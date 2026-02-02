I'm a Shopping Director—These Luxury Accessories Would Make the Dreamiest Gifts

And a few incredible beauty items, too.

luxury gift ideas
Hey there, it's your resident shopping director here to chat about, well, shopping. This time, I thought it could be fun to focus on luxury finds. Whether you're looking to invest in a new piece or simply want inspiration, an edit of new designer items just sounds dreamy, no? Oh, and with Valentine's Day around the corner, this list could be of interest to send to a loved one who really loves you—hint hint.

I personally adore amazing accessories, and if I am going to invest in something with a higher price point, it's typically a designer bag or piece of jewelry that offers strong cost per wear and that I can wear year after year. Below you'll find the accessories (and a few amazing beauty items, because why not?) from labels like Chanel, Hermès, Tiffany & Co., The Row, and more that I love, and that I think you'll love too.