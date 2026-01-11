What will travel look like in 2026? For the year ahead, the overarching mood will be less about ticking destinations off a singular bucket list and more about choosing stays that feel intentional, immersive, and, of course, aesthetically led. Whether that be checking into a salvaged building that's been reborn as a soulful hotel, booking a pastoral farmstay, or luxuriating at sea on one of the increasingly appealing yachts, the themes driving how, where, and why we're traveling this year are rooted in a desire to feel more deeply connected to wherever we're unpacking our suitcases. In other words, savvy travelers are no longer chasing the perfect Instagram photo but a lasting experience.
As a fashion editor who's become an expert in travel, I study the insider lifestyle like it's my job (and very often, it is) and have done a deep dive into where cool people are vacationing now and where travel experts are indicating will soon take precedence. According to my own research and the 2026 reporting from platforms likes Fora and Virtuoso, there are six major trends driving travel this year. Ahead, the defining travel trends shaping where we’ll be packing our bags for this year—and why.
Set-Jetting
Binge-watching a TV show is one thing, but immersing yourself in the location that first inspired the stories on your screen is quite another. This year, film- and TV-related travel is set to soar to new heights as the destinations featured in the most popular titles look to embrace the audiences who want an IRL immersion into their favorite scripts of the year.
Thailand is at the center of that momentum, offering the cinematic landscapes featured in The White Lotus season 3, Disney+’s Alien: Earth, and even Star Wars: Episode III, filmed across Bangkok, Krabi, and Phang Nga Bay. Meanwhile, in its 2026 Luxe Report, Virtuoso notes that K-dramas and the new KPop Demon Hunters are calling fans to South Korea, and in the UK, Cornwall’s rugged coast and fishing villages—filming locations for House of the Dragon and Poldark—are pulling visitors into the narrative. "TikTok, Instagram Reels, and word of mouth all spark curiosity, but film and TV are among the strongest catalysts for adventure," its advisors share.
Past Lives
Hotels with history—that's the intention behind most sought-after keys in 2026. Think thoughtfully repurposed spaces that transform landmark buildings into design-forward hotels with history seeping from every corner. From the serene cloistered charm of Hôtel du Couvent in the South of France, where centuries-old convent corridors now guide guests to sun-soaked terraces, to the industrial-meets-minimalist aesthetic at Nine Orchard, a former print shop reborn as one of downtown Manhattan’s most covetable hangouts, salvaged stays are redefining what it means to travel intentionally. Meanwhile, a former courthouse houses the newly opened Rosewood Amsterdam,and Hotel Sevilla in Mérida is built on ruins in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. Less new but no less beloved is Hotel Peter and Paul, set within a converted schoolhouse and church complex in the heart of New Orleans.
At Sea
In 2026, yachts are evolving from niche indulgence for the 1% to a more widely adopted travel trend, with luxury-minded travelers stepping on board in search of a more bespoke experience and cruises likewise getting an opulent upgrade. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection leads the way, bringing the brand’s namesake to a fleet of boats that feel more like floating private clubs than traditional cruises. Egypt is rising as a sought-after destination this year, too, attracting interest for private Nile cruises like the kind that have flooded our feeds this year.
Beyond the Ritz-Carlton, cruise companies are meeting the demand and expanding their luxury offerings. "The new ships on the adults-only Virgin Voyages have single studios with the same sleek design as the hip travel brand’s other offerings," Fora reports. "Riviera Travel has a number of solo-only river cruises, and just announced the first-ever river cruise ship for solo travelers only, with European voyages starting in 2027."
Fan Voyage
There's never been a better time to be a sports fan than in 2026. The year at large is set to be defined by sports viewing with both the 2026 Winter Olympics arriving in Northern Italy in February and the FIFA World Cup descending on Canada, the U.S., and Mexico this summer. Beyond that, Formula One continues to earn a fashion industry buy-in with leaders like LVMH becoming title sponsors, as well as an increase in brands aligning themselves with tennis events like the French and US Open.
All in all, sports fandom is becoming one of the fastest-growing drivers of travel both far and near, and as Expedia reported in its 2026 trend report, mentions of “local sports experience” have doubled year over year, and 57% of travelers say they are likely to watch a local sporting event when traveling—even more so if you're a Gen Zer or millennial, who are set to account for 68%. "These insights signal a clear shift," the report continues. "Travelers are seeking sports experiences that offer a front-row seat to the heart of a community."
Farm Charm
The Farm Charm trend is pulling travelers toward seasonal, nature-rooted experiences. Those looking to truly unplug and tap into old-school wellness (quite literally touching grass) are seeking these luxe rural retreats that are both rugged and refined. Properties like Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection marry the two, where sprawling fields set the tone for restorative stays just a short drive north of NYC. In Portugal, São Lourenço do Barrocal blends traditional Alentejo farm life with contemporary comforts across olive orchards and rolling plains. Meanwhile, the iconic and celebrity-beloved Reschio along with all the farmstays throughout Italy that we reported on in our inaugural Travel Issue last year continue to lead the way for slow travel.