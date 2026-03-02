When You Don't Have Time for a Manicure, Wear These 5 Hand Jewelry Trends to Distract Everyone

If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I love getting my nails done. From time to time, though, stopping my busy schedule as a girl always on-the-go for a manicure can be difficult, not to mention expensive, especially in NYC. So, I’ve been trying to figure out ways to deter attention from my bare or sometimes chipped nails. While on my daily Instagram and Pinterest scrolls, I figured out the best ways to hide my in-between manicure nails.
I’ve been successfully influenced to wear certain jewelry trends to bring some glamor back to my hands. From ring trends to watches, the various options can even be paired together to make your hands look even more elegant. Throwing on any of these trends is the answer to your sans manicure dilemma.
If you’re looking for ways to make you nails look more chic, even when you don’t have time for a manicure, keep scrolling.
Statement Bracelets
A statement bangle will not only make your outfit pop, but it'll make your hands look more elegant. Style one for a big event like a wedding or gala.
JENNY BIRD US
Mega Lennon Bangle
COS
Wide Cuff
ZARA
Maxi Rigid Leather Stone Bracelet
Alexix Bittar
Large Molten Bangle Bracelet
Chunky Pink Rings
I love a chunky pinky ring. This trend is even co-signed by Hailey Bieber, so if celebs are rocking the trend, then it's sure to stick around for the next season.
Alexa Leigh
Pear Pinky Ring
Mejuri
Jude Pinky Signet Ring
Monogrammed Pinky Signet Ring
Adina Eden
Cz Oval Stone Bezel Coil Pinky Ring
Stacked Bracelets
When in doubt, just stack your bracelets. What I love about this trend is you can mis and match as much as you like. You can go simple and minimal to bold, and it'll make your outfit and bare nails look much more interesting.
Express
Linked Mixed Metal Bangle Bracelets
ZARA
Pack of Mini Jewel Bracelets
Shopbop
Baublebar Raven Resin Bangle Set
Roxanne Assoulin
The Happy Stack
Silver Rings
Gold jewelry is a constant in my wardrobe, but I'm beginning to love silver just as much. Wearing silver rings has been my go-to when my nails look a little rough.