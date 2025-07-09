Hailey Bieber Already Wore the Denim Outfits That Will Define Fall 2025

She's always setting the trends.

Hailey Bieber denim outfit jeans and black leather jacket 2025
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Features

If there’s one person whose off-duty style consistently sets the tone for what’s next in fashion, it’s Hailey Bieber. And true to form, she’s already serving the denim looks that are destined to define fall 2025. While we’re still reaching for breezy summer pieces, Bieber is moving the needle forward with an outfit formula so simple it’s almost silly: jeans paired with one effortlessly cool black item. It’s low-key, wearable, and exactly what we’ll all be re-creating come September.

In one recent look, she styled a classic pair of loose, light-wash jeans with a black leather jacket, proving that even the most basic denim can feel directional with the right styling partner. Another day, it was baggy jeans and a basic white tank top paired with a fun black fishnet cardigan trimmed in a fluffy material—an outfit that felt both stylish and thrown-on in the best possible way. The common denominator? Elevated black staples that make denim look instantly cooler.

Hailey Bieber denim outfit jeans and white tank top with black fishnet cardigan 2025

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent 557 Sunglasses ($470); Denim by Orlee Vintage Levi's 501 Jeans

Hailey Bieber denim outfit jeans and black leather jacket 2025

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Small Park Tote Bag ($1550); Saint Laurent Babylone Ruched Leather Mule Sandals ($1100)

This formula works because it plays with contrast in a way that’s inherently stylish: light versus dark, casual versus refined. The beauty of it is in its ease—everyone owns a pair of jeans and a black tee, blazer, or tank. But it’s the way Hailey leans into intentional silhouettes (oversize here, fitted there) and adds minimal accessories that makes it feel elevated and on-trend rather than just basic.

Hailey Bieber denim outfit jeans and white tank top with black fishnet cardigan 2025

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

So if you’re already thinking about what your transitional wardrobe will look like, start here. Whether it’s a pair of wide-leg jeans and a black bomber or vintage denim with a tailored black vest, this is the combo to have on rotation. It’s simple, yes, but also one of those outfit pairings that feel instantly cool—exactly the kind of vibe we’re all chasing for fall.

Shop the essentials to re-create Hailey Bieber's denim outfits below.

The denim essentials:

Levi's 501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

The Kick It Jeans
MOTHER
The Kick It Jeans

Agolde Harper Jeans Mid Rise Relaxed Straight
Agolde
Harper Jeans Mid Rise Relaxed Straight

Good Standard Straight Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Standard Straight Leg Jeans

The Ruler High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
FRAME
The Ruler High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Annina Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Annina Jeans

Straight Jeans
H&M
Straight Jeans

Sasha Jeans
PAIGE
Sasha Jeans

Adria
AG Jeans
Adria Jeans

The black essentials:

Bethany Top
Superdown
Bethany Top

Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Laurel Faux Fur Shawl Cardigan
MAJORELLE
Laurel Faux Fur Shawl Cardigan

Halter Satin Effect Top
ZARA
Halter Satin Effect Top

Fur Collar Long Cardigan
Blumarine
Fur Collar Long Cardigan

Citizens of Humanity Caralyn Tank
Citizens of Humanity
Caralyn Tank

Patch Pocket Crop Leather Jacket
Nordstrom
Patch Pocket Crop Leather Jacket

Le Stretch Micro U-Plunge Bodysuit
fleur du mal
Le Stretch Micro U-Plunge Bodysuit

mytheresa,

Blumarine
Feather-Trimmed Cardigan

Reformation Elio Knit Top
Reformation
Elio Knit Top

Anine Bing Luca Jacket
Anine Bing
Luca Jacket

Lace Detail Sleeveless Linen Blend Top
ELOQUII
Lace Detail Sleeveless Linen Blend Top

Lioness Babydoll Top
Lioness
Babydoll Top

We the Free Hummingbird Tank
We the Free
Hummingbird Tank

Hooded Trench Coat Cape
COS
Hooded Trench Coat Cape

Reformation Veda Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber
Reformation
Veda Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber

