This Classic Shoe Is Every Parisian's Secret to Making Jeans Look Elevated in Fall

When it comes to French style, it’s always the simplest details that make the biggest impact. Case in point: the black pointed-toe heel. While it may not be as trendy as a colorful slingback or as casual as a ballet flat, it’s the quiet classic Parisians lean on when they want their denim to look instantly more elevated. The sharp silhouette of the pointed toe, paired with the timeless black finish, creates a sleek foundation that makes even the most lived-in jeans feel polished.
As fall arrives, this combo is set to feel more relevant than ever. Jeans—whether straight-leg, cropped, or puddle-length—take on a whole new energy when finished with a black pointed heel. The contrast between laid-back denim and the refined shoe strikes that perfectly effortless balance French women are known for. Add in a trench coat or a boxy blazer, and suddenly your jeans-and-heels look reads as sophisticated street style instead of everyday basics.
The beauty of this duo is how versatile it can be. Dark-wash denim with a pointed heel leans tailored and evening-ready, while lighter washes styled with the same shoe feel more casual yet still intentional. Wide-leg silhouettes benefit from the elongating effect of the pointed toe, while slim straight jeans look cleaner and sharper when finished with a heel. It’s the kind of styling trick that doesn’t require effort yet pays off in spades when you want to look chic without trying too hard.
If you’ve been searching for a shoe to refresh your denim rotation for the new season, this is it. Black pointed-toe heels may already be in your closet, but styled with jeans for fall, they feel surprisingly modern again. Consider this the Parisian-approved formula that guarantees your denim outfits will always look elevated.
See the style inspiration below and shop the key pieces along the way.
Get the look: White button-down shirt + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Women's Jeans
Get the look: Ladylike jacket + White T-shirt + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
Sam Edelman
Briella Heels
Get the look: Nice long-sleeve top + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Get the look: Oversized leather jacket + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
ZARA
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Get the look: Crisp T-shirt + Jeans + Leather belt + Black pointed-toe heels
Nordstrom
Liza Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Get the look: Denim button-down shirt + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
We the Free
Ashley Denim Shirt
Get the look: Light knit sweater + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
ANINE BING
Hilda Slingback Pumps
Get the look: Blue button-down shirt + Jeans + Leather belt + Black pointed-toe heels
Good American
Good Ease Relaxed Wide Leg Jeans
Get the look: Striped polo shirt + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
English Factory
Stripe Collar Sweatshirt
Get the look: Oversized white button-down shirt + Statement belt + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
Raina
Gaga Belt
Get the look: Printed button-down shirt + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
Tony Bianco
Sakai Slingback Pumps
Get the look: Lace tank + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
Cami Nyc
The Racer Top
Get the look: Off-white sweater + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
Agolde
Leena Baby Flare Jeans
Get the look: White T-shirt + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks
Get the look: Wrap top + Jeans + Black pointed-toe heels