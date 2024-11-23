5 Trendy Items Our Editors Say They Won't Be Wearing in 2025, and What They're Replacing Them With

As the year nears it's end, I've started to become reflective. This applies to everything but, of course, I'm putting what's happened in fashion under the microscope, too. We'll be discussing the biggest brands, moments and cult items in depth before the year is out but, in the interest of keeping our gazes turned forward right now, I thought it might be interesting to talk to my colleagues about the trends they're looking forward to wearing in 2025 and, by proxy, the trends they're quite happy to leave behind in 2024 (or at the very least pause on in the first few months in the new year.

Their selection was varied and, in many instances, quite diplomatic. As fashion editors, we try and remain open to all trends permeating the style scene. However, when it comes to what we ourselves want to wear, we naturally have opinions. I don't expect you to agree with all of the below—there are some pieces I know I'll still be wearing well into 2025 that some of my colleagues are saying they're passing on—but that's the beauty of democracy.

So, if you're interested in learning which trends our editors are pausing on or, in extreme circumstances, have even branded as feeling pretty dated in 2025, you'll find those insights below, followed by the trends our editors are excited to embrace next year, too. From jeans to shoes, this is what they said.

Passing: Mesh Flats

Wearing: Red Flats

Woman wears red mary jane shoes with jeans and a beige jacket

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

"I own mesh flats, I love my mesh flats, and while they will be forever reminiscent of 2024, I still enjoy wearing them. However, given the time of year, they really aren't a practical footwear solution. So, until what I assume is at least May, I'lll be favouring a hardier pair of red flat shoes. I already own some, which is great as it means I can change up my look without having to buy something new, and always find that they cab instantly change the look and feel of an outfit. Dare I say, they make everything look more current and fashionable. And, if you ask me, that's a great way to start 2025." Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor

Shop the Trend:

Faux Patent Ballet Flats With Ankle Strap
ZARA
Faux Patent Ballet Flats With Ankle Strap

Alba Leather Ballet Flats
STAUD
Alba Leather Ballet Flats

By Anthropologie Luna Pointed-Toe Buckle Flats
By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Luna Pointed-Toe Buckle Flats

Uma Velvet Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Uma Velvet Ballet Flats

Passing: Dirtry-Looking Jeans

Wearing: Dark Indigo Jeans

Woman wears dark indigo jeans with a matching jacket

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

“One thing I’m looking very forward to leaving in 2024 is dirty-looking jeans! From the designer jeans that were designed to look like they were actually urine-stained (eww) through to celebrities and their penchant for grubby denim, I’m all for introducing clean washes in dark indigos or classic blues—let’s keep our jeans chic for 2025!” Hannah Almassi, Editor in Chief

Shop the Trend:

Wide Straight Jeans
Uniqlo
Wide Straight Jeans

Balloon High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Balloon High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

Eva Bootcut Jeans
M&S Collection
Eva Bootcut Jeans

Dark Denim Stretch Barrel Leg Jean
Whistles
Dark Denim Stretch Barrel Leg Jean

Passing: Leopard Print Coats

Wearing: Technical Jackets

Woman wears a purple sporty jacket with a grey pleated mini skirt and white Miu Miu bag

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

“The classic leopard print coat will always have a place in my capsule wardrobe, and there's no doubt I'll turn to it from time to time, but the recent surge in technical fabrics and sportswear-inspired outerwear on the S/S 2025 runway is feeding my desire to be practical of late. Quarter-zip pullovers and PVC coats just feel like a slightly more current alternative to leopard that’s dominated this season so far.” Rebecca Rhys-Evans, Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Shop the Trend:

Rain and Shine Jacket
FP Movement
Rain and Shine Jacket

Technical Canvas Jacket
Miu Miu
Technical Canvas Jacket

Happy Camper Pullover
FP Movement
Happy Camper Pullover

Quilted Padded Ripstop Jacket
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Quilted Padded Ripstop Jacket

Passing: Leather Trousers

Wearing: Satin Trousers

Woman wears a cream jumper with brown wide-leg satin trousers

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

“For me, being comfortable is the most important factor in getting dressed, and the nature of leather trousers, which we’ve seen a lot of in 2024, can feel a little too stiff and restricting for my current comfort needs. Enter satin trousers. Voluminous yet fluid and entirely fresh for the new season, this chic trouser silhouette wears well with pointed-toe slingbacks when you feel like dressing up while remaining just as chic when styled with boots or a ballet flat for a low-key look.” Natalie Munro, News Writer

Shop the Trend:

Olina Silk Pant
Reformation
Olina Silk Pant

Silver Satin Textured Metallic Wide Leg Trousers
Next
Silver Satin Textured Metallic Wide Leg Trousers

Elasticated Satin Trousers
COS
Elasticated Satin Trousers

Navy Bonded Satin Wide Leg Trousers
River Island
Navy Bonded Satin Wide Leg Trousers

Passing: Brat Green

Wearing: Powder Pink

Woman wears a pale pink skirt with a cream blazer and a black bag

(Image credit: @iamnkirote)

"Green is my favourite colour—I've just painted my entire living room in a deep olive shade and it's easily the most prevalent hue in my wardrobe after basic blacks, creams and beiges. However, I never really adopted the brat green thing—I liked seeing the appreciation everyone had for the statement hue, no doubt about that—but as someone who has discernibly classic style, it felt a little too trendy for my tastes. I would, however, still like to invite some colour into my wardrobe in 2025 and, looking at the runways, powder pink is going to be where it's at. The soft shade works well with almost everything I own and will make everything I wear feel more up-to-date too. A win-win." Maxine Eggenberger, Deputy Editor

Shop the Trend:

Maya Cashmere Sweater
ARCH4
Maya Cashmere Sweater

Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag
GUCCI
Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag

Hutch the Ridge Dress
Hutch
Ridge Dress

Tie-Neck Chiffon Blouse
H&M
Tie-Neck Chiffon Blouse

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

