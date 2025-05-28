Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Suddenly Pairing Ballet Flats With This Anti-Denim Pant Trend?

Ballet flats are here to stay, and the way fashion girls are wearing them feels anything but predictable this summer. On top of pairing them with jeans and breezy dresses, the coolest influencers are styling their ballet flats with a surprising anti-denim swap: white pants. From wide-leg tailored pairs to low-rise cargos, stark white bottoms are suddenly the unexpected hero of this season’s outfits.

White pants bring that crisp, polished energy we’re all craving, and ballet flats add just the right dose of effortlessness. The pairing is clean but not boring, classic without feeling overdone. There’s something about it that reads very “model off-duty in Paris,” even when the rest of the outfit is as simple as a tank and sleek leather bag.

This shift away from denim isn’t about abandoning it entirely—it’s about shaking up the formula. Swapping in white trousers instantly elevates the entire vibe, and flats, of course, keep the look grounded in that cool, unfussy way. It’s quiet luxury meets street style practicality.

So if your jeans are starting to feel a little too expected, take note. A great pair of white pants and some ballet flats might just be the outfit refresh you didn’t know you needed. Minimal effort, maximum impact.

See and shop our favorite ballet flats and white pants outfits below.

Loose linen pants are so easy to dress up or down during warmer months.

Cotton On Elle Linen Wide Leg Suiting Pants $70 SHOP NOW

The cropped fit of these white pants allow the yellow ballet flats to shine.

Tahari ASL Wide Leg Pants $109 SHOP NOW

A simple summer outfit you can wear on repeat.

Citizens of Humanity Petra Pleated Trousers $398 SHOP NOW

Strapless tops are so popular right now and paired with this pant-and-shoe combo.—pure perfection.

ZARA Crepe Wide Leg Pants $50 SHOP NOW

The entire outfit is giving rich, elegant vibes.

L'Academie By Marianna Etienne Pants $188 SHOP NOW

We love this red moment paired with tailored white pants.

Staud Luisa Pants $275 SHOP NOW

Laidback and chic at the same time.

Free People Tyler Linen Trousers $148 SHOP NOW

Another loose white pants outfit you can wear on repeat this summer.

NILI LOTAN Nohan Brushed Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants $430 SHOP NOW

Wear this white pants-and-ballet-flats outfit to the office and beyond.

Reformation Alex Linen Mid Rise Pants $198 SHOP NOW

Obsessed with this casual all-white ensemble.

Heroine Sport X Mona Kattan Ava Pants $168 SHOP NOW

This white, black, and red combo is a must for a night out this season.

Askk NY Virginia Twill Pants $230 SHOP NOW

For all your morning coffee runs this summer.

Free People One Aiden Lace Pants $148 SHOP NOW

All of summer's staples: linen pants, a raffia bag, and something floral.

DKNY Crinkle High Waist Wide Leg Pants $89 SHOP NOW

Tailored, simple, and sleek—no notes.

TOTEME Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants $520 SHOP NOW

You can't go wrong with a fitted top and loose bottoms situation paired with classic ballet flats.

Bobi Wide Leg Pants $88 SHOP NOW