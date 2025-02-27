It's Official: French Women Love This Boot Style for Spring

Woman wearing slip dress and Western boots.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

French women have a way of making even the most unexpected trends look effortlessly cool, and for spring 2025, they're proving that Western boots are the ultimate statement piece. These cowboy-style boots are being reinterpreted with that signature French nonchalance—think sleek, minimal, and impossibly chic. Women are pairing them with spring-ready staples that feel fresh and modern rather than overly thematic. The key? It's all about contrast and balance.

One of the most popular ways French women are styling Western boots this season is with crisp, tailored pieces. Instead of leaning into the full-on Western aesthetic, they're juxtaposing the boots with structured blazers, straight-leg jeans, and classic button-downs. Pointed-toe cowboy boots instantly add edge to an otherwise polished ensemble, making them the ideal choice for an effortlessly cool day-to-night look.

Dresses are another go-to pairing, but in true French fashion, it's all about keeping things sleek and refined. Flowy, boho-inspired silhouettes are taking a back seat to streamlined slip-style dresses and structured minis. Knee-high Western boots instantly elevate a minimalistic dress, adding just the right amount of edge without feeling overdone. For an extra layer of Parisian cool, some are throwing an oversize trench or blazer into the mix, proving that transitional dressing is all about smart layering.

Whether paired with tailored separates, effortless dresses, or sleek outerwear, Western boots have officially cemented their place as the must-have shoes of spring 2025. Leave it to the French to make them look this good.

See and shop the outfit inspiration:

French woman wearing Western boots with slip dress.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

French women know just how to style lingerie-inspired dresses.

Wish Star Embroidered Distressed Leather Cowboy Boots
Golden Goose
Wish Star Embroidered Distressed Leather Cowboy Boots

French woman wearing Western boots with jeans and brown jacket.

(Image credit: @saraloura)

You can't go wrong with straight-leg jeans and boots, no matter the season.

Paris Texas Dallas Ankle Boots
Paris Texas
Dallas Ankle Boots

French woman wearing Western boots with baggy all-black outfit.

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

A pair of classic all-black Western ankle boots will never go out of style.

Alina Western Booties
Vagabond Shoemakers
Alina Western Booties

French woman wearing Western boots with black blazer dress.

(Image credit: @majawyh)

This combo is the perfect balance of class and sexiness.

Women's Arla Pointed Toe Block Heel Boots
Aeyde
Arla Pointed Toe Block Heel Boots

French woman wearing Western boots with striped shirt and black shorts.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

It's the striped shirt and micro-mini shorts for us.

Anine Bing Tall Tania Boots
Anine Bing
Tall Tania Boots

French woman wearing Western boots with white long coat.

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

The slightly cropped jeans here lend a peek at the suede Western boots.

Adelyn Booties
Paige
Adelyn Booties

French woman wearing Western boots with leggings and sweater.

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

Who knew a full workout set could look so chic paired with Western boots?

Duerto Fringed Suede Boots
Isabel Marant
Duerto Fringed Suede Boots

French woman wearing Western boots with black midi dress.

(Image credit: @majawyh)

Here's proof that Western boots can be the perfect footwear option for an elegant black dress.

Contrasting Cowboy Boots
Zara
Contrasting Cowboy Boots

French woman wearing Western boots with skinny jeans and blazer.

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

If you're looking for a cool way to style your skinny jeans, here's your inspiration.

Julia Boots
Partlow
Julia Boots

French woman wearing Western boots with sheer top.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

We're into this black-and-white color combo with the sheer top and tall boots.

Finn Tall Western Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Finn Tall Western Boots

French woman wearing Western boots with denim long sleeve dress.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

A button-down denim dress styled with sleek black boots never fails.

Dolly Western Boots
AllSaints
Dolly Western Boots

French woman wearing Western boots with jeans and black blazer.

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Polished and timeless with a long black blazer and perfectly cropped jeans.

Copenhagen Point Boots
Free People
Copenhagen Point Boots

Shop more of our favorite Western boots:

Knee High Split Leather Cowboy Boots
ZARA
Knee High Split Leather Cowboy Boots

A tall and suede footwear staple.

Vegan Acres Tall Western Boots
Matisse
Vegan Acres Tall Western Boots

Pair these with your go-to skinny jeans this season.

Staud Western Wally Boots
Staud
Western Wally Boots

We love the color here.

Kinzee Boots
Steve Madden
Kinzee Boots

If you're looking for boots with a heel.

Western Wally Suede Ankle Boots
STAUD
Western Wally Suede Ankle Boots

You can't go wrong with neutral ankle boots.

X Revolve Clay West Boots
Schutz X Revolve
Clay West Boots

Statement boots that are currently on sale.

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
