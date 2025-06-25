PSA: This Unexpectedly Elegant Dress Color Trend Is the New Butter Yellow

In the fashion world, trend peaks are always exciting, though they rarely last forever. For example, the butter yellow dress was a standout in 2025, but now a new bold hue—aka Kelly green—has taken over. And who better to champion this trend than Hailey Bieber?

Over the weekend, while in NYC, Bieber attended a star-studded afterparty at Zero Bond, where she stunned in a vibrant Kelly green Dolce & Gabbana minidress. The strapless satin piece shimmered under the lights, perfectly complementing her glazed-donut skin and proving that Kelly green dresses are a style to watch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Dolce & Gabbana 2003 Satin Dress ($2400); Saint Laurent Babylone Mules ($1050); The Row Cecily Top Handle Bag ($1250)

The best part about this color trend? Buying a Kelly green piece now means embracing a shade with lasting appeal and rich fashion roots. Named after an Irish family name, Kelly green has been a runway favorite for years, especially popularized by Bottega Veneta in recent seasons. Its bold, saturated tone became a signature look for the brand, sparking the modern comeback of Kelly green. In 2025, the color continues to dominate, appearing in spring and summer collections from designers like Victoria Beckham, Erdem, and Prada. With that said, if you want to add a Kelly green dress—similar to Bieber’s—to your wardrobe, keep scrolling. We’ve rounded up the best styles.