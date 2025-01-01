I Already Know These 6 Major Legging Trends Will Be Huge in 2025

Whilst rigid denim and silky suit pants all have their place, there's something to be said about the lasting popularity of leggings and their constant presence in yearly trend cycles. I love a cool pair of trousers as much as the next fashion-forward person, but leggings perfectly toe the line between comfortable functionality and style. I wouldn't blame you if you've also sighed in relief that leggings have reinvented themselves yet again for 2025, meaning they won't feel dated staying in your rotation.

This year's leggings trends are an interesting mix of unique colours, fresh silhouettes and a few different shoe pairings. The iconic brown and burgundy shades of 2024 are shifting into the incoming year in the form of leggings and tighter styles are being swapped for contemporary straight-leg cuts. And after years of holding the title as a basic, leggings won't simply be hiding under coats or tucked away in tall boots, they're getting a moment in the spotlight as they get paired with loafers, flats, sandals and other lower shoes.

So, without further ado, keep scrolling to see the leggings trends you'll see everywhere in 2025.

Leggings Trends to Try in 2025:

1. Burgundy Leggings

Style Notes: Burgundy won't be leaving us anytime soon—in fact, we'll see it translated in other ways come 2025. One such way is through leggings. You can select a deep wine shade for your workout apparel, or take a page out of Flora's book and completely elevate your outfit by selecting a pair with a faux leather finish. This adds instant polish, especially to a monochromatic look.

Shop the Look:

H&M Leggings £28 SHOP NOW I have these and know just how comfy they are.

Adanola Ultimate Stirrup Leggings in Burgundy £43 SHOP NOW Ideal if you like a stirrup fit.

Topshop Skinny Faux Leather Legging in Burgundy £36 SHOP NOW The front pleats are very sophisticated.

2. Leggings With Short Flat Shoes

Style Notes: You might lean towards tailored trousers or even jeans when you're selecting an outfit for wearing with loafers or flats, but Adenorah shows that leggings are an ideal option. With an all-black ensemble, I'd argue this looks just as sleek as when paired with knee-high boots or heels. Tie a cardigan or jumper around your waist for the perfect French-girl-approved finish. In 2025, expect to see this combo worn by the most stylish people you know.

Shop the Look:

THE ROW Essentials Woolworth Stretch-Ponte Leggings £640 SHOP NOW An investment pair to wear with all your loafers and flats.

LE MONDE BERYL Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW I've seen more and more people wear ballet flats and leggings recently.

& Other Stories Classic Leather Loafers £125 SHOP NOW An essential for any shoe capsule.

3. Capri Leggings

Style Notes: It's no secret that capri trousers are a polarising trend, but they clearly gained enough popularity this year to solidify them as part of next year's rotation. Whilst you might initially be unsure about bringing these back into your wardrobe, Fia proves that capri leggings can look ultra chic with the right pairings. Try a sportier look or mix aesthetics by adding a statement shoe.

Shop the Look:

H&M Capri Leggings £10 SHOP NOW These leggings will pair perfectly with your flats and sandals come spring and summer.

adidas Adicolor 3-Stripes Capri Leggings £33 SHOP NOW A must for any sporty-chic look.

Topshop Bengaline Capri Legging £36 SHOP NOW Topshop are really dominating when it comes to leggings right now.

4. Straight-Cut Leggings

Style Notes: Flare and skin-tight silhouettes have long reigned over the world of leggings, but in 2025 we'll likely see many more straight-leg cuts, which is the perfect blend of both. Lindsey's monochromatic look is sleek and can err towards laid-back by pairing your leggings with sandals, or it can lean more elevated if you add a blazer or jacket over top.

Shop the Look:

Sweaty Betty Power Bootcut Gym Trousers £90 SHOP NOW Pair with a crop top like Lindsey.

lululemon Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pant £89 SHOP NOW A mix of two trends.

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Airism Uv Protection Flared Leggings £25 SHOP NOW I always head to Uniqlo for elevated basics.

5. Brown Leggings

Style Notes: I personally would love if the brown trend never ends. As Marianne's outfit proves, it's equally as sharp as black but has a warmth that so many other colours don't quite have. This warmth is also what makes it workable for any season. Wear this shade for errands and workouts or pair brown leggings with boots and a jacket.

Shop the Look:

Adanola Ultimate Leggings in Coffee Bean £40 SHOP NOW I've owned these for almost two years and they still look brand new.

ON Performance Winter Stretch Recycled Leggings £110 SHOP NOW The fleece lining will keep you warm all the way through spring.

LULULEMON Align™ Nulu™ Bodysuit - 25" £138 SHOP NOW This bodysuit makes getting dressed so easy.

6. Super-Soft Grey Leggings

Style Notes: Like burgundy and brown, grey is coming in to replace the usual black and navy leggings. Yes, these deeper neutrals will always have a place in our wardrobes, but you can give them a break by relying on a breezy and light grey pair like Amaka's. Notably, when it comes to grey leggings, it;'s super-soft, knitted materials that are dominating.

Shop the Look:

H&M Flared Fine-Knit Leggings £16 SHOP NOW This knit style looks so luxe.

FP Movement So Simple Flares £70 SHOP NOW Comfortable and completely on-trend.