every Parisian, they have that enviable knack for looking refined in an unfussy kind of way. Filling me to the brim with styling ideas, I couldn’t help but notice one particular outfit formula everywhere I went—a three-piece look that I can't stop thinking about.

Influencer @fakerstrom wears a cropped jacket with blue jeans and black flats.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

From the Le Marais to Montmartre, Parisian women were styling cropped jackets with jeans and flats. It seems the city’s most stylish have set aside their faithful blazers in favour of the cropped jacket. Sharp and structured, the silhouette feels modern and impeccably neat, a relaxed, elegant, but easy.

Influencer @lenafarl sits outside on a bench wearing a leopard print cropped jacket, blue jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

And then, of course, the shoes. Not yet ready for boots, nor are they entertaining heels; every chic dresser I spotted had opted for flats instead. Think refined black ballet flats, preppy Mary Janes, or classic leather loafers—the common thread was clear: comfortable sophistication with zero fuss.

Influencer @emmanuellek_ wears a cropped trench coat, blue jeans and burgundy loafers.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Moving on from the blazers, white tees, and cropped trousers that we've long associated with the French-girl's uniform, this fresh iteration feels primed for the new season. To keep it in your rotation and feeling fresh, simply swap cropped tweed for a short suede jacket, trade your wide-leg jeans for straighter cuts, and rotate between loafers and ballet flats. The formula remains elegant every time.

Ever inspired by the French and their inimitable style, I’ve pulled together my edit of the best cropped jackets, jeans, and flats to recreate the look. Read on to discover my edit below.

Shop Cropped Jackets

Shop Jeans

Shop Flats:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

