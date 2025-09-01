If You're Going to Wear Leggings in 2025, Please Only Wear Them Like This, This and This

Leggings have come a long way from being a lazy-day uniform, and in 2025, the styling inspiration is 10/10. If they’re in your go-to outfit rotation, they can very much be part of an intentional look, not just a fallback. Think polished layers, effortless proportions, and accessories that signal you’re in on the fashion conversation. The new approach is all about styling black leggings with elevated separates that make them look like a deliberate outfit rather than an afterthought.
The wardrobe staple is one of those pieces that never fully disappears but can ebb and flow in relevance. Right now, they’re circling back into the fashion conversation—but with updated outfit combinations. In 2025, they’re not about bright colours, busy patterns, or anything that feels like you’re heading straight to a yoga class. Instead, they’re sleek, simple and styled in ways that look put-together, with an emphasis on black pairs as the base. When worn right, they can strike that balance between casual comfort and luxurious.
The key is intention. Currently, leggings are serving as the building block for outfits that feel clean and polished, not sloppy. They work best when paired with fashion-forward layers, directional accessories, and a neutral palette. The celebrities who are wearing them right now prove that it’s less about the leggings themselves and more about how you frame them—whether that’s a slouchy knit, a crisp button-down, or a sleek cardigan. Think of them as the supporting role that helps anchor an outfit, rather than the star of the show.
See the celeb-approved ways to wear leggings for autumn 2025 below, and shop the key pieces along the way.
5 Autumn Celebrity Legging Outfits to Recreate in Autumn
1. Nina Dobrev: Grey Jumper + Leggings + Trainers
Style Notes: Take Nina Dobrev’s version as proof. She nails the “off-duty but still chic” vibe with a slouchy sweater layered over classic black leggings, finished with a baseball cap, sneakers, and tall ankle socks. It’s an outfit that feels practical but still styled.
Polo Ralph Lauren
The Iconic Cotton Chino Ball Cap
This is Nina's exact cap.
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper
I live in a loose cashmere jumper when the weather cools.
lululemon
Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Ribbed Pant 28"
From the gym to the streets, these are the softest leggings I own.
H&M
10-Pack Socks
A white sock will take you through autumn.
Veja
Leather V-90 Sneakers
These are Nina's exacts trainers and they're selling out fast!
2. Kaia Gerber: Cardigan + Leggings + Trainers
Style Notes:Kaia Gerber modernises the look with a slightly cropped cardigan buttoned only at the top, long leggings, cool chunk trainers finishing the look with a crisp white sock. The understated combination makes her leggings feel fresh and directional instead of basic athleisure.
Jacquemus
Palmier Angular Sunglasses in Black
If you're over the 90's ovals and rectangular frames take at look at these palmier angular sunnies. They have that noughties face blocking chic with a modern finish.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Available in 17 colours and prints, I have already picked up this cropped cardi in an its pink argyle colourway!
ALO YOGA
Alosoft Stretch-Knit 7/8 Leggings
Kaia is regularly spotted sporting a pair of ALO leggings.
Anthropologie
Le Bon Shoppe Her Socks
My go-to white socks.
Free People
Asics Gt-2160 Trainers
I very rarely choose a chunky white trainer but these are beginning to sway me.
3. Kendall Jenner: Tank + Hoody +Leggings + Bag
Style Notes: On the sportier end, Kendall Jenner leans into the ever popular pared-back athleisure aesthetic. Styling her black leggings with a fitted white tank, cropped grey zip-up, oversized bag and flip-flops. Personally, I'd swap her flip flops for a backless loafer to achieve a look that feels undeniably balanced. Her use of relaxed yet fitted layers, she makes her leggings feel more model-off-duty than gym-ready.
Reformation
Olive Tank
This Ref white tank is a favourite of Who What Wear UK editors.
lululemon
Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Lets be honest, some days theres nothing better than a fleece-lined hoodie and a pair of matching trackies.
St. Agni
Bateau Tote
If you told me last year I'd use an olive suede tote bag on the daily, I wouldn't have believed you. Yet this year, I struggle to leave the house without it!
SPANX
Ecocare High-Rise Stretch-Jersey Leggings
So many people swear by these leggings.
HAVAIANAS
Square Logo-Embossed Rubber Flip-Flops
Summer might be over, but Havaiana's their forever.
Style Notes: Although I do admire the casual polish Alexa Chung takes when flying, I'm a Lindsay Lohan leggings and a cap girl through and trough. Her look proves that leggings can look polished when anchored with strong staples. Wearing a white tee, oversize button-down shirt, cap and trainers the magic lies in the simplicity, trust me, I've worn it many a time before!
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Polo Pony Baseball Cap
The celebs seem to be loving Ralph Lauren caps as of late!
COS
Oversized Cotton T-Shirt
A fashion person staple.
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt
Simply sublime.
Nike
Softsculpt Leggings - Black - Xs / Full
These leggings and the matching wrap top are beloved by Hailey Bieber and the rest of the fashion people on my socials.
ON
Cloud 6 Versa Trainers
From London to LA, the ON Cloud 6 Versa trainers are everywhere!
Style Notes: If you're looking for a classic take, look no further than Margot Robbie. In a monochromatic look, she elevates her leggings with a matching fitted tank, loose open cardi, sleek accessories, tying it off with the perfect pair of ballet flats. Her subtle look feels clean, casual and yet has a timelessness to it which is hard to come by when styling leggings!
Nobodys Child
Black Knitted Cardigan
There has never been a better time to buy a black cardi as they tend to seel out as soon as winter hits!
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit Vest Top
A wardrobe staple of mine, I wear this black vest weekly.
H&M
Pocket-Detail Sports Leggings With Drymove™
So many people rave about the H&M Move range.
Jimmy Fairly
The Elvie
I never leave the house without a pair of Jimmy Fairley's.
AEYDE
Uma Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
I've done some digging and do believe that these might be Margot's exact pair!
COACH®
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Pillow Quilting
As much as I'd cherise Margot's Large Classic Chanel handbag, I'll be getting my quilted bag fix from Coach this season.