I Already Know These 6 Major Legging Trends Will Be Huge in 2025
Whilst rigid denim and silky suit pants all have their place, there's something to be said about the lasting popularity of leggings and their constant presence in yearly trend cycles. I love a cool pair of trousers as much as the next fashion-forward person, but leggings perfectly toe the line between comfortable functionality and style. I wouldn't blame you if you've also sighed in relief that leggings have reinvented themselves yet again for 2025, meaning they won't feel dated staying in your rotation.
This year's leggings trends are an interesting mix of unique colours, fresh silhouettes and a few different shoe pairings. The iconic brown and burgundy shades of 2024 are shifting into the incoming year in the form of leggings and tighter styles are being swapped for contemporary straight-leg cuts. And after years of holding the title as a basic, leggings won't simply be hiding under coats or tucked away in tall boots, they're getting a moment in the spotlight as they get paired with loafers, flats, sandals and other lower shoes.
So, without further ado, keep scrolling to see the leggings trends you'll see everywhere in 2025.
Leggings Trends to Try in 2025:
1. Burgundy Leggings
Style Notes: Burgundy won't be leaving us anytime soon—in fact, we'll see it translated in other ways come 2025. One such way is through leggings. You can select a deep wine shade for your workout apparel, or take a page out of Flora's book and completely elevate your outfit by selecting a pair with a faux leather finish. This adds instant polish, especially to a monochromatic look.
Shop the Look:
2. Leggings With Short Flat Shoes
Style Notes: You might lean towards tailored trousers or even jeans when you're selecting an outfit for wearing with loafers or flats, but Adenorah shows that leggings are an ideal option. With an all-black ensemble, I'd argue this looks just as sleek as when paired with knee-high boots or heels. Tie a cardigan or jumper around your waist for the perfect French-girl-approved finish. In 2025, expect to see this combo worn by the most stylish people you know.
Shop the Look:
An investment pair to wear with all your loafers and flats.
I've seen more and more people wear ballet flats and leggings recently.
3. Capri Leggings
Style Notes: It's no secret that capri trousers are a polarising trend, but they clearly gained enough popularity this year to solidify them as part of next year's rotation. Whilst you might initially be unsure about bringing these back into your wardrobe, Fia proves that capri leggings can look ultra chic with the right pairings. Try a sportier look or mix aesthetics by adding a statement shoe.
Shop the Look:
These leggings will pair perfectly with your flats and sandals come spring and summer.
4. Straight-Cut Leggings
Style Notes: Flare and skin-tight silhouettes have long reigned over the world of leggings, but in 2025 we'll likely see many more straight-leg cuts, which is the perfect blend of both. Lindsey's monochromatic look is sleek and can err towards laid-back by pairing your leggings with sandals, or it can lean more elevated if you add a blazer or jacket over top.
Shop the Look:
I always head to Uniqlo for elevated basics.
5. Brown Leggings
Style Notes: I personally would love if the brown trend never ends. As Marianne's outfit proves, it's equally as sharp as black but has a warmth that so many other colours don't quite have. This warmth is also what makes it workable for any season. Wear this shade for errands and workouts or pair brown leggings with boots and a jacket.
Shop the Look:
I've owned these for almost two years and they still look brand new.
The fleece lining will keep you warm all the way through spring.
6. Super-Soft Grey Leggings
Style Notes: Like burgundy and brown, grey is coming in to replace the usual black and navy leggings. Yes, these deeper neutrals will always have a place in our wardrobes, but you can give them a break by relying on a breezy and light grey pair like Amaka's. Notably, when it comes to grey leggings, it;'s super-soft, knitted materials that are dominating.
Shop the Look:
