If You Want to Look London-Townhouse Posh, This Is the Simple Knit to Wear

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

Winter is one of my favourite seasons to dress for with the playful mix of textures from cashmere to leather, as well as the refined nature that layering can bring. But the dark early mornings have getting dressed feel more like a chore than a pleasure, and I've found myself falling into a rut of repeating the same looks every day. In need of a little inspiration, I headed to Instagram to see how the style set was bringing a cosy edge to stylish looks and immediately found the piece that will revitalise my looks—a short-sleeved jumper.

Woman wears short sleeve jumper in brown and black tailored trousers

(Image credit: @wearetwinset)

Cosy, refined and with an old-money feel that instantly looks expensive, the short-sleeve jumper is sure to elevate any outfit. It embraces one of my favourite aspects of winter dressing which is texture, emulating a simple T-shirt in a refined knit or cashmere composition.

As above, you can see how polished the short-sleeve jumper can look when paired with tailoring, but it also rises to almost all occasions. Layer over a slip dress to add a casual edge that makes it much more wearable for day time. Add to your favourite wide-leg jeans and trainers for a casual yet put-together look. And of course, mini, midi and maxi skirts can all be accompanied by the elevated knit. To make adding this classy knit to your wardrobe even easier, I've tracked down the very best styles and assembled them below for easy shopping.

Keep scrolling to shop the best short-sleeve jumpers, from high end to high street.

Shop Short Sleeve Jumpers:

Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top

If you want a break from neutrals, look to this wine shade. It's just as wearable and seriously chic.

Madelene Brushed-Organic Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
LISA YANG
Madelene Brushed-Organic Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Lisa Yang knows all about sumptuous cashmere.

Pure Cashmere Collared Knitted Top
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Collared Knitted Top

This collared style is sure to move quickly.

Alpaca Wool-Blend Jumper
Arket
Alpaca Wool-Blend Jumper

Made from a cosy alpaca-wool blend.

Wool Sweater
Maison Margiela
Wool Sweater

The thick ribbing on the hem creates such a refined silhouette.

Juniper Brushed-Cashmere Sweater
LISA YANG
Juniper Brushed-Cashmere Sweater

Imagine how soft this brushed cashmere is.

Brushed-Knit T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Brushed-Knit T-Shirt

Seriously cosy.

Black Wool Blend Knit Top
Mint Velvet
Black Wool Blend Knit Top

The slightly longer sleeves are so elegant.

Mohair-Blend Knitted Top
H&M
Mohair-Blend Knitted Top

I have a feeling this will move quickly.

Crew Sweater Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch
Crew Sweater Tee

This also comes in cream, a soft green and light grey.

Metallic Funnel Neck Knitted Top
M&S Collection
Metallic Funnel Neck Knitted Top

Revitalise your looks instantly with a pop of colour.

Dark Grey Bouclè Knit Top
New Look
Dark Grey Bouclè Knit Top

An affordable way to embrace the trend.

Short-Sleeved Cashmere Sweater
Prada
Short-Sleeved Cashmere Sweater

Brighten up any winter day with sunny yellow.

uk,

Theory
Short-Sleeve Sweater in Feather Cashmere

Pair with leather trousers or a leather skirt to accentuate the textures.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸