I'm a Shopping Director—These Luxury Accessories Would Make the Dreamiest Gifts

Hey there, it's your resident shopping director here to chat about, well, shopping. This time, I thought it could be fun to focus on luxury finds. Whether you're looking to invest in a new piece or simply want inspiration, an edit of new designer items just sounds dreamy, no? Oh, and with Valentine's Day around the corner, this list could be of interest to send to a loved one who really loves you—hint hint.
I personally adore amazing accessories, and if I am going to invest in something with a higher price point, it's typically a designer bag or piece of jewelry that offers strong cost per wear and that I can wear year after year. Below you'll find the accessories (and a few amazing beauty items, because why not?) from labels like Chanel, Hermès, Tiffany & Co., The Row, and more that I love, and that I think you'll love too.
Anyone would adore this Coco Crush ring.
Hermès
Grand Galop Scarf 90
Hermès scarf. Period. Nothing else to say.
The Row
Peggy Clutch in Leather
Yes, I'm dreaming about this bag.
tiffany & Co.
Tiffany HardWear Micro Link Bracelet i
I find the Tiffany HardWear collection to be the epitome of modern elegance.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Kurky Eau De Parfum
Maison Francis Kurkdjian reintroduced the Kurky fragrance with a candy-inspired scent which aligns with the playful design of the bottle.
CELINE
Teen 13mm Maison Celine Belt in Taurillon Leather
The fashion crowd can't get enough of this belt.
Bottega Veneta
Knot Aviator Sunglasses
Cartier
Juste Un Clou Bracelet
chanel
Chance Eau Splendide
The Chanel Chance scent now comes in lotion form.
Jennifer Fisher
Semi-Precious Heart Leather Cord Necklace
This Jennifer Fisher necklace has a cult following.
Bvlgari
Serpenti Viper Ring
I saw Hudson Williams wearing a Bvlgari ring on the red carpet, so naturally I want one.
Jacquemus
Salon Croc-Effect Bag
The clasps are like jewelry.
ANINE BING
Lille Sunglasses
altuzarra
Origami Baguette
Well-dressed people will say yes to this hat.
YSL
Mombasa Small in Leather
Strathberry
Georgia Mini - Croc-Embossed Leather Forest
Misha & Puff
Digital Knitting Pattern - Scout Scarf
Coach
Brass/light Denim Brookl