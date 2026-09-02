Sheer, Weightless, and Dewy: Water-Splashed Blush Is the Dreamiest Summer-to-Fall Trend

It's like a Renaissance painting IRL.

Kaitlyn McLintock&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
Water-splashed blush collage.
(Image credit: Lila Childs; Getty Images; Victoria Beckham Beauty)
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Blush is one of my favorite beauty products. Whether it's a velvety pressed powder, a buttery cream, or a rom-com-worthy stick, I own it, love it, and use it. Lately, though, I've been reaching for a different type of blush more often than not. I'm talking about watercolor blush, or water-splashed blush. This is dreamy, serum-like blush that deposits a soft, blooming wash of color on the skin—almost like a Claude Monet masterpiece come to life.

These modern formulas are everywhere right now, with major brands like Victoria Beckham Beauty, Refy, and Chanel hopping onto the trend. Ahead, learn everything you need to know about these products, including how to apply them for a professional, painterly effect, according to two top makeup artists.

Woman wearing water-splashed blush.

(Image credit: @josephcarrillo)

What is water-splashed blush?

Before I wax poetic about the best water-splashed blushes, let me press pause for a second because I know what you're thinking. Isn't it just liquid blush? Is this another case of clever internet coining? Surprisingly, no. Take it from high-fashion makeup artist Joseph Carrillo. "The real difference is texture. Water blushes are thinner, more fluid, and more translucent than traditional liquid blushes. They almost behave like a serum, so you add color without adding much weight or visible texture to the face," he says.

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Carrillo says this product category isn't completely new; it's just trending right now. He uses Benefit Cosmetics' Benetint Lip & Cheek Stain ($28) as an example. As he puts it, it's "an oldie but a baddie" that has been creating a watercolor effect for decades. (As someone who's been a beauty editor for the better part of a decade, I can confirm.) "What feels new is how sophisticated the formulas have become," he adds. He credits that sophistication to K-beauty brands, which have been "ahead of the curve with these skincare-meets-makeup textures for a long time." It might have taken us a while to catch up Stateside, but watercolor blush is officially saturating the market, featuring elegant formulas and delivering ethereal color.

Woman wearing dewy blush.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

I'm not the only one who turns to artistic references to explain the effect of water-splashed blush. Celebrity makeup artist Lila Childs does too. "They give you that sort of wind-burnt effect, like you just went for a winter walk—a little rococo-esque," she says. "It should leave a natural skin finish, like how your skin looks when you wash your face and pat it dry before you put any product on it—taut and raw. You should be able to see the real skin underneath the blush."

Carrillo agrees. "I think of it like watercolor on paper," he says. "You can keep adding washes of color, but you never lose what's underneath. That's what a great water blush does on the face. You're building the flush without covering the skin. There's something very Renaissance about the result too. You see those pinks, reds, and warmth coming through the complexion, but you don't see where the blush starts and stops. The color feels like it belongs to the face. For years, we relied so heavily on muddy contour to create structure. Color can do that too. Blush can lift, sculpt, soften, or completely change the mood of a face depending on where you put it."

How to Apply Water-Splashed Blush

"I think there are some true watercolor-like blush formulas," Childs says, "but it comes down to application and technique to achieve the actual look." She recommends applying the product to the back of the hand and working it into the bristles of a brush. "This step is key if you are working with an extremely liquidy formula," she says. "I love the Rephr Brush 38 ($38) for this because it replicates that painterly effect. Once the product is evenly distributed into the brush, apply it by lightly tapping to brush on the apples of the cheek. With very light pressure, swipe the excess product in a wide motion across the face, hitting the bridge of the nose and cheekbones."

Check out Childs's watercolor-blush makeup tutorial.

Carrillo says you can use your fingers too. "Fingers are great when you want the color to melt into the complexion (that's what I do), while a brush gives you more control," he says. "I also like to work one cheek at a time because some formulas can set pretty quickly."

He recommends starting with less than you think you need and building it up from there. "Because these formulas are so fluid, the color can really bloom as you work it into the skin," he explains, emphasizing that placement is paramount. "Higher and farther back can give you lift and structure. Bringing the color toward the center gives you that softer, naturally flushed cheek." The same blush, he says, can create a completely different look.

"Anyone can wear these textures. They're especially beautiful on bare skin, over a skin tint, or over foundation when you don't want to keep piling on more texture. On deeper complexions, I make sure there's enough pigment and depth so that sheer still means visible," he adds.

The 11 Best Water-Splashed Blushes

Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash Blush Water Tint

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush

Refy Water Blush Liquid Cushion

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip & Cheek Stain

A'pieu Juicy Pang Water Blush

Hourglass Unreal Liquid Blush

Wonderskin Wonder Blading All-Day Blush Stain

Nars Insatiable Longwearing Liquid Blush

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain

E.l.f. Cosmetics Sheer for It Blush Tint

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.