I know we all love classic fall colors—brown, burgundy, and black. They are luxe hues fitting for the season, but we have to try something new sometimes. Fashion people are fatigued of the same old, same old each season, so I've compiled a few looks that implement subtle and chic pops of color instead. Even the neutral outfits are much cooler than what we're used to seeing this time of year.
On my daily Instagram scroll, I discovered outfits from fashion-inclined folks that inspired me to come out of my comfort zone. So I thought I'd better share with you, reader. These looks are perfect for those of you who love that classic fall color palette but are looking for new ways to wear other colors too. No need to overthink these wardrobe additions. If you're feeling open-minded, keep scrolling to shop fall-friendly outfits that aren't just black, brown, and burgundy.
Not-So-Boring Beige
Okay, beige does not have to be boring. This look is proof. You can make a monochrome outfit way more interesting with a funnel-neck jacket and a skirt in a simple shade. Style them with a pair of sleek flats and a shoulder bag if you're feeling extra stylish.
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Aritzia
Geneva Jacket
Aritzia
Chisel Maxi Skirt in Eversential
Reformation
Blaine Flats
Ringer Tee + Jeans
Ringer tees are such a fun and simple way to incorporate color into your fall wardrobe. It's subtle and looks stunning with a pair of baggy jeans. Accessorize with a big leather bag for ultimate cool-girl vibes.
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Favorite Daughter
The Cropped Favorite Ringer Tee
Levi's
Low Loose Jeans
Miu Miu
Bleached Leather Deck Shoes
Can't Give Up Capris
Baseball tees are the perfect summer-to-fall trend to keep color and weather-appropriate pieces in your closet. I know how some feel about capris, but try a denim pair with animal-print heels. It's actually a really chic look.
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LIONESS
Kravitz Baseball Tee
FRAME
The Culotte Knee-Length Shorts
Schutz
Loren Mules
Dark Denim + Green
Dark-wash denim and green are an elite color combination. You don't see this too often, but it's the perfect non-black, -burgundy, or -brown outfit to wear for fall.
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rag & bone
Mercer Denim Blazer
TNA
Saddle Panta
Margaux
The Roma in Black Crinkle Patent
Classic Trench With a Twist
Fashion people love wearing trench coats with shorts, and usually, those shorts aren't in a fun pink. This is why I'll be sporting this look regularly this season. Dress it up with a pair of loafers and a handbag.
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Varley
Robyn Car Coat in Nomad
Gap
100% Cotton Oversized Sweater
COS
Ruched-Waist Shorts
Veronica Beard
Prilla Loafers in Burgundy
Pop of Blue
What better way to stand out this fall than with a pop of vibrant blue? This isn't the usual color we'd see trending for fall, but that's what makes it perfect for the season. Implement it into your closet with a button-down to see how you feel about it.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.