It's not often that we get a new jacket trend. Trenches, denim, leather and suede styles are all classics that have been in pretty regular rotation for many years now. But 2024 saw a really fresh new style come to the fore—the barn jacket. In fact, it was ARKET's barn jacket in particular that flew off the shelves last year and into the wardrobes of the most stylish.

If you don't already know what I'm talking about, a barn jacket is one of those (usually tan or beige) canvas jackets with a contrasting (usually darker) collar. You might have heard it referred to as a country jacket or chore jacket, and while it used to be synonymous with practical outerwear brands like Barbour and Carhartt, it was elevated to the fashion zeitgeist by The Row and Prada, meaning that now you'll now find iterations all over high street and designer collections for 2025.

Kim tries on the original ARKET barn jacket in dark beige.

While there are many nice versions on the market now, from luxe suede at Zara to Toteme's latest cream dream, it's the ARKET style that is the OG high street buy, and the one that everyone seemingly wants to get their hands on—something that's easier said than done when it's been flying out of stock for the last year.

The jacket's wild popularity is probably down to the fact that it nails the hard-to-achieve mix of being both cool and polished. Not to mention it could easily be mistaken for one of its high end designer counterparts.

If you had this exact jacket on your 2025 moodboard or you're new to the trend and simply looking to invest in the ultimate style, you're in luck—because ARKET just restocked both the original jacket as well as, more importantly, a new spring-ready version of its barn jacket. The new style comes in a lighter, almost-cream beige canvas, with a tan corduroy collar—a colour combination that makes it look even more elevated and polished than the original in my opinion. Can you tell I've already added it to my own basket? I'll be styling with jeans, loafers and a light knit until the warmer days when I can just throw it over a crisp white T-shirt.

Rachael proves how versatile the ARKET barn jacket can be for spring. (Image credit: @rachael__keegan

Marilyn styles up a light version of the barn jacket trend. (Image credit: @nlmarilyn

I've heard it's slightly oversized so stick to your standard size for a cool slouchy look, or size down if you want it to feel a bit more refined.

It's sure to sell out fast again, so keep scrolling to shop the jacket, along with more of my favourite barn jackets for spring 2025....

Arket Lined Canvas Jacket £169 SHOP NOW I adore this new creamy-beige version which feels ideal for the coming spring months.

Arket Lined Canvas Jacket £169 SHOP NOW If you prefer richer caramel tones, the original darker version still has its charm.

Toteme Summer Country Jacket Peanut £600 SHOP NOW Toteme's new summer country jacket manages to feel extremely luxurious.

ZARA Contrast 100% Suede Leather Jacket With Pleat £169 SHOP NOW Already own (and love) a canvas barn jacket? Why not play with texture for an updated look. I love this beautiful suede number.

Pilcro Pilcro Faux-Leather Collar Barn Jacket £148 SHOP NOW A classic style that you'll pull out every year. It looks really hard-wearing, too.

Per Una Waxed Pure Cotton Utility Jacket £129 SHOP NOW I actually own this one, and have been so impressed with the quality, and how expensive it looks. It's slightly quilted so nice and warm, and the short length works well with jeans for me (I'm petite at 5'2").

MANGO MANGO Denim Parka With Contrasting Collar £80 SHOP NOW This lighter jacket will be handy through spring and early summer.

LOEWE Shearling-Trimmed Cotton-Drill Jacket £2400 SHOP NOW I've seen a couple of influencers wearing this and have fallen fast and hard in love with it. The shearling collar adds a nice touch of luxury.

The Barn Jacket £175 SHOP NOW I love how this Everlane version has been styled with a white tank top and sandals—this is how I imagine wearing mine on warmer days. Everlane is also very well known for excellent quality classics.

ALIGNE Madi Corduroy Collar Jacket £159 SHOP NOW If you can't afford the Loewe version above, this is a great high street alt.