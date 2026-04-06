Sorry 2026, the '90s Did Spring Dressing Better—5 Celeb Looks I'm Recreating Now

There's something particularly satisfying about watching '90s fashion dominate today's trends, especially as someone who lived through them the first time around. If anything, this ongoing revival has cemented my understanding of what made 90s fashion so great in the first place.
There was an effortless ease to getting dressed. Personally, that came in the form of dungarees, primary coloured t-shirts and pedal pushers (as they were so garishly named back then), but I remember the fashion icons of that era dressing in a way that felt stylish but attainable, so much so that certain outfits have stood the test of time. There's Princess Diana's revenge dress, Kate Moss's sheer slip, and practically everything Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow wore both on and off the set of Friends.
As a new season rolls around, it's easy to get caught up in microtrends and social media hauls when you need inspiration, but I'm here to remind you that the '90s hold all the inspiration you'll need to upgrade your wardrobe for spring.
So I've dug through the archives to see how some of our beloved 90s celebrities dressed for spring and, given how many of today's trends are rooted in that very era, their outfits feel more relevant than ever. From paired back tailoring to effortless off-duty looks, these are the outfits I'll be taking notes from this season. Read on to find out who did spring best, and shop their looks.
Style Notes: Spring is a transitional month, and as the weather is proving right now, it's not always sunshine and blue skies, so knitwear should still be a key player in your spring wardrobe. The trick to transitional knitwear is to take a note out of Gwyneth Paltrow's book and play around with lighter silhouettes, whether that's a short-sleeve t-shirt style or a sleeveless rollneck. Styles like this allow you to layer in adaptable ways, but also look incredibly chic on their own.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Turtleneck Top
A great spring basic.
TBCo
Merino Wool Skinny Scarf
100% merino wool.
ZARA
Tailored Wide-Leg Leather-Effect Trousers
A 90s wardrobe essential.
H&M
Sandals
An iconic style.
2. JULIA ROBERTS: SUIT + TIE + BROGUES
Style Notes: The suit that Julia Roberts wore to the 1990 Golden Globes was a men's Armani suit, and there's something to be said for browsing menswear for your spring tailoring. Oversized silhouettes are huge for this season, and I highly recommend trying on some men's shirts and blazers for the perfect oversized fit. Menswear sections also stock a great selection of ties, another trend which continues to grow, so you can find the perfect one to go with your suit.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Blazer
Loved by fashion editors.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend
Size up for an oversized fit.
MANGO
100% Silk Paisley Print Tie
Shop men's for the best selection of ties.
The Frankie Shop
Gelso High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
Perfect for the office.
TOD'S
Burnished Glossed-Leather Brogues
It's all about the back-to-school shoes this season.
Style Notes: If you haven't watched or heard of Love Story, I don't know where you've been, but it's the reason everyone's talking about Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her iconic style. This particular look sums up her outfits perfectly. They were minimal and effortless, and a solid argument for having good quality basics in your wardrobe. A sleeveless knit, cropped jeans and strappy sandals couldn't be easier to put together, but will be a combination you'll come back to multiple times this season.