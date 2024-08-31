Trust Me, These 6 Autumn Basics Make Getting Dressed Chicer and Easier
It's officially time for the seasonal switchover, as swimwear and sandals are packed up and stored on the highest wardrobe shelves, whilst knitwear and light layers come to the fore. The cooler days are on their way, and I for one couldn't be more excited. Whilst the ease of summer is a selling point, there's something inspiring about the mix-and-match combination work that comes as the days begin to cool down. A simple throw-on cotton dress now needs a soft cardigan as a trusted companion for whatever the Great British weather may bring. Jeans and a T-shirt, a classic duo, expands into a trio with an autumn-ready jacket, and even our tailoring shifts from a shorts focus back to the trousers we lived in at the start of the year.
With the start of a new season comes the arrival of a whole new wave of fresh trends. We've already deciphered the dominating colour trends that are already beginning to rise, confirmed that leather jackets are set to return in a big way and picked through the standout accessories destined to add a fashion-forward finishing touch for the coming season. But for the playful additions to shine, the foundations of our wardrobes have to be strong enough to support them, and that's where great fashion basics come in.
Though they may feel less exciting or inspirational, great fashion basics are the building blocks we start with to then be able to let our personal style shine through. Classic jeans are the unsung heroes of the jeans-and-a-nice-top combination, autumn-ready footwear completes our more fashion-forward looks and easy shirts support with fresh trouser and skirt trends alike. As hard-working pieces in our wardrobes that will support well beyond the end of the new season, there's a chance to invest a little more for high-quality fabrications and designs, but as every budget is different I've trawled through both high-end and high-street offerings to reveal the most reliable fashion basics at all price points.
Keep scrolling to explore the 6 autumn fashion basics that will make getting dressed this season chicer and easier.
SHOP AUTUMN FASHION BASICS:
1. AUTUMN-READY OUTERWEAR
With a slouchy oversized silhouette and elegant mole hue, this H&M trench coat is sure to be an instant favourite.
Whatever the weather does, you're sure to be prepared with this chic yet practical coat. Plus, its reversible for two looks in one.
Leather jackets have long been a wardrobe staple, and Whistles' style excels with an understated ease and oversized silhouette.
2. WEAR EVERYWHERE SHIRT
From weekends in jeans to office looks in smart trousers, a classic shirt will put the work in to earn its spot in your forever wardrobe.
Classic white and blue stripes continue to feature in every great wardrobe.
There's something about this soft brown hue that feels seriously elevated. I'm particularly keen on the mix with blue denim.
3. FOREVER JEANS
From easy T-shirt looks to elevated evening attire, a great pair of jeans will see you through all seasons.
Straight-leg styles may be classic, but for those who prefer a wide-leg silhouette look to Arket's Cloud jeans.
There's no denying the versatility of a pair of black jeans.
4. EASY LAYERS
As jumpers go, this is an iconic style loved by editors and influencers alike.
Layer up on cooler days with this soft wool sweater featuring a striking shawl neckline.
It's a well-known fact that M&S does the best cashmere on the high street.
5. SMART TROUSERS
Elevate your striped linen trousers for autumn with Toteme's refined tailoring.
Black tailored trousers feature in so many of my outfit builds, and Abercrombie's Sloane pair comes highly rated.
6. COOL-WEATHER FOOTWEAR
Translate floaty dresses and summer skirts into your autumn wardrobe with these timeless knee-high boots.
Loafers come into their own in the cooler months, and this deep burgundy pair has all my attention.
Every year I reach for my ankle boots on repeat, and Aeyde's refined pair are sure to go the distance.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Nordstrom Fall Capsule: We Styled 20 Perfect Items Into Endless Outfit Combos
Wardrobe staples.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
We're Fashion Editors—the 9 Best Items From The Row That Are Truly Worth the Investment
They'll never date.
By Emily Dawes
-
Bella Hadid and London Women Are Wearing the Elevated Jacket That COS and Massimo Dutti Can't Keep in Stock
Ready your wardrobe.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Swear This Flawless Summer Travel Capsule Wardrobe Fits in My Carry-On
Not just neutrals.
By Natalie Cantell
-
31 Finds From Abercrombie That Give "I Shop at The Row" Energy
When did the brand get so chic?
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Rosie HW Just Proved That You Only Need This Item to Make Your Outfit Look Rich
Part polished, part laid-back cool.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Proudly Buy My Basics on Amazon—36 Items I'm Stocking Up on This Prime Day
I've waited all year for this.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
16 Classic Finds That Are Key to Building Your Perfect Capsule Wardrobe
This brand is a gem.
By Raina Mendonça