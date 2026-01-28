Look—I love a designer buy just as much as the next fashion person. The high-quality fabrications, expert construction, and elegant designs are everything my fashion-loving heart desires when getting dressed. That said, it's not always feasible to buy these high-ticket items at regular prices. Since I'm a shopping editor, naturally, I've found the ultimate hack for always finding amazing designer pieces at a discount. It's shopping Nordstrom's Designer sale section styles. Every so often, I dig through those virtual aisles and always find some top-tier designer handbags, shoes, and clothing, among other items. During my recent browsing sesh, I found so many amazing pieces that I've detailed below just for you.
Are you ready to save some cash on a range of stunning designer markdowns from Nordstrom? In the curation ahead, you can expect a range of hugely discounted accessories like Celine sunglasses, Lanvin flats, a Mansur Gavriel bag, and more. Keep scrolling to uncover the best designer pieces on sale at Nordstrom today.
Lanvin
The Leather Ballerina Flat
These will go with so much.
Lanvin
The Ballerina Flat in Metallic Leather
The metallic version is on sale, too. If you're like me, you consider metallic a neutral!
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Cabas Suede Hobo Bag
Large brown suede bags are such a chic carryall option.
CELINE
53mm 3dots Rectangular Sunglasses
ZANKOV
Lewis Stripe Mohair & Alpaca Blend Sweater
Gianvito Rossi
Mary Ribbon 05 Ballerina
These will look so cute with different-colored socks.
Common Projects
Minimal Runner Sneaker
A great everyday pair of sneaks.
ST. JOHN
Santiago Sweater Jacket
Brunello Cucinelli
Square Toe Mule
These will hold up for years to come.
Missoni
Short Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater With Chevron Pattern
Isabel Marant
Imala Double Strand Pendant Necklace
Add this to your jewelry rotation.
Max Mara
Tallone Stripe Sleeveless Maxi Sweater Dress
CELINE
Bold 3 Dots 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
The muted rose is so beautiful.
Miu Miu
54mm Rectangle Optical Glasses
These Miu Miu frames are also discounted right now.
Gianvito Rossi
Ascent Mule 55
Pair with jeans, trousers, and skirts.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Andel Sweater Shorts
Add to your tropical vacation wardrobe.
Tod's
Barretta Genuine Calf Hair Loafer
Animal print is a huge trend for this year.
Sandy Liang
Ina Jacquard A-Line Skirt