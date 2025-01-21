I have to admit, colourful clothing hasn't really been my thing until very recently. In fact, I was one of those people who said they "live in black" and actually meant it. From my outerwear and shoes to even handbags and jeans, everything I owned was black. This also included the jumpers and cardigans that I live in throughout the colder months. However, at the start of this new year, I made a resolution to take myself out of my comfort zone and inject some more colour into my outfits. I initially started with accessories such as opting for the odd red scarf or brown belt, but now is the time for me to start implementing this goal into my actual clothing.

After a quick browse on Instagram, I realised that a perfect place to start is with my knitwear that I can layer up now with coats and scarves and then throw over my shoulders when it's warmer and give my neutral spring outfits a fresh look. So I took a quick scroll on my favourite fashion influencers' pages to round up the trendiest knitwear colours that I can incorporate into my wardrobe without feeling too 'out there'. Think rich browns, pretty shades of blue and of course, the most popular colour of last year, burgundy.

If you're looking for some new knitwear inspiration that's not only on trend but also looks extremely expensive, I've rounded up seven chic colours for you to try, whether it be a jumper, cardigan or sweater. So scroll on to discover the seven knitwear colours that are a great alternative to black to wear from now and well into the spring season.

7 Knitwear Colours to Try in 2025:

1. Navy

Style Notes: Just as wearable and no less versatile than black, navy not only looks expensive but will go with all of the neutrals in your wardrobe. Deep navy shades will also make your blue denim outfits look more seamless.

Shop Navy Knitwear:

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Short-Sleeve Cardigan £77 SHOP NOW This shorter sleeve style will be perfect in the upcoming spring season.

Whistles Wool Crop Relaxed Knit £109 SHOP NOW A simple crew neck will never fail you.

John Lewis Rib Knit Wool Cotton Blend Cardigan £55 SHOP NOW This entire outfit is just so chic.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £250 SHOP NOW The COS knit of the moment.

2. Chocolate Brown

Style Notes: If you want to make your outfits look more expensive, a rich shade like chocolate brown will do the trick. I'll personally be taking a cue from Liv and re-creating this monochrome look until the temperature warms up.

Shop Chocolate Brown Knitwear:

Arket Roll-Neck Wool Jumper £97 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown is the colour of the season.

ALIGNE Clay Waisted Cardigan £119 SHOP NOW The cinched-in detail is what set this apart for me.

Reformation Calloway Regenerative Wool Crew £178 SHOP NOW Simple, but oh so chic.

Jigsaw Cashmere Crew Neck Tank £120 SHOP NOW Knitted vests are very popular at the moment.

3. Burgundy

Style Notes: Arguably the most popular colour of 2024, burgundy has practically become a neutral in my wardrobe. The colour's popularity is not slowing down for the new year, with there being a myriad of burgundy knitwear options across both luxury and high-street retailers at the moment.

Shop Burgundy Knits:

Vince Layered Wool and Cashmere Sweater £395 SHOP NOW The collar detail really elevates this sweater.

MANGO Perkins-Neck Short-Sleeved Sweater £30 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or a poplin skirt

ZARA Soft Plain Knit Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW Zara's knitwear is so good right now.

ASOS DESIGN Crew Neck Oversized Boucle Jumper £38 SHOP NOW Proof that burgundy looks expensive at any price point.

4. Olive Green

Style Notes: There's just something about this olive green shade that looks so expensive, especially when worn with your casual jeans. Keep the rest of your outfit neutral like Julie has, or go head-to-toe green if you're feeling brave.

Shop Olive Green Knitwear:

Massimo Dutti Short Knit Cardigan With Covered Buttons £90 SHOP NOW The monochrome buttons make this look so sophisticated.

Sezane Sami Jumper £110 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

H&M Textured-Knit Cardigan £45 SHOP NOW I almost thought this was designer.

Uniqlo 100% Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper £30 SHOP NOW Elevate your classic layering styles with this chic green olive tone.

5. Yellow

Style Notes: Yellow has a notorious reputation for being hard to style, but the truth is it can be incredibly easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe. The key? Opt for paler shades of buttery yellows that will fit in seamlessly with neutrals and bold colours alike.

Shop Yellow Knitwear:

Nobodys Child Cable Knit Wool Blend Jumper £92 SHOP NOW A yellow cable knit? Sign me up.

The Row Helfi Sweater in Cashmere £3280 SHOP NOW An investment you won't regret.

John Lewis High V-Neck Wool Blend Jumper £49 SHOP NOW I love how this is styled.

ALLUDE Cashmere Sweater £370 SHOP NOW I can think of so many ways to style this luxe cashmere jumper this winter.

6. Red

Style Notes: The easiest way to add a pop of colour to your outfits? Opting for a bright red knit, of course. Red has been trending for a few years now, and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2025.

Shop Red Knitwear:

ARCH4 Toulon Cashmere Sweater £295 SHOP NOW Something about short-sleeve knits feel very French.

Mint Velvet Red Knitted Wool Blend Cardigan £130 SHOP NOW This cosy cardigan will keep you warm until spring.

&DAUGHTER Edith Wool Polo Sweater £350 SHOP NOW Polo jumper always look so expensive.

Intimately Most Wanted Cardi £32 SHOP NOW Perfect for early-spring layering

7. Blue

Style Notes: Pairing well with everything from cream and brown to other shades of blue, powdery blues are a shade that I'm sure we'll be seeing everywhere from now until spring.

Shop Powder Blue Knitwear:

Arket Wool Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW This style comes in so many shades, so you're sure to find your perfect match.

H&M Fine-Knit Collared Jumper £28 SHOP NOW The perfect layering piece.

Prada Cable-Knit Re-Cashmere Sweater £1200 SHOP NOW I want the matching cardi as well.

Ghost Sadie Pointelle Knit Cardigan £89 SHOP NOW The pointelle stitching is my favourite part.