Contrary to Popular Belief, Running Shorts *Can* Look Chic—Just Style Them Like This

Running shorts are the kind of thing I buy for function, not fashion. I look for lightweight, sweat-wicking fabrics, comfortable waistbands, and silhouettes that allow for freedom of movement. That said, I'm not one to turn down an opportunity to make athletic clothes look cute, so I'm grateful to Rita Ora for the inspiration.

Ora was just photographed in New York City wearing a cheerful, colorful outfit that's an amazing antidote to boring black gymwear. She wore a Polo Ralph Lauren Iconic Cotton Chino Ball Cap ($50) in a cherry-red color that matched her sports bra and bike shorts. Next, she layered on yellow Adidas running shorts that were color-coordinated to her Marni sunglasses. And to top it all off, she added two additional colors in the form of a blue button-down shirt and neon green Nike Air Max DN8 Sneakers ($160). It's the kind of outfit I'd never think to assemble on my own, but thanks to Ora, I'm suddenly motivated to give it a whirl. Scroll down to see her new look and shop similar pieces for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Rita Ora: Polo Ralph Lauren Iconic Cotton Chino Ball Cap ($50); Adidas running shorts; Marni sunglasses; Nike Air Max DN8 Sneakers ($160)

Re-Create Rita Ora's New Outfit