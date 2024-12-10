If You Want to Look London-Townhouse Posh, This Is the Simple Knit to Wear

Winter is one of my favourite seasons to dress for with the playful mix of textures from cashmere to leather, as well as the refined nature that layering can bring. But the dark early mornings have getting dressed feel more like a chore than a pleasure, and I've found myself falling into a rut of repeating the same looks every day. In need of a little inspiration, I headed to Instagram to see how the style set was bringing a cosy edge to stylish looks and immediately found the piece that will revitalise my looks—a short-sleeved jumper.

Cosy, refined and with an old-money feel that instantly looks expensive, the short-sleeve jumper is sure to elevate any outfit. It embraces one of my favourite aspects of winter dressing which is texture, emulating a simple T-shirt in a refined knit or cashmere composition.

As above, you can see how polished the short-sleeve jumper can look when paired with tailoring, but it also rises to almost all occasions. Layer over a slip dress to add a casual edge that makes it much more wearable for day time. Add to your favourite wide-leg jeans and trainers for a casual yet put-together look. And of course, mini, midi and maxi skirts can all be accompanied by the elevated knit. To make adding this classy knit to your wardrobe even easier, I've tracked down the very best styles and assembled them below for easy shopping.

Keep scrolling to shop the best short-sleeve jumpers, from high end to high street.

Shop Short Sleeve Jumpers:

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top £67 SHOP NOW If you want a break from neutrals, look to this wine shade. It's just as wearable and seriously chic.

LISA YANG Madelene Brushed-Organic Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater £590 SHOP NOW Lisa Yang knows all about sumptuous cashmere.

Autograph Pure Cashmere Collared Knitted Top £75 SHOP NOW This collared style is sure to move quickly.

Arket Alpaca Wool-Blend Jumper £77 SHOP NOW Made from a cosy alpaca-wool blend.

Maison Margiela Wool Sweater £495 SHOP NOW The thick ribbing on the hem creates such a refined silhouette.

LISA YANG Juniper Brushed-Cashmere Sweater £610 SHOP NOW Imagine how soft this brushed cashmere is.

& Other Stories Brushed-Knit T-Shirt £77 SHOP NOW Seriously cosy.

Mint Velvet Black Wool Blend Knit Top £89 SHOP NOW The slightly longer sleeves are so elegant.

H&M Mohair-Blend Knitted Top £45 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this will move quickly.

Abercrombie & Fitch Crew Sweater Tee £40 SHOP NOW This also comes in cream, a soft green and light grey.

M&S Collection Metallic Funnel Neck Knitted Top £25 SHOP NOW Revitalise your looks instantly with a pop of colour.

New Look Dark Grey Bouclè Knit Top £24 SHOP NOW An affordable way to embrace the trend.

Prada Short-Sleeved Cashmere Sweater £1150 SHOP NOW Brighten up any winter day with sunny yellow.