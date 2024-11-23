5 Trendy Items Our Editors Say They Won't Be Wearing in 2025, and What They're Replacing Them With
As the year nears it's end, I've started to become reflective. This applies to everything but, of course, I'm putting what's happened in fashion under the microscope, too. We'll be discussing the biggest brands, moments and cult items in depth before the year is out but, in the interest of keeping our gazes turned forward right now, I thought it might be interesting to talk to my colleagues about the trends they're looking forward to wearing in 2025 and, by proxy, the trends they're quite happy to leave behind in 2024 (or at the very least pause on in the first few months in the new year.
Their selection was varied and, in many instances, quite diplomatic. As fashion editors, we try and remain open to all trends permeating the style scene. However, when it comes to what we ourselves want to wear, we naturally have opinions. I don't expect you to agree with all of the below—there are some pieces I know I'll still be wearing well into 2025 that some of my colleagues are saying they're passing on—but that's the beauty of democracy.
So, if you're interested in learning which trends our editors are pausing on or, in extreme circumstances, have even branded as feeling pretty dated in 2025, you'll find those insights below, followed by the trends our editors are excited to embrace next year, too. From jeans to shoes, this is what they said.
5 Trends Our Editors Aren't Carrying Over to 2025, and 5 They Are
Passing: Mesh Flats
Wearing: Red Flats
"I own mesh flats, I love my mesh flats, and while they will be forever reminiscent of 2024, I still enjoy wearing them. However, given the time of year, they really aren't a practical footwear solution. So, until what I assume is at least May, I'lll be favouring a hardier pair of red flat shoes. I already own some, which is great as it means I can change up my look without having to buy something new, and always find that they cab instantly change the look and feel of an outfit. Dare I say, they make everything look more current and fashionable. And, if you ask me, that's a great way to start 2025." Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor
Passing: Dirtry-Looking Jeans
Wearing: Dark Indigo Jeans
“One thing I’m looking very forward to leaving in 2024 is dirty-looking jeans! From the designer jeans that were designed to look like they were actually urine-stained (eww) through to celebrities and their penchant for grubby denim, I’m all for introducing clean washes in dark indigos or classic blues—let’s keep our jeans chic for 2025!” Hannah Almassi, Editor in Chief
Passing: Leopard Print Coats
Wearing: Technical Jackets
“The classic leopard print coat will always have a place in my capsule wardrobe, and there's no doubt I'll turn to it from time to time, but the recent surge in technical fabrics and sportswear-inspired outerwear on the S/S 2025 runway is feeding my desire to be practical of late. Quarter-zip pullovers and PVC coats just feel like a slightly more current alternative to leopard that’s dominated this season so far.” Rebecca Rhys-Evans, Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor, Branded Content
Passing: Leather Trousers
Wearing: Satin Trousers
“For me, being comfortable is the most important factor in getting dressed, and the nature of leather trousers, which we’ve seen a lot of in 2024, can feel a little too stiff and restricting for my current comfort needs. Enter satin trousers. Voluminous yet fluid and entirely fresh for the new season, this chic trouser silhouette wears well with pointed-toe slingbacks when you feel like dressing up while remaining just as chic when styled with boots or a ballet flat for a low-key look.” Natalie Munro, News Writer
Passing: Brat Green
Wearing: Powder Pink
"Green is my favourite colour—I've just painted my entire living room in a deep olive shade and it's easily the most prevalent hue in my wardrobe after basic blacks, creams and beiges. However, I never really adopted the brat green thing—I liked seeing the appreciation everyone had for the statement hue, no doubt about that—but as someone who has discernibly classic style, it felt a little too trendy for my tastes. I would, however, still like to invite some colour into my wardrobe in 2025 and, looking at the runways, powder pink is going to be where it's at. The soft shade works well with almost everything I own and will make everything I wear feel more up-to-date too. A win-win." Maxine Eggenberger, Deputy Editor
