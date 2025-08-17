Not Leather, Not Suede—The Transitional Jacket That Fashion Editors Swear By All Year Round

Come rain or shine, there's one jacket style I have noticed the fashion set adopting to keep the elements at bay. It's not leather or suede, nor nylon. The humble canvas jacket is the wardrobe hero in question. Coming in many silhouettes and hues, the canvas jacket has, in recent memory, experienced a real rise in popularity, most notably since Miuccia sent a selection of them down the Prada spring/summer 2024 runway at Milan fashion week. One year on, and it is still very much the jacket du jour, and can be seen everywhere from the city to the coast, to the countryside and back again.
Style Notes: A model wears a cotton canvas jacket in the Prada SS24 runway show.
Rooted in history, uses and trades, the canvas jacket has, like many things in fashion, gone through many eras, trends and aesthetic movements. Not only does it venture into workwear territory, but it also evokes the idea of countryside pursuits, and receives the royal seal of approval in its waxed iteration. Shape-wise, you may have already seen many a cotton canvas jacket in chore, bomber or blouson silhouettes, but the barn jacket is seemingly the top choice for those in the know today. Right now, and when worn well, a cotton canvas jacket possesses wealth-whispering appeal, whilst combining a sense of utility and luxury. And what is more luxurious than a jacket that goes the extra mile?
What is key about a canvas jacket is its sheer versatility in styling. Whether you're spending your weekend hitting the streets of Hackney, rambling around Hay-on-Wye, or skipping stones on Hastings seafront, a canvas jacket will doubtlessly be your wardrobe hero, and can be thrown over any and every look in a laissez-faire fashion. Possessing one myself, I can also attest to the fact that it is also a great jacket for travelling, whether that's via plane, train or automobile, due to its softness yet high durability. Canvas jackets hold their shape well, and you don't need to worry too much about creasing—they are built to withstand the outside world, and being well-loved and used.
Style Notes: Sophie Robyn Watson wears a cotton canvas jacket with a white t-shirt and blue jeans for a trip to the florist.
Who What Wears's favourite brands have cottoned onto (yes, pun fully intended) the trend pretty swiftly. For pretty, coastal California vibes, look to DÔEN, or to the chic, minimalist luxuries of Swedish-born TOTEME, and lastly, not forgetting, the high street staples of Uniqlo and ARKET.
If you're looking to add a rustic touch and an effortlessly undone appeal to your look, consider investing in a canvas jacket for the upcoming autumn season. I just know you will reach for it time and time again when we start to see the temperature drop, and again in the spring of next year.
Scroll on to see how the fash-pack are rocking the style now, and where to shop it too.
Style Notes: Jessica Skye teams her canvas jacket a checked blouse, broderie anglaise shorts and burgundy woven ballet flats for a pretty, beachy feel.
Style Notes:Emma Hoareau wears throws a pared-back beige cotton canvas jacket over a pair of classic blue jeans and a white tank for fresh, minimalist ease.
Style Notes:Liv Madeline wears an olive-toned funnel-neck cotton canvas jacket with capri pants and heeled flip-flops, for a sporty but city-friendly dinner look.
Style Notes: Hailey Bieber wears a cotton canvas jacket over pilates-wear and sneakers, for that model off-duty, on-the-go mood.
Style Notes: For something more refined, opt for a clean-lined white jacket, and drape it over tailored trousers and a crisp poplin shirt like Debora Rosa, for a look that gives JLaw off-duty energy.
Style Notes: Monikh wears a navy cotton canvas bomber jacket, with baggy blue jeans, flip-flops and a woven leather tote bag, for a look that's perfect for running errands around the neighbourhood.
SHOP THE BEST CANVAS JACKETS HERE:
TOTEME
Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket
It's a classic. TOTEME have made the jacket of the year, hands down.
DÔEN
Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket
For the country girls and beach babes, too.
Whistles
Neutral Fern Waxed Barn Jacket
Snap this up now before it sells out this autumn.
ARKET
Cotton Canvas Jacket – Washed Grey
For those who fancy a darker tone, this washed grey jacket from ARKET is the one.
Uniqlo
Zip-Up Short Jacket
This jacket has gone viral for a reason. It doesn't stay in stock!
H&M
Corduroy-Collar Jacket
I love the heritage touches to this H&M number. The cord collar is so cute.
New Look
Stone Contrast Collar Midi Barn Jacket
So chic, yet so affordable. Bravo, New Look!
Free People
We the Free Denim Barn Coat
The clasps give this jacket an extra utilitarian touch.
Reformation
Harrison Utility Jacket
I love the clean lines and soft tone to this Reformation jacket.
PRADA
Canvas work jacket
If you think you saw this on the runway, you would be correct.
HUSH
Cord Collar Barn Jacket
HUSH's barn jacket is the perfect between-seasons layer thanks to the hidden quilted lining.
THE ROW
Elodianna Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Look to The Row for chic, minimal investment pieces, including this white cotton-canvas jacket.
Nobody's Child
Camel Barn Coat
I know this jacket will accompany many a long, bank holiday plan. A staple!
SEA
Carolyn Cape-Effect Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Trust SEA to give the trend a whimsical spin, with the cape effect to the shoulders. Bring on the rain, I say!
The Row
Elodianna Cotton Canvas Jacket
This pillar-box red number has been doing the rounds on my social feeds for a while now.
BARBOUR
Cropped Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Keep it classic with Barbour. This jacket gives me Alexa Chung energy.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.