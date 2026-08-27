I'm Calling It: Balloon Jeans Will Be Autumn's Biggest Denim Trend—Here's How to Wear Them Now

After months of defaulting to swishy skirts and lightweight cotton dresses, September's means it's officially time to welcome jeans back into the heart of our rotations. But after a warmer-than-usual summer, when denim has barely had a look in, the jeans silhouettes worth knowing have begun to shift. For autumn 2026, I'm calling it: balloon jeans are set to be at the heart of every fashion person's rotation.
Building on the balloon-trouser trend that's seen voluminous silhouettes feature in some of the season's chicest outfits, it makes perfect sense that the shape has now been translated into one of our favourite autumn fabrics. Designed to sit neatly at the waist and hips before flaring out through the leg and tapering back in towards the ankle, balloon jeans have a subtly sculptural finish that makes them feel far more directional than your average straight-leg or baggy pair.
Already making their way into the wardrobes of some of the best-dressed, Jessica Alba was spotted in a sleek dark-wash pair this week. She styled hers with a lace-trim tank top and elegant strappy heels, creating an elevated look that felt decidedly new-season.
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So, give your straight-leg and baggy pairs a little breathing room for now. Instead, read on to shop my edit of the best balloon jeans to add to your autumn rotation.
Shop Horseshoe Jeans:
H&M
Barrel Regular Waist Jeans
These also come in a slightly darker wash.
Mango
Mid-Rise Balloon Jeans
Style these with a tank top and strappy sandals to get Jessica's look.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Tie Detail Balloon Leg Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
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Barrel-Leg Jeans
Wear these with heels or dress them down with loafers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.