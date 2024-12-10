If You Want to Look London-Townhouse Posh, This Is the Simple Knit to Wear
Winter is one of my favourite seasons to dress for with the playful mix of textures from cashmere to leather, as well as the refined nature that layering can bring. But the dark early mornings have getting dressed feel more like a chore than a pleasure, and I've found myself falling into a rut of repeating the same looks every day. In need of a little inspiration, I headed to Instagram to see how the style set was bringing a cosy edge to stylish looks and immediately found the piece that will revitalise my looks—a short-sleeved jumper.
Cosy, refined and with an old-money feel that instantly looks expensive, the short-sleeve jumper is sure to elevate any outfit. It embraces one of my favourite aspects of winter dressing which is texture, emulating a simple T-shirt in a refined knit or cashmere composition.
As above, you can see how polished the short-sleeve jumper can look when paired with tailoring, but it also rises to almost all occasions. Layer over a slip dress to add a casual edge that makes it much more wearable for day time. Add to your favourite wide-leg jeans and trainers for a casual yet put-together look. And of course, mini, midi and maxi skirts can all be accompanied by the elevated knit. To make adding this classy knit to your wardrobe even easier, I've tracked down the very best styles and assembled them below for easy shopping.
Keep scrolling to shop the best short-sleeve jumpers, from high end to high street.
Shop Short Sleeve Jumpers:
If you want a break from neutrals, look to this wine shade. It's just as wearable and seriously chic.
Lisa Yang knows all about sumptuous cashmere.
Revitalise your looks instantly with a pop of colour.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
I'm a Shopping Director—43 New Items That I Think Are Next-Level Chic
From beautiful coats to gorgeous bags.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
3 Non-Holiday Ways to Wear Velvet This Winter
You're welcome.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zara Just Delivered 6 Winter Shoe Trends That Will Make Your Basic Jeans Look So Much Chicer
Add to cart.
By Judith Jones
-
Knits, Jeans, and Boots—31 Ref Items Ideal for Holiday Packing
Travel outfits made easy.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Espresso! Oxblood! Navy! 6 Non-Black Coat Colors That Look So Expensive
Ultra-luxe looks ahead.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the Chicest Items I'm Buying From Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale
Major score.
By Judith Jones
-
I Want a Luxe Wardrobe, So I'm Eyeing These On-Sale Cashmere, Satin, and Velvet Pieces for Black Friday
Gift these to yourself or someone special.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Basic Black Leggings This Winter
Some extremely relatable outfit inspo.
By Natalie Cantell