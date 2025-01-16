Stylish Dressers Are Updating Their Simple Trouser and Skirt Outfits With This Chic Accessory

In my book, when it comes to an outfit, it's the small details that matter the most. Take, for example, the effortless charm of a chicly cuffed shirt sleeve—a simple fold of fabric can elevate your outfit from stiff to sophisticated. Or a classic black dress brought to life with the addition of dangling pearl earrings. These subtle but transformative styling tricks are always my favourites.

Lately, I’ve been enamoured with a new “small but mighty” styling delight: the brown belt trend. While black belts remain a wardrobe staple for many—I know I reach for mine constantly—lately I've seen so many fashion people share an affinity for belts of the brown variety.

With its ability to complement warm tones, a simple brown belt can bring unexpected harmony to your look. Styling well with neutrals that typically dominate a winter wardrobe, such as beige, camel and tan, this elegant hue also pairs beautifully with the shades of blue that make up a denim collection. Adding a touch of elegance when looped around your favourite jeans, I also think this trend works incredibly well when worn over a blazer or coat or on top of a pencil skirt.

A classic shade that's rivalling black this season, we've seen designers and high-street brands both gravitate towards rich brown hues for the past few months. Not showing any signs of slowing down, I expect the chocolate brown colour trend will continue to thrive into spring and beyond. And now, it seems that the cool way to channel it is with a brown belt.

A lowkey addition that can make a whole lot of different to your outfits, I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of this accessory as we head into fashion month, too. Interested in getting ahead? I thought you might be! If you, your partner or a family member doesn't yet own one, read on to discover our edit of the best brown belts you can buy now.

