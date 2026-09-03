The Most Stylish People Are Wearing These 11 Expert-Approved Nail Colors in September

It's officially September, dear reader. While I love this month for so many reasons, I admire its stylish color palette the most. After a summer spent embracing saturated, sun-kissed shades, I always appreciate the annual return to softer, deeper, and more dramatic hues. I'm talking about rich shades of chocolate, olive, caramel, plum, and burgundy. In my opinion, these colors create the most drop-dead stunningmanicures and pedicures.
Before I commit to a single autumnal shade, though, I wanted to create my own September color palette—a collection of the chicest shades that I can consult, at a glance, to defeat my pre-mani-pedi decision paralysis (IYKYK). In my quest for this personal September nail-color palette, I did as any good beauty editor would do; I reached out to experts (AKA celebrity nail artists), and they delivered. Ahead, see the 11 expert-approved nail colors I'll be wearing all month long.
Deep Crimson
Maryna Slynko is an International Judge, Award-Winning Nail Educator, and Founder of Slynko Beauty Bloom Studio. She says red is the perfect summer-to-fall transition color. "[Red] has the brightness and energy we love in summer, while also working beautifully with a more structured fall wardrobe."
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The first red nail color that will hit peak popularity in September? Why, it's crimson, of course. It's a...shall I say, expected color, but it's anything but basic; a deep, creamy version of the color is undeniably elegant. "It still has the classic impact of red, but with more depth and elegance. That makes it particularly fitting for September because it sits right between the two seasons. It isn’t quite as dark as a winter burgundy, but it already feels richer than a typical summer red. It pairs beautifully with cream, beige, camel, brown, gray, and black—the colors we naturally begin bringing back into our wardrobes in early fall."
Essie
Nail Polish - Bordeaux
Chanel
Le Vernis - Pompier
Zoya
Nail Lacquer - Courtney
Transitional Tomato
The next red nail color you need to know about is what celebrity nail artist Stephanie Stone calls transitional tomato. It's a warm, fiery, orange-red color that will help you kick off a new season with energy. "Red nails are the perfect September staple," Stone reiterates. "Since September can feel like a transitional month, the type of red you choose can bridge the gap from summer to fall."
Slynko agrees that warm, tomato red is top of mind for September 2026. "There’s a warmth to it that reminds me of September sunshine and the first warm tones beginning to appear in the new season," she says. "Compared with a cooler classic red, a warm red feels slightly softer and pairs naturally with caramel, camel, chocolate, cream, and gold accents. That’s why it works so well in September—it’s still bright and expressive, but its warmth already connects beautifully with the fall palette."
Sally Hansen
Augmented Red-Ality
Chanel
Le Vernis - Incendiare
Le Mini Macaron
Nail Polish - Cherry Red
Black Cherry
There's a third shade of red that'll be almost omnipresent this month, and it's rich, sultry, and tinged with black. Yep, according to celebrity nail artist Elle, black cherry is officially *back.* "It’s sexy and rich but not as harsh as going straight into black or brown," she says. "September is when everyone starts craving those deeper colors again."
Londontown
Nail Polish - Elderberry
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Nail Polish - Berry Naughty
OPI
Got the Blues for Red
Morning Mist
Over the summer, celebs like Hailey Bieber embraced bold turquoise and cobalt blue. This fall, Slynko says the blue nail trend will continue, albeit in a softer, more subdued way. Meet "morning mist." It's a beautiful, calming color that she predicts will be #1 this month. "This soft blue keeps some of the freshness and lightness of summer, while its muted undertone makes it feel more refined and perfect for early fall. It’s also a beautiful alternative to traditional beige and milky neutrals. It adds color without overwhelming the look and pairs especially well with denim, gray tones, and the first cozy knits of the season."
Chanel
Le Vernis -Muse
Côte Beauty
Nail Polish - Driftwood
Manucurist
Nail Polish - Mist Grey
Sapphire Blue
Calling all Virgos (or anyone who appreciates inky, midnight blue as much as these practical, analytical, and organized folks). It's only natural that September's birthstone, sapphire, would make its way into the trend cycle. It's the deeper, richer way to wear blue this month. "Virgo season is here, making September the perfect time to try sapphire-inspired nails," Stone says. "Jewel-toned blues nod to the month’s birthstone, while also channeling the last oceanside days of the summer before we head further into fall." Rich, deep, and enchanting, sapphire blue feels especially fresh and relevant right now.
Viktoriia Voloshyna is an International Judge, Award-Winning Nail Educator, and Founder of Tory Pro Nails Studio. She agrees that now is the time to embrace this nail color. Like, right now (do with that information what you will). "Sapphire and midnight blue will become a popular alternative to black," she says. "Indoors, the color can look very dark and dramatic, but in daylight, you can really see the blue come through. That depth makes the manicure look more interesting than a flat black. It’s also a very versatile shade that looks beautiful on both short natural nails and longer structured shapes."
Essie
Gel Couture - Caviar Bar
Dazzle Dry
Nail Lacquer - Midnight Sky
Manucurist
Nail Polish - Navy Blue
Dusty Plum
Are you like me in that you love burgundy, but you're not quite ready to commit to it yet? There's just something about it that feels more November than September, if you know what I mean. Apparently, Voloshyna agrees, because she, along with Elle, clued me into an unexpected alternative: Dusty plum. "I think dusty plum will be a beautiful alternative to the burgundy shades we usually see every fall. It still feels rich and seasonal, but the muted purple undertone makes it look a little fresher and more modern. I especially like this color with an opaque, glossy finish because it looks sophisticated without feeling too dark for September."
Elle agrees, explaining that it's not pure purple; it has gray and brown undertones mixed into it. "It gives you that moody fall feeling without being too dark, and it works really well with the berry and wine colors we’re already seeing."
Essie
Nail Polish - Mismatch to Match
LONDONTOWN
Nail Polish - Cashmere
Eessie
Quick-Dry - Get a Mauve On
Earl Grey
Hold the pumpkin spice latte—at least when it comes to your September manicure. Stone says it's best to evoke another cozy beverage, Earl Grey tea, in your manicure. "The Earl Grey manicure is a subtle, London Fog-inspired alternative to the classic Pumpkin Spice. Inspired by crisp, overcast autumn afternoons, it’s a moodier way to welcome the change in season." The understated shade is undeniably chic.
Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel - Steel the Scene
DIOR
Vernis Gel Nail Polish
Nailberry
Nail Polish - Mystere
Oat Milk
Clearly, the beauty industry's obsession with food and beverage isn't going away anytime soon. So far, we have tomato, plum, black cherry, and Earl Grey-inspired shades on this list. Now, it's time to add another one: Oat milk. According to Elle, it's *the* chicest neutral color for September, especially if you're a short-nail fan, like myself. "Instead of the really sheer milky whites we’ve been wearing all summer, I think September neutrals get a little warmer," she says. "[Oat milk] is a cream-beige, almost a tiny bit yellow. It looks expensive and really clean, especially on shorter nails."
Essie
Nail Polish - Marshmallow
LONDONTOWN
Nail Polish - Murray Me
Olive & June
Nail Polish - Icing Is The Best Part
Suede Brown
Dark chocolate and rich espresso nail colors will come later. Right now, Voloshyna says it's time to embrace a lighter, velvety hue—suede brown. Similar to caramel or cognac, it has a golden undertone that feels fresh and sophisticated for September. "Warm, suede-inspired brown is another shade I expect to see a lot," she says. "It feels softer than a dark espresso brown, which makes it perfect for the beginning of fall. It also works so well with the colors people start wearing in September — denim, cream, camel, and gold. On the nails, a high-gloss finish makes this shade look especially rich and expensive."
Elle agrees, reiterating that it's the perfect summer-to-fall transition color. "Think warm caramel coffee with a little golden undertone. Brown has become such a neutral in nails and this is the perfect September version because it still feels warm from summer but definitely fall."
Chanel
Le Vernis - Particulière
LONDONTOWN
Nail Polish - Chai
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Miracle Gel - Mocha Me Crazy
Dirty Martini
What's chicer than matching your manicure to your drink of choice? Elle says dirty martini nails are coming back in September 2026. "[It's] not a bright green; it's more muted and earthy, almost muddy," Elle says. I, for one, couldn't be more thrilled. As Elle puts it, it instantly signals "fall," while still feeling niche and unexpected.
Voloshyna agrees. "[It's] a great choice for someone who usually wears neutral colors but wants to try something a little different. The brown and muted yellow undertones make it feel warm and earthy, so it fits naturally into a fall color palette. It’s interesting enough to stand out, but still very wearable, especially as a simple solid-color manicure."
SSONE
Nail Lacquer — Lichen
gitti
Nail Polish - Pine Leaf
Manucurist
Nail Polish - Khaki
Sleek Silver
Last but certainly not least, Voloshyna makes a case for the silver nail trend. Sleek, metallic, and eye-catching, it's the color for anyone who wants to kick off the autumn season with a mani-pedi that's decidedly non-basic. "Silver is becoming more than just a chrome powder placed over another color," she says. "I think we’ll see it worn as a full manicure, in magnetic velvet finishes, and as metallic accents over sheer or neutral bases. It feels modern and a little futuristic, but it’s also surprisingly easy to wear."
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.