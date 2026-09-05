Want to Dress Like French Women This Autumn? Your Wardrobe Needs This, This and This

Compiling a reliable rotation for the oncoming season is simpler when you have a few ingenious French girl autumn outfits to refer to. Whatever the weather, they manage to fit into any dressing brief you have for autumn, whether you need a classic outfit that works for any situation or something that leans into autumn fashion trends.
The foundation of any chic French autumn outfit always comes down to the fact that their wardrobes consist of well-edited essentials. Indeed, French women know how to source the best high-street staples. They have an astute radar for finding the right shoes to wear with jeans, dresses and skirts and accessories are always impeccably considered. So whether the forecast calls for crisp sunny days or potential downpours, the French fashion set has developed an art of layering and dressing for a wonderfully cosy (but sometimes unpredictable) season.
Each idea, no matter how different, manages to effortlessly balance functionality with stylish pieces that feel distinctly autumnal. French girl fall outfits are by no means the same or cookie-cutter renditions of trends. They think about what's necessary within a transitional wardrobe and build around that. This looks like quality leather jackets, tailored coats, mock-neck knits and cardigans to keep out the chill, but mixed with sleek everyday clutches, suede trousers and classic loafers to give each outfit more personality.
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Though dressing this time of year often feels a modicum trickier, these looks found across Paris and the rest of France are a helpful guide. Featuring jumpers, mini skirts, cardigans, balloon trousers and more, this list has all the makings of an excellent autumn capsule wardrobe, inspired by the most stylish French women. Scroll on for six outfits to copy this year.
6 French Girl Autumn Outfits That Look Chicest for 2026
1. Suede Jacket + Satin Trousers + Loafers
Style Notes: The transition between summer and autumn is prime for incorporating suede once more, particularly suede jackets. The velvety finish manages to toe the line between casual and elegant. It's easy enough to dress it up with a pair of satin trousers and loafers, or create a more casual outfit with jeans and trainers. The best part is how well-styled it looks, though it's an effortless uniform. Complete it with a baguette bag, which is still a tastemaker favourite coming into autumn 2026, as proven by the launch The Row's Alma bag.
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Reformation
Veda Kendall Suede Jacket
This classic jacket will see you through many autumn seasons.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant Es
Satin trousers give a sleek edge to any outfit you wear them in.
Style Notes: Considering all the best autumnal pairings, one that emerges year after year, especially in French fashion crowds, is the jumper, mini skirt and boot combination. It's as classic as jeans and boots but a touch more elevated. Boots with skirts are a hallmark of a transitional wardobe, whether it's spring or autumn. What you add on top helps adapt it to what the season calls for. Now that there's a slight chill in the air and a little more rain, a cosy knit is an excellent choice. You can never go wrong with a chic cardigan or mock-neck.
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By Malene Birger
Dafne Sweater
This soft roll-neck jumper will look lovely with mini skirts, satin trousers, suede trousers and jeans.
COS
Merino Wool Mini Wrap Skirt
A cosy wool skirt like this will take you from autumn through to winter.
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
The rounded mini heel and subtle square toe give these boots the chicest silhouette.
Style Notes: Dust off your long tailored coats as outerwear season is rapidly approaching. For cold autumn days (and for wear long into winter), a tailored coat is the very chic metaphorical bow that ties an outfit together. This season, wear it over a T-shirt or cardigan and balloon trousers, which will be following us into autumn in cool-weather-ready variations like balloon jeans and wool styles—a little different from their whimsical sheer and linen summer counterparts. Minimal ballet flats and a compact handbag are great pairings to complete this look.
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COS
Tailored Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat
When it comes to rounding out your cold-weather staples, a black double-breasted coat is about as classic as it gets.
Whistles
Black Satin Balloon Trouser
These satin balloon trousers are a great alternative to summer's linen and cotton versions.
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
Ballet flats have made the transition from trend to seasonal shoe rack essential.
Style Notes: Just last year, French women embraced the suede trouser trend, and it's back this season. When you're not quite ready for wool trousers and want something a little more intriguing than dark-wash, straight-leg jeans, suede brings the necessary texture and colour. This particular style has a '70s air about it (ideal for bohemian autumn dressing) but looks equally as good with a black leather jacket or blazer and heels. For a soft look that feels a touch boho and romantic but polished, consider a pale blue or pink button-down, a hair scarf and suede flats.
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With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend
This has the same appeal as a classic white shirt but with the prettiest touch of colour.
Arma
Jean Suede Straight-Leg Pants
The straight-leg cut gives these trousers a more timeless shape so you can wear them this autumn and next.
M&S
Suede Bow Flat Round Toe Ballet Pumps
Navy ballerinas are just as chic as black but give your outfit a little more depth.
Style Notes: One of the first trends we've seen arrive ahead of true autumn is the intricate frog-fastening jacket. The knotted toggle closures are a simple detail but transform the look of your outerwear, giving you a fresh alternative to zip-ups, buttons and ties. It's an elevated staple best worked into satin trouser outfits, though, like a blazer, you can wear it with jeans or cotton poplin trousers and more casual shoes (like flip-flops), and it'll infuse your look with sophistication.
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ZARA
Jacquard Jacket With Frog Fastening
This jacket style may be trending, but it has classic wardrobe staple potential.
Reformation
Celine Low Rise Silk Wide Leg Pant
Low rise trousers work well with cropped jackets and tops or layered underneath cosy knits.
Toteme
Mini T-Lock Pony Hair Clutch
Toteme's T-lock bags elevate every outfit. I particularly like this pony hair version as the texture feels perfect for autumn and winter.
6. Leather Jacket + Denim Skirt + Kitten Heels
Style Notes: No piece of outerwear commands attention quite like a leather jacket. Regardless of whether you choose a classic black or brown leather jacket, it's an elite option that offers endless styling potential. You can truly throw one over top of anything. Paired with another classic—a denim skirt—you'll have a reliable autumn uniform for the rest of the season. You can elevate it with kitten heels or heeled ankle boots, or style it with low-profile, minimalist trainers for more laid-back occasions.
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MANGO
Funnel Neck Leather Jacket
The collar of this leather jacket can be worn up as a funnel neck or down.
Reformation
James Mid Rise Knee Length Skirt
Pencile and knee-length skirts are having another comeback this year. To ensure yours stays timeless, buy one in a dark wash.
Massimo Dutti
Slingback Heels
The higher vamp on these kitten heels is eye-catching and gives your shoes a chic but retro twist.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.