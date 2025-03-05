At last, the sun has broken through the clouds, and it finally feels like spring is within reaching distance. Now comes the seasonal shift. The first thing on my spring shopping list is a light jacket. Naturally, my trusted trench coat is always a reliable option, but on days when I want something a little more contemporary, Toteme's new summer country jacket is ready to step up.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

As soon as this new Toteme style landed, I ran to try it on (before it inevitably sells out like the brand's previous "It" jackets) and I'm here to report back on whether it makes for a smart investment in case you were considering it for yourself. Spoiler alert: the jacket's minimalist edge, timeless appeal, and careful consideration to detail truly won me over.

Florrie wears the Toteme Summer Country Jacket in size 36. (Image credit: @florriealexander)

When the country jacket trend first arose last year, I held off on buying one because I hadn't come across a style that would transfer from fresh autumn days to crisp spring mornings, and now I've found this one I'm so glad that I did. The light, water-repelling cotton style is roomy enough to be layered up for cooler moments but I'm already excited to wear it later this season on warmer days when just a T-shirt and jacket is all you need. The creamy shade not only makes any outfit look immediately expensive, but it's also versatile and will pair well with everything from uniform neutrals to bold colour. Plus, after a few seasons as the jacket-style to know about, I now have confidence that country jackets aren't just a fleeting fad.

After trying it on, I have to say it's the added details and incredible quality that set this coat apart from the rest of the styles on the market. The brown corduroy collar feels really luxurious, and with the welt and flap pockets it signals a nod to traditional country jacket designs. But the wide cuffs and otherwise pared-back design keeps it feeling really contemporary. Style is obviously a key component in any purchase, but practicality is something I always look for, and the combination of a zipper front and snap buttons with the water-repellent fabric means you'll stay warm and dry even through spring showers.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

In terms of fit, the jacket is oversized. Here, I'm wearing a size 36 (UK 8), and there's still plenty of room for layering up underneath. I'm a size 8 on top and 5'2" but tend to wear jackets in a size 10 for a relaxed fit. Back vents maintain the straight silhouette of the jacket whilst adding ease of movement when sitting or moving around. One thing I find with Toteme is that the arm length is always quite long. Personally, I don't mind this as I embrace the oversized fit and think it adds a coolness to it, but with a cotton composition, it would be easy to take the sleeves up on this jacket if you wanted to.



Unsurprisingly, I'm not the only fan of Toteme's country jacket. I've already seen influencers and editors sporting the khaki green version, and I'm sure the new cream style will become just as prolific with the arrival of spring. Considering my fellow Who What Wear editors have also bookmarked it (honestly, we can't stop banging on about it over our desks), I'm predicting it's likely to sell out before the season is even in full swing.

Keep scrolling to shop the Toteme Summer Country Jacket while it's still available, as well as more spring jackets I'm loving right now.

Shop the Toteme Summer Country Jacket

Toteme Summer Country Jacket Peanut £600 SHOP NOW The exact jacket I tried and fell in love with. Just look at that silhouette.

Toteme Summer Country Coat Peanut £790 SHOP NOW A longer version for those who prefer a full length.

Toteme Country Jacket Bark £670 SHOP NOW This darker shade also comes with elbow patches for an added authentic feel.

Shop More Spring Jackets

Arket Lined Canvas Jacket £169 SHOP NOW Finally, this jacket is back in stock and in a brand new colourway.

COS Collared Cotton Car Jacket £155 SHOP NOW There's something about this shade that looks so premium.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Corduroy-Trimmed Washed Organic Cotton-Canvas Jacket £1550 SHOP NOW Find western embroidery stitching and a faded effect that sets this jacket apart.

Loewe Turn-Up Jacket in Nappa Lambskin £3350 SHOP NOW A leather jacket features in all great capsule wardrobes, and Loewe brings a minimalist feel with this supple leather version.

ZARA Contrast 100% Suede Leather Jacket With Pleat £169 SHOP NOW Made from 100% suede leather.

Weekend Max Mara Water-Repellent Gabardine Cropped Trench Coat £535 SHOP NOW If a trench coat is still your go to, why not add a cool cropped version into the mix?