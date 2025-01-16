In my book, when it comes to an outfit, it's the small details that matter the most. Take, for example, the effortless charm of a chicly cuffed shirt sleeve—a simple fold of fabric can elevate your outfit from stiff to sophisticated. Or a classic black dress brought to life with the addition of dangling pearl earrings. These subtle but transformative styling tricks are always my favourites.

Lately, I’ve been enamoured with a new “small but mighty” styling delight: the brown belt trend. While black belts remain a wardrobe staple for many—I know I reach for mine constantly—lately I've seen so many fashion people share an affinity for belts of the brown variety.

With its ability to complement warm tones, a simple brown belt can bring unexpected harmony to your look. Styling well with neutrals that typically dominate a winter wardrobe, such as beige, camel and tan, this elegant hue also pairs beautifully with the shades of blue that make up a denim collection. Adding a touch of elegance when looped around your favourite jeans, I also think this trend works incredibly well when worn over a blazer or coat or on top of a pencil skirt.

A classic shade that's rivalling black this season, we've seen designers and high-street brands both gravitate towards rich brown hues for the past few months. Not showing any signs of slowing down, I expect the chocolate brown colour trend will continue to thrive into spring and beyond. And now, it seems that the cool way to channel it is with a brown belt.

A lowkey addition that can make a whole lot of different to your outfits, I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of this accessory as we head into fashion month, too. Interested in getting ahead? I thought you might be! If you, your partner or a family member doesn't yet own one, read on to discover our edit of the best brown belts you can buy now.

SHOP BROWN BELTS:

Mango Buckle Skinny Belt £16 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and burgundy.

H&M Belt £8 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it is.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Belt With Oval Buckle £60 SHOP NOW This could easily pass for designer.

Arket Suede Belt £57 SHOP NOW Style with smart trousers or pair with your favourite jeans.

Khaite Benny Studded Suede Belt £520 SHOP NOW Khaite's Benny belt is a fashion person's favourite.

Marks & Spencer Leather Jean Belt £15 SHOP NOW This comes in four different sizes.

Free People Rhodes Stud Belt £40 SHOP NOW The studded belt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Anderson's Suede Belt £100 SHOP NOW The supple suede finish gives this such an elevated edge.

Reiss Suede Belt £58 SHOP NOW This also comes in a chocolate brown shade.