The Uncomplicated Top-and-Jeans Outfit You'll Find Chic Women Across Europe Wearing

Gone are the days when I used to set my alarm for 6am to get up, wash, dry, and style my hair, apply a full face of makeup and spend about 20 minutes deciding on and ironing my outfit before heading off to work. Granted, I know remotely so feel less inclined to do more than the bare minimum in terms of getting ready for the day but, aside from that, I've found that I'm looking for simplicity in all aspects of my life—including the outfits I wear when I'm not sat at my desk, too. Now, I spend my scrolling time looking for low-lift but stylish outfits I can re-create with pieces I already own. It was just this weekend when I was looking back at the most recent saves in my Saved folder that I realised my of the looks I'd saved down featured a very easy two-part formula: a black top and blue jeans.

Granted, this might not sound like the most exciting pairing but it is one that's reliable in its timelessness. In fact, below are eight of my favourite black top with jeans outfits that I think serve as a testament to how chic the pairing can be. From shirts and camisoles to t-shirts and blazers, worn by women in London, Paris and Copenhagen alike, scroll on to see and shop eight uncomplicated yet stylish black tops with jeans outfits that will never let you down.

8 Black Top With Jeans Outfits to Try This Season

1. Fitted Shirt + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: I'm noticing that fitted shirts keep cropping up on the market this season, offering an elevated take on the shirt-and-jeans look so many of us rely upon.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Jodie Shirt £148 SHOP NOW

H&M Slim Straight High Jeans £44 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Delfina Suede Ballet Flats £275 SHOP NOW

2. Camisole + Mary Janes

Style Notes: For a outfit that can genuinely carry you from day to night, look no further than a camisole, blue jeans, and on-trend mary janes.

Shop the Look:

Mango Satin Lace Top £23 SHOP NOW

SLVRLAKE + Net Sustain Remy Organic Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £335 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £298 SHOP NOW

3. Blazer + Tote Bag

Style Notes: Adding a blazer to your jeans is one of my favourite ways to level up my favourite denim. Make it black and pair with simple black jersey underneath and you can't go wrong.

Shop the Look:

Arket Oversized Wool Blend Twill Blazer £159 SHOP NOW

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW

SAVETTE Tondo Large Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote £1240 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Slim Jeans £75 SHOP NOW

4. Strapless Top + Corsage Necklace

Style Notes: Strapless tops and jeans outfits tap into the Y2K aesthetic that continues to endure; look for slouchy denim to bring the look up to date and finish with a current-feeling corsage necklace.

Shop the Look:

Free People Melody Choker £32 SHOP NOW

Nobody's Child Black Ribbed Bandeau Top £25 SHOP NOW

COS Column Jeans - Straight £85 SHOP NOW

5. Coat + Cardigan

Style Notes: This is Britain so, even in the "warmer" months, knitwear and tailored coats can never be too out of reach. Handily, in a black colourway, they look stylish and will keep you warm when the weather takes a downward turn.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Maxi Long Coat £119 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Knitted Cardigan £85 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean £75 SHOP NOW

6. Sleeveless Knit + Heeled Mules

Style Notes: When it is warm enough, I am always tempted to go sleeveless. A knitted tank top or waistcoat will echo the clean lines of simple, straight-leg denim.

Shop the Look:

HIGH SPORT Anetta Jacquard-Knit Stretch-Cotton Top £633 SHOP NOW

ZARA High-Rise Straight Jeans £30 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Jada 70 Leather Mules £595 SHOP NOW

7. Leather Shirt + Block Heels

Style Notes: Add another texture into the equation with the addition of a leather shirt or shacket. This combination looks authentically '90s in the best possible way.

ASOS Curve Faux Leather Clean Top Collar Jacket in Black £60 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Mom Jeans £40 SHOP NOW

8. T-Shirt + Studded Belt + Loafers

Style Notes: Sticking to wardrobe classics allows you to showcase bolder accessories. I, for one, will be re-creating this dark blue jeans, black tee and studded belt outfit asap.

Shop the Look:

KHAITE The Benny Studded Leather Belt £490 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE + Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans £270 SHOP NOW