Is This Hammock-Style Top the New It Girl Summer Must-Have?

There’s always that one top each summer that seems to dominate our feeds, and this year, it’s the unexpected, but undeniably cool hammock-style top. At first glance, it might remind you of a halter, but a closer look reveals the difference: the hammock top drapes and gathers like fabric suspended midair, often held up with delicate ties around the neck or back. It’s equal parts sculptural and effortless, toeing the line between sexy and soft in a way that feels so right for summer 2025.

What sets this silhouette apart is its ability to flatter just about everyone. The gathered chest detail gives shape without clinging, while the adjustable ties offer a fully customizable fit. Whether it’s styled with low-rise linen trousers or vintage-cut denim shorts, the hammock top adds an “I just threw this on” energy that belies how impactful it actually is. It’s the kind of top that looks as good on the beach as it does at a rooftop dinner, something that can’t be said for most summer staples.

We’re already spotting this top on It girls across Europe and L.A.—think barely-there versions paired with oversized sunglasses and sleek hair, or more structured styles worn with full skirts and slingbacks. Designers and indie brands alike are jumping on the silhouette, putting their spin on it with silk textures, woven knits, and even crochet interpretations. The versatility means it can skew Y2K or minimalist, depending on your mood.

If you’re looking to add just one standout piece to your summer wardrobe, this is it. The hammock top isn’t just trendy—it feels like a natural evolution of how we want to dress in warmer months: breezy, confident, and subtly sensual. Consider this your official sign to scoop one up before everyone else catches on.

Scroll on for styling inspiration and shop the styles we’re eyeing this summer.

How to style hammock tops:

This top with pedal pushers equals definition of summer 2025.

The pale bubblegum pink is to chic.

The perfect top to pack on vacation.

And to wear on a night out with the girls.

Or try the silhouette in a dress style for an elegant wedding.

Paired with short trousers and a matching blazer, the hammock top is beyond stylish.

Pretty and so on trend.

This dress offers another way to embrace the neckline trend.

It screams European vacation, and is perfect for day or night.

We love the pop of red paired with the hammock top trend.