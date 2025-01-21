I’m Bored of My Black Knitwear—These 7 Expensive-Looking Colours Are Much Trendier

I have to admit, colourful clothing hasn't really been my thing until very recently. In fact, I was one of those people who said they "live in black" and actually meant it. From my outerwear and shoes to even handbags and jeans, everything I owned was black. This also included the jumpers and cardigans that I live in throughout the colder months. However, at the start of this new year, I made a resolution to take myself out of my comfort zone and inject some more colour into my outfits. I initially started with accessories such as opting for the odd red scarf or brown belt, but now is the time for me to start implementing this goal into my actual clothing.

After a quick browse on Instagram, I realised that a perfect place to start is with my knitwear that I can layer up now with coats and scarves and then throw over my shoulders when it's warmer and give my neutral spring outfits a fresh look. So I took a quick scroll on my favourite fashion influencers' pages to round up the trendiest knitwear colours that I can incorporate into my wardrobe without feeling too 'out there'. Think rich browns, pretty shades of blue and of course, the most popular colour of last year, burgundy.

If you're looking for some new knitwear inspiration that's not only on trend but also looks extremely expensive, I've rounded up seven chic colours for you to try, whether it be a jumper, cardigan or sweater. So scroll on to discover the seven knitwear colours that are a great alternative to black to wear from now and well into the spring season.

7 Knitwear Colours to Try in 2025:

1. Navy

@smythsisters wears a navy cardigan with blue barrel-leg jeans and flat leather mules

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Just as wearable and no less versatile than black, navy not only looks expensive but will go with all of the neutrals in your wardrobe. Deep navy shades will also make your blue denim outfits look more seamless.

Shop Navy Knitwear:

Alpaca-Blend Short-Sleeve Cardigan
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Short-Sleeve Cardigan

This shorter sleeve style will be perfect in the upcoming spring season.

Navy Wool Crop Relaxed Knit
Whistles
Wool Crop Relaxed Knit

A simple crew neck will never fail you.

John Lewis Rib Knit Wool Cotton Blend Cardigan, Navy
John Lewis
Rib Knit Wool Cotton Blend Cardigan

This entire outfit is just so chic.

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

The COS knit of the moment.

2. Chocolate Brown

@_livmadeline wears chocolate brown jumper, an oversized blazer, tailored trousers and boots

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: If you want to make your outfits look more expensive, a rich shade like chocolate brown will do the trick. I'll personally be taking a cue from Liv and re-creating this monochrome look until the temperature warms up.

Shop Chocolate Brown Knitwear:

Roll-Neck Wool Jumper
Arket
Roll-Neck Wool Jumper

Chocolate brown is the colour of the season.

ALIGNE, Clay Waisted Cardigan
ALIGNE
Clay Waisted Cardigan

The cinched-in detail is what set this apart for me.

Calloway Regenerative Wool Crew
Reformation
Calloway Regenerative Wool Crew

Simple, but oh so chic.

Cashmere Crew Neck Tank | Dark Brown
Jigsaw
Cashmere Crew Neck Tank

Knitted vests are very popular at the moment.

3. Burgundy

@leasy_inparis wears a burgundy jumper, a checked wool coat, jeans, burgundy socks and loafers

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Arguably the most popular colour of 2024, burgundy has practically become a neutral in my wardrobe. The colour's popularity is not slowing down for the new year, with there being a myriad of burgundy knitwear options across both luxury and high-street retailers at the moment.

Shop Burgundy Knits:

Layered Wool and Cashmere Sweater
Vince
Layered Wool and Cashmere Sweater

The collar detail really elevates this sweater.

Perkins-Neck Short-Sleeved Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Perkins-Neck Short-Sleeved Sweater

Style with jeans or a poplin skirt

Soft Plain Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Soft Plain Knit Cardigan

Zara's knitwear is so good right now.

Asos Design Crew Neck Oversized Boucle Jumper in Burgundy
ASOS DESIGN
Crew Neck Oversized Boucle Jumper

Proof that burgundy looks expensive at any price point.

4. Olive Green

@juliesfi wears an olive green cardigan, straight-leg jeans and white heeled ballet flats

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: There's just something about this olive green shade that looks so expensive, especially when worn with your casual jeans. Keep the rest of your outfit neutral like Julie has, or go head-to-toe green if you're feeling brave.

Shop Olive Green Knitwear:

Short Knit Cardigan With Covered Buttons
Massimo Dutti
Short Knit Cardigan With Covered Buttons

The monochrome buttons make this look so sophisticated.

Sami Jumper - Olive Green - Merino Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Sami Jumper

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Textured-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Textured-Knit Cardigan

I almost thought this was designer.

100% Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper

Elevate your classic layering styles with this chic green olive tone.

5. Yellow

@michellelin.lin wears a yellow jumper with a black coat, relaxed trousers and ballet flats

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: Yellow has a notorious reputation for being hard to style, but the truth is it can be incredibly easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe. The key? Opt for paler shades of buttery yellows that will fit in seamlessly with neutrals and bold colours alike.

Shop Yellow Knitwear:

Yellow Cable Knit Wool Blend Jumper
Nobodys Child
Cable Knit Wool Blend Jumper

A yellow cable knit? Sign me up.

The Row, Helfi Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Helfi Sweater in Cashmere

An investment you won't regret.

John Lewis High V-Neck Wool Blend Jumper
John Lewis
High V-Neck Wool Blend Jumper

I love how this is styled.

Cashmere Sweater
ALLUDE
Cashmere Sweater

I can think of so many ways to style this luxe cashmere jumper this winter.

6. Red

@maryljean wears a red jumper with a black jacket, beige pleated mini skirt, socks and loafers

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: The easiest way to add a pop of colour to your outfits? Opting for a bright red knit, of course. Red has been trending for a few years now, and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2025.

Shop Red Knitwear:

Toulon Cashmere Sweater
ARCH4
Toulon Cashmere Sweater

Something about short-sleeve knits feel very French.

Red Knitted Wool Blend Cardigan
Mint Velvet
Red Knitted Wool Blend Cardigan

This cosy cardigan will keep you warm until spring.

Edith Wool Polo Sweater
&DAUGHTER
Edith Wool Polo Sweater

Polo jumper always look so expensive.

Most Wanted Cardi
Intimately
Most Wanted Cardi

Perfect for early-spring layering

7. Blue

@rebeccaferrazwyatt wears a light blue jumper with a brown coat and jeans

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: Pairing well with everything from cream and brown to other shades of blue, powdery blues are a shade that I'm sure we'll be seeing everywhere from now until spring.

Shop Powder Blue Knitwear:

Wool Cardigan
Arket
Wool Cardigan

This style comes in so many shades, so you're sure to find your perfect match. 

Fine-Knit Collared Jumper
H&M
Fine-Knit Collared Jumper

The perfect layering piece.

Cable-Knit Re-Cashmere Sweater
Prada
Cable-Knit Re-Cashmere Sweater

I want the matching cardi as well.

Sadie Pointelle Knit Cardigan
Ghost
Sadie Pointelle Knit Cardigan

The pointelle stitching is my favourite part.

