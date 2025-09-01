If You're Going to Wear Leggings in 2025, Please Only Wear Them Like This, This and This

In 2025, leggings are a outfit necessity. Beloved both in UK and by the chicest New York celebrities, these are the only 5 ways I'll be styling them this autumn. Click to see how below.

Fashion people Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie and Kaia Gerber wear the wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit
(Image credit: Backgrid / Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By
published
Contributions from
in Features

Kaia Gerber wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Leggings have come a long way from being a lazy-day uniform, and in 2025, the styling inspiration is 10/10. If they’re in your go-to outfit rotation, they can very much be part of an intentional look, not just a fallback. Think polished layers, effortless proportions, and accessories that signal you’re in on the fashion conversation. The new approach is all about styling black leggings with elevated separates that make them look like a deliberate outfit rather than an afterthought.

The wardrobe staple is one of those pieces that never fully disappears but can ebb and flow in relevance. Right now, they’re circling back into the fashion conversation—but with updated outfit combinations. In 2025, they’re not about bright colours, busy patterns, or anything that feels like you’re heading straight to a yoga class. Instead, they’re sleek, simple and styled in ways that look put-together, with an emphasis on black pairs as the base. When worn right, they can strike that balance between casual comfort and luxurious.

The key is intention. Currently, leggings are serving as the building block for outfits that feel clean and polished, not sloppy. They work best when paired with fashion-forward layers, directional accessories, and a neutral palette. The celebrities who are wearing them right now prove that it’s less about the leggings themselves and more about how you frame them—whether that’s a slouchy knit, a crisp button-down, or a sleek cardigan. Think of them as the supporting role that helps anchor an outfit, rather than the star of the show.

See the celeb-approved ways to wear leggings for autumn 2025 below, and shop the key pieces along the way.

5 Autumn Celebrity Legging Outfits to Recreate in Autumn

1. Nina Dobrev: Grey Jumper + Leggings + Trainers

Nina Dobrev wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit uk.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Take Nina Dobrev’s version as proof. She nails the “off-duty but still chic” vibe with a slouchy sweater layered over classic black leggings, finished with a baseball cap, sneakers, and tall ankle socks. It’s an outfit that feels practical but still styled.

Shop the Look:

2. Kaia Gerber: Cardigan + Leggings + Trainers

Kaia Gerber wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit UK.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Kaia Gerber modernises the look with a slightly cropped cardigan buttoned only at the top, long leggings, cool chunk trainers finishing the look with a crisp white sock. The understated combination makes her leggings feel fresh and directional instead of basic athleisure.

Shop the Look:

3. Kendall Jenner: Tank + Hoody +Leggings + Bag

Kendall Jenner wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: On the sportier end, Kendall Jenner leans into the ever popular pared-back athleisure aesthetic. Styling her black leggings with a fitted white tank, cropped grey zip-up, oversized bag and flip-flops. Personally, I'd swap her flip flops for a backless loafer to achieve a look that feels undeniably balanced. Her use of relaxed yet fitted layers, she makes her leggings feel more model-off-duty than gym-ready.

Shop the Look:

4. Lindsay Lohan: Shirt + T-shirt + Leggings + Trainers

Lindsay Lohan wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit uk

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Although I do admire the casual polish Alexa Chung takes when flying, I'm a Lindsay Lohan leggings and a cap girl through and trough. Her look proves that leggings can look polished when anchored with strong staples. Wearing a white tee, oversize button-down shirt, cap and trainers the magic lies in the simplicity, trust me, I've worn it many a time before!

Shop the Look:

5. Margot Robbie: Cardigan + Tank + Leggings + Ballet Flats

Margot Robbie wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: If you're looking for a classic take, look no further than Margot Robbie. In a monochromatic look, she elevates her leggings with a matching fitted tank, loose open cardi, sleek accessories, tying it off with the perfect pair of ballet flats. Her subtle look feels clean, casual and yet has a timelessness to it which is hard to come by when styling leggings!

Shop the essentials below:

Shop the Look:

Explore More:
Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸