Trust Me, These 6 Autumn Basics Make Getting Dressed Chicer and Easier

It's officially time for the seasonal switchover, as swimwear and sandals are packed up and stored on the highest wardrobe shelves, whilst knitwear and light layers come to the fore. The cooler days are on their way, and I for one couldn't be more excited. Whilst the ease of summer is a selling point, there's something inspiring about the mix-and-match combination work that comes as the days begin to cool down. A simple throw-on cotton dress now needs a soft cardigan as a trusted companion for whatever the Great British weather may bring. Jeans and a T-shirt, a classic duo, expands into a trio with an autumn-ready jacket, and even our tailoring shifts from a shorts focus back to the trousers we lived in at the start of the year.

With the start of a new season comes the arrival of a whole new wave of fresh trends. We've already deciphered the dominating colour trends that are already beginning to rise, confirmed that leather jackets are set to return in a big way and picked through the standout accessories destined to add a fashion-forward finishing touch for the coming season. But for the playful additions to shine, the foundations of our wardrobes have to be strong enough to support them, and that's where great fashion basics come in.

Though they may feel less exciting or inspirational, great fashion basics are the building blocks we start with to then be able to let our personal style shine through. Classic jeans are the unsung heroes of the jeans-and-a-nice-top combination, autumn-ready footwear completes our more fashion-forward looks and easy shirts support with fresh trouser and skirt trends alike. As hard-working pieces in our wardrobes that will support well beyond the end of the new season, there's a chance to invest a little more for high-quality fabrications and designs, but as every budget is different I've trawled through both high-end and high-street offerings to reveal the most reliable fashion basics at all price points.

Keep scrolling to explore the 6 autumn fashion basics that will make getting dressed this season chicer and easier.

SHOP AUTUMN FASHION BASICS:

1. AUTUMN-READY OUTERWEAR

H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat £75 SHOP NOW With a slouchy oversized silhouette and elegant mole hue, this H&M trench coat is sure to be an instant favourite.

ALIGNE Barnaby Reversible Wax Trench Coat £249 SHOP NOW Whatever the weather does, you're sure to be prepared with this chic yet practical coat. Plus, its reversible for two looks in one.

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW Leather jackets have long been a wardrobe staple, and Whistles' style excels with an understated ease and oversized silhouette.

2. WEAR EVERYWHERE SHIRT

With Nothing Underneath Chessie: Oxford, White £110 SHOP NOW From weekends in jeans to office looks in smart trousers, a classic shirt will put the work in to earn its spot in your forever wardrobe.

Citizens of Humanity Kayla Striped Cotton Shirt £310 SHOP NOW Classic white and blue stripes continue to feature in every great wardrobe.

New Look Dark Brown Relaxed Shirt £28 SHOP NOW There's something about this soft brown hue that feels seriously elevated. I'm particularly keen on the mix with blue denim.

3. FOREVER JEANS

Agolde 90s Pinch Waist Straight-Leg Jeans £270 SHOP NOW From easy T-shirt looks to elevated evening attire, a great pair of jeans will see you through all seasons.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Straight-leg styles may be classic, but for those who prefer a wide-leg silhouette look to Arket's Cloud jeans.

Citizens of Humanity Annina Organic Wide-Leg Jeans £300 SHOP NOW There's no denying the versatility of a pair of black jeans.

4. EASY LAYERS

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper £87 SHOP NOW As jumpers go, this is an iconic style loved by editors and influencers alike.

Victoria Beckham Ribbed Wool Sweater £550 SHOP NOW Layer up on cooler days with this soft wool sweater featuring a striking shawl neckline.

Autograph Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Cardigan £89 SHOP NOW It's a well-known fact that M&S does the best cashmere on the high street.

5. SMART TROUSERS

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers £115 SHOP NOW The crisp pleats and perfectly draped shape speaks for itself.

Toteme Tailored Pinstriped Trousers Navy £390 SHOP NOW Elevate your striped linen trousers for autumn with Toteme's refined tailoring.

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant £65 SHOP NOW Black tailored trousers feature in so many of my outfit builds, and Abercrombie's Sloane pair comes highly rated.

Reformation Frances Knee High Boot £498 SHOP NOW Translate floaty dresses and summer skirts into your autumn wardrobe with these timeless knee-high boots.

Mango Leather Loafers £90 SHOP NOW Loafers come into their own in the cooler months, and this deep burgundy pair has all my attention.