PSA: This Unexpectedly Elegant Dress Color Trend Is the New Butter Yellow

Hailey Bieber wears black sunglasses and a green minidress.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
In the fashion world, trend peaks are always exciting, though they rarely last forever. For example, the butter yellow dress was a standout in 2025, but now a new bold hue—aka Kelly green—has taken over. And who better to champion this trend than Hailey Bieber?

Over the weekend, while in NYC, Bieber attended a star-studded afterparty at Zero Bond, where she stunned in a vibrant Kelly green Dolce & Gabbana minidress. The strapless satin piece shimmered under the lights, perfectly complementing her glazed-donut skin and proving that Kelly green dresses are a style to watch.

Hailey bieber wears a green mini dress, and black mules.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Dolce & Gabbana 2003 Satin Dress ($2400); Saint Laurent Babylone Mules ($1050); The Row Cecily Top Handle Bag ($1250)

The best part about this color trend? Buying a Kelly green piece now means embracing a shade with lasting appeal and rich fashion roots. Named after an Irish family name, Kelly green has been a runway favorite for years, especially popularized by Bottega Veneta in recent seasons. Its bold, saturated tone became a signature look for the brand, sparking the modern comeback of Kelly green. In 2025, the color continues to dominate, appearing in spring and summer collections from designers like Victoria Beckham, Erdem, and Prada. With that said, if you want to add a Kelly green dress—similar to Bieber’s—to your wardrobe, keep scrolling. We’ve rounded up the best styles.

Linen-Blend Sleeveless Mini Dress
J.Crew
Linen-Blend Sleeveless Mini Dress

Beat the heat in this breathable number.

Lili Skort Romper
superdown
Lili Skort Romper

Dress it up with stilettos or down with flip-flops.

Lola Dress
Never Fully Dressed
Lola Dress

You can never go wrong with drop-waist dress.

aritzia,

Aritzia
Adria Poplin Dress

I love a dress with thin straps and a square neckline.

Ari Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Mini Dress
STAUD
Ari Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Mini Dress

This isn’t quite Kelly green, but it’s so cute that I had to add it to the edit.

Twist-Front Cutout Silk Midi Dress
LA LIGNE
Twist-Front Cutout Silk Midi Dress

The twisted top design will flatter anyone’s chest.

Jasmine Top
ROAME.
Jasmine Top

If you’re not a dress person, this pant set will do.

Shop the matching Miles Pants ($306).

Chelsea Mini Dress
MORE TO COME
Chelsea Mini Dress

We’re not done with 3D floral appliques just yet.

Verona Spaghetti Maxi Dress
COTTON CITIZEN
Verona Spaghetti Maxi Dress

Elevated tie-dye.

BUTTER Toss Sweetheart Sports Dress
Aritzia
BUTTER Toss Sweetheart Sports Dress

If your summer wardrobe doesn’t already consist of a tennis dress, this is your sign to add one to your rotation.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

