Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Suddenly Pairing Ballet Flats With This Anti-Denim Pant Trend?

Ballet flats are here to stay, and the way fashion girls are wearing them feels anything but predictable this summer. On top of pairing them with jeans and breezy dresses, the coolest influencers are styling their ballet flats with a surprising anti-denim swap: white pants. From wide-leg tailored pairs to low-rise cargos, stark white bottoms are suddenly the unexpected hero of this season’s outfits.

White pants bring that crisp, polished energy we’re all craving, and ballet flats add just the right dose of effortlessness. The pairing is clean but not boring, classic without feeling overdone. There’s something about it that reads very “model off-duty in Paris,” even when the rest of the outfit is as simple as a tank and sleek leather bag.

This shift away from denim isn’t about abandoning it entirely—it’s about shaking up the formula. Swapping in white trousers instantly elevates the entire vibe, and flats, of course, keep the look grounded in that cool, unfussy way. It’s quiet luxury meets street style practicality.

So if your jeans are starting to feel a little too expected, take note. A great pair of white pants and some ballet flats might just be the outfit refresh you didn’t know you needed. Minimal effort, maximum impact.

See and shop our favorite ballet flats and white pants outfits below.

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Loose linen pants are so easy to dress up or down during warmer months.

Women's Elle Linen Wide Leg Suiting Pant
Cotton On
Elle Linen Wide Leg Suiting Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

The cropped fit of these white pants allow the yellow ballet flats to shine.

Wide Leg Pants
Tahari ASL
Wide Leg Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

A simple summer outfit you can wear on repeat.

Citizens of Humanity Petra Pleated Trousers
Citizens of Humanity
Petra Pleated Trousers

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Strapless tops are so popular right now and paired with this pant-and-shoe combo.—pure perfection.

Crepe Wide Leg Pants
ZARA
Crepe Wide Leg Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

The entire outfit is giving rich, elegant vibes.

By Marianna Etienne Pant
L'Academie
By Marianna Etienne Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @devapollon)

We love this red moment paired with tailored white pants.

Staud Luisa Pants
Staud
Luisa Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Laidback and chic at the same time.

Tyler Linen Trousers
Free People
Tyler Linen Trousers

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @honeybelleworld)

Another loose white pants outfit you can wear on repeat this summer.

Nohan Brushed Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants
NILI LOTAN
Nohan Brushed Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @immegii)

Wear this white pants-and-ballet-flats outfit to the office and beyond.

Petites Alex Linen Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Alex Linen Mid Rise Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Obsessed with this casual all-white ensemble.

X Mona Kattan Ava Pant
Heroine Sport
X Mona Kattan Ava Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @piashah_)

This white, black, and red combo is a must for a night out this season.

Askk Ny Virginia Twill Pants
Askk NY
Virginia Twill Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @sineadcrowe)

For all your morning coffee runs this summer.

Fp One Aiden Lace Pants
Free People
One Aiden Lace Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

All of summer's staples: linen pants, a raffia bag, and something floral.

Crinkle High Waist Wide Leg Pants
DKNY
Crinkle High Waist Wide Leg Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Tailored, simple, and sleek—no notes.

Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
TOTEME
Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @yesitsnicolee)

You can't go wrong with a fitted top and loose bottoms situation paired with classic ballet flats.

Wide Leg Pant
Bobi
Wide Leg Pants

