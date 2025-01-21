I’m Bored of My Black Knitwear—These 7 Expensive-Looking Colours Are Much Trendier
I have to admit, colourful clothing hasn't really been my thing until very recently. In fact, I was one of those people who said they "live in black" and actually meant it. From my outerwear and shoes to even handbags and jeans, everything I owned was black. This also included the jumpers and cardigans that I live in throughout the colder months. However, at the start of this new year, I made a resolution to take myself out of my comfort zone and inject some more colour into my outfits. I initially started with accessories such as opting for the odd red scarf or brown belt, but now is the time for me to start implementing this goal into my actual clothing.
After a quick browse on Instagram, I realised that a perfect place to start is with my knitwear that I can layer up now with coats and scarves and then throw over my shoulders when it's warmer and give my neutral spring outfits a fresh look. So I took a quick scroll on my favourite fashion influencers' pages to round up the trendiest knitwear colours that I can incorporate into my wardrobe without feeling too 'out there'. Think rich browns, pretty shades of blue and of course, the most popular colour of last year, burgundy.
If you're looking for some new knitwear inspiration that's not only on trend but also looks extremely expensive, I've rounded up seven chic colours for you to try, whether it be a jumper, cardigan or sweater. So scroll on to discover the seven knitwear colours that are a great alternative to black to wear from now and well into the spring season.
7 Knitwear Colours to Try in 2025:
1. Navy
Style Notes: Just as wearable and no less versatile than black, navy not only looks expensive but will go with all of the neutrals in your wardrobe. Deep navy shades will also make your blue denim outfits look more seamless.
Shop Navy Knitwear:
This shorter sleeve style will be perfect in the upcoming spring season.
2. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: If you want to make your outfits look more expensive, a rich shade like chocolate brown will do the trick. I'll personally be taking a cue from Liv and re-creating this monochrome look until the temperature warms up.
Shop Chocolate Brown Knitwear:
3. Burgundy
Style Notes: Arguably the most popular colour of 2024, burgundy has practically become a neutral in my wardrobe. The colour's popularity is not slowing down for the new year, with there being a myriad of burgundy knitwear options across both luxury and high-street retailers at the moment.
Shop Burgundy Knits:
Zara's knitwear is so good right now.
Proof that burgundy looks expensive at any price point.
4. Olive Green
Style Notes: There's just something about this olive green shade that looks so expensive, especially when worn with your casual jeans. Keep the rest of your outfit neutral like Julie has, or go head-to-toe green if you're feeling brave.
Shop Olive Green Knitwear:
The monochrome buttons make this look so sophisticated.
Elevate your classic layering styles with this chic green olive tone.
5. Yellow
Style Notes: Yellow has a notorious reputation for being hard to style, but the truth is it can be incredibly easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe. The key? Opt for paler shades of buttery yellows that will fit in seamlessly with neutrals and bold colours alike.
Shop Yellow Knitwear:
6. Red
Style Notes: The easiest way to add a pop of colour to your outfits? Opting for a bright red knit, of course. Red has been trending for a few years now, and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2025.
Shop Red Knitwear:
7. Blue
Style Notes: Pairing well with everything from cream and brown to other shades of blue, powdery blues are a shade that I'm sure we'll be seeing everywhere from now until spring.
Shop Powder Blue Knitwear:
I want the matching cardi as well.
