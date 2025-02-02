The Chicest French Women I Know Have Added These Specific Trousers to Their Spring Wardrobes
I know I’m not the only one who finds the lead up to spring uniquely invigorating. After months of thick clouds and relentless rain, the sudden arrival of blue skies and sharp rays of sunshine has a way of reigniting my enthusiasm—especially when it comes to style.
Whenever I feel this surge of motivation, I instinctively look to the French for inspiration. Their generally fuss-free aesthetic, infused with an effortlessly cool undertone, embodies exactly the kind of easy energy I want to channel into my own wardrobe. This season, my latest search for fresh ideas has led me to a specific trouser trend they’ve been championing for years.
Embracing the brighter days of early spring, French fashion insiders have already reintroduced beloved suede trousers into their wardrobes and current outfit rotations.
Arguably more elevated than jeans (the fabric alone makes them look so high end) but less structured than leather trousers, this stylish sweet spot perfectly encapsulates the essence of chic French style—a seamless balance between polished and laid-back.
With an undeniable '70s charm, this trend taps into the growing bohemian style revival, fitting effortlessly alongside the resurgence of suede jackets and bags that have been flying off the shelves. Given the broader embrace of suede across fashion, the rising popularity of these trousers feels not just natural, but inevitable.
Now, for rainy days these might not be the most practical pair to reach for, and they're best saved for clear forecasts, but if you do happen to blemish them, then a little bit of time with a suede brush and suede cleaner will go a long way to restoring their supple finish.
I have no doubt we’ll be seeing a lot more of them this spring and summer. If you're ready to get ahead of the trend, shop our favourite styles below.
SHOP SUEDE TROUSERS:
The barrel leg trouser set is set to be spring's favourite silhouette.
Style with the matching shirt or pair with a fresh white tee.
These are designed to closely skim the leg, creating a streamlined silhouette.
This warm mocha shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Style with pointed toe boots or pair with sleek leather loafer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
