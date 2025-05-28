Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Suddenly Pairing Ballet Flats With This Anti-Denim Pant Trend?
Ballet flats are here to stay, and the way fashion girls are wearing them feels anything but predictable this summer. On top of pairing them with jeans and breezy dresses, the coolest influencers are styling their ballet flats with a surprising anti-denim swap: white pants. From wide-leg tailored pairs to low-rise cargos, stark white bottoms are suddenly the unexpected hero of this season’s outfits.
White pants bring that crisp, polished energy we’re all craving, and ballet flats add just the right dose of effortlessness. The pairing is clean but not boring, classic without feeling overdone. There’s something about it that reads very “model off-duty in Paris,” even when the rest of the outfit is as simple as a tank and sleek leather bag.
This shift away from denim isn’t about abandoning it entirely—it’s about shaking up the formula. Swapping in white trousers instantly elevates the entire vibe, and flats, of course, keep the look grounded in that cool, unfussy way. It’s quiet luxury meets street style practicality.
So if your jeans are starting to feel a little too expected, take note. A great pair of white pants and some ballet flats might just be the outfit refresh you didn’t know you needed. Minimal effort, maximum impact.
See and shop our favorite ballet flats and white pants outfits below.
Loose linen pants are so easy to dress up or down during warmer months.
The cropped fit of these white pants allow the yellow ballet flats to shine.
A simple summer outfit you can wear on repeat.
Strapless tops are so popular right now and paired with this pant-and-shoe combo.—pure perfection.
The entire outfit is giving rich, elegant vibes.
We love this red moment paired with tailored white pants.
Laidback and chic at the same time.
Another loose white pants outfit you can wear on repeat this summer.
Wear this white pants-and-ballet-flats outfit to the office and beyond.
Obsessed with this casual all-white ensemble.
This white, black, and red combo is a must for a night out this season.
For all your morning coffee runs this summer.
All of summer's staples: linen pants, a raffia bag, and something floral.
Tailored, simple, and sleek—no notes.
You can't go wrong with a fitted top and loose bottoms situation paired with classic ballet flats.
