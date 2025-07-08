As Seen in Paris: The Two Color Trends Everyone Will Wear Together This Fall

We've reached the point in the year at which it's not that abnormal to start thinking about fall color trends. After all, the first of the back-to-school commercials will probably arrive in a matter of weeks if not days. And yes, the most forward-thinking fashion people among us are already starting to wear fall trends, including Dua Lipa, who is currently in Paris attending the Haute Couture Week shows.

Given that it was rainy and didn't even reach 70 degrees today in Paris, it's not that surprising to see that Dua Lipa wore a fur-trimmed leather coat to dinner last night. But the first thing I noticed about the outfit is the color combination she chose: chocolate brown and lilac. Her Chloé outfit consisted of the aforementioned coat (which was chocolate brown) and a pale lilac slip dress, also from the brand. We already all know and love the chocolate brown trend, which isn't going anywhere, and lilac is the powder pink-adjacent trend that was all over the F/W 25 runways. As Dua Lipa proved, the combination of the two is a match made in heaven, and will be the perfect pairing to make the summer-to-fall wardrobe transition.

Scroll on to see it for yourself on Dua Lipa and a few of the F/W 25 runways, and shop standout chocolate brown and lilac pieces to wear together.

Dua Lipa wearing a chocolate brown leather and fur coat with a pale pink dress

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Dua Lipa: Chloé Shearling-Trimmed Leather Coat ($7550), Lace Trim Organic Silk Crêpe de Chine Slipdress ($2750), Mini Bracelet Hobo Bag ($2950), and necklace; Paris Texas shoes

Chocolate Brown + Lilac on the F/W 25 Runways

Gucci F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Gucci F/W 25

Fendi F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Fendi F/W 25

MSGM F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: MSGM F/W 25

Acne Studios F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Acne Studios F/W 25

Valentino F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Valentino F/W 25

Shop Chocolate Brown + Lilac Pieces

Anya Satin Midi Skirt
Rails
Anya Satin Midi Skirt

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pants

Never Fully Dressed Lola Dress
Never Fully Dressed
Lola Dress

Short Suede Leather Shirt
Massimo Dutti
Short Suede Leather Shirt

Lace Trim Organic Silk Crêpe De Chine Slipdress
Chloé
Lace Trim Organic Silk Crêpe De Chine Slipdress

Sweater Shell in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton
J.Crew
Sweater Shell in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton

Satin Midi Dress
MANGO
Satin Midi Dress

Wiley Knit Top
Reformation
Wiley Knit Top

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear.

