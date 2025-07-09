Hailey Bieber Already Wore the Denim Outfits That Will Define Fall 2025

If there’s one person whose off-duty style consistently sets the tone for what’s next in fashion, it’s Hailey Bieber. And true to form, she’s already serving the denim looks that are destined to define fall 2025. While we’re still reaching for breezy summer pieces, Bieber is moving the needle forward with an outfit formula so simple it’s almost silly: jeans paired with one effortlessly cool black item. It’s low-key, wearable, and exactly what we’ll all be re-creating come September.

In one recent look, she styled a classic pair of loose, light-wash jeans with a black leather jacket, proving that even the most basic denim can feel directional with the right styling partner. Another day, it was baggy jeans and a basic white tank top paired with a fun black fishnet cardigan trimmed in a fluffy material—an outfit that felt both stylish and thrown-on in the best possible way. The common denominator? Elevated black staples that make denim look instantly cooler.

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent 557 Sunglasses ($470); Denim by Orlee Vintage Levi's 501 Jeans

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Small Park Tote Bag ($1550); Saint Laurent Babylone Ruched Leather Mule Sandals ($1100)

This formula works because it plays with contrast in a way that’s inherently stylish: light versus dark, casual versus refined. The beauty of it is in its ease—everyone owns a pair of jeans and a black tee, blazer, or tank. But it’s the way Hailey leans into intentional silhouettes (oversize here, fitted there) and adds minimal accessories that makes it feel elevated and on-trend rather than just basic.

So if you’re already thinking about what your transitional wardrobe will look like, start here. Whether it’s a pair of wide-leg jeans and a black bomber or vintage denim with a tailored black vest, this is the combo to have on rotation. It’s simple, yes, but also one of those outfit pairings that feel instantly cool—exactly the kind of vibe we’re all chasing for fall.

