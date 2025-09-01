Chicer Than Leggings and Trainers, This Is the Comfy Flat-Shoe-and-Trousers Outfit Stylish People Wear to the Airport Instead

Airport style can be tricky, but Alexa Chung makes it look effortless. See the comfortable outfit that proves there’s a chicer alternative to leggings and trainers.

As any frequent flyer will tell you, there’s an art to a great airport outfit. Having to navigate the practicalities of security checks and seatbelts—plus the possibility of heading straight from baggage claim to a meeting or dinner, or even being photographed in transit—means that your in-flight wardrobe needs to do a lot of heavy lifting.

This is why I’ve long looked to celebrities for inspiration, specifically, Alexa Chung. She understands better than most that what you wear to fly in has to be functional, but not at the expense of looking chic. So, you can imagine my delight when I spotted her strolling through Venice airport ahead of the Venice Film Festival in an outfit I’ll be saving to my inspiration board for seasons to come. Instead of defaulting to leggings and trainers—a common combo that feels too casual for my liking—she opted for a look that was equally as comfortable but infinitely smarter.

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturidge walk through Venice airport holding hands. Alexa carries a black bag in her hands and wears a brown leather jacket, a yellow shirt, black trousers and black loafers.

Setting herself up for success, Chung began with a smart foundation, selecting a pair of black tailored trousers that skimmed rather than clung to her frame, offering movement and ease without feeling slouchy. Not only do they feel far chicer than leggings, but their structure still holds up after hours spent sitting on a plane. Then came the shoes. Leaning into the sophistication of her trousers, Chung completed the outfit with classic black leather loafers.

Flat and comfortable enough to handle airport sprints, but sufficiently polished to ensure she stepped off the plane looking put-together, loafers are the perfect upgrade from trainers for all airport trips. The slip-on design makes navigating security a breeze, whilst ensuring that you feel ready for whatever’s waiting at your destination. Finishing the look with a butter-yellow button-down layered over a white tee and grounded with a brown leather jacket, Chung crafted one of my favourite airport looks I've seen in some time.

If you’re as inspired as I am, keep scrolling for my edit of the best tailored trousers and loafers to shop now.

Shop Black Trousers and Loafers:

